Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday, one of the largest earthquakes in Texas history struck 35 miles northwest of Pecos. It was centered near the New Mexico border and measured 5.4. The epicenter was close to the area where a 5.0 earthquake hit in March 2020. This...
What Year Round Daylight Savings Time Means for Texas
In March, The United States Senate passed a bill to make Daylight Savings Time permanent. No more "springing forward" in the Spring or "falling back" in the Fall. Unfortunately, the United States House of Representatives never took up the bill. Here in Texas, our legislature has considered legislation on daylight...
Magic Mushrooms Legal in Colorado, Is Texas Next?
For me, conversations about magic mushrooms remind me of films I've seen of people tripping at Woodstock in 1969. There were some pretty crazy-looking things happening there. Not all of them were related to mushrooms, but there was a fair amount of "shrooms" present if you talk to those who were there.
Is It Illegal to Sleep in Your Car In Texas?
The busy holiday travel season is upon us. Try finding a hotel for less than one hundred dollars a night. Hotels used to be reasonably priced, but nowadays, like everything else, overnight accommodations are more expensive. Hearing the call of the road today often means hearing the sound of a...
3 Texas Cities Are in the Top 20 Best Cities for Thanksgiving
According to WalletHub's latest findings. Last year we Texans spent an average of $300 a person during the four-day weekend of Thanksgiving. From Black Friday to Cyber Monday we Texans were shop-a-holics and it also depends on where you were on that given weekend and how much you spent. WalletHub...
Savory Texas Squirrel Meat Can Be a Recipe For Disaster
There are a lot of things our forefathers ate out of necessity. Squirrel meat used to be very popular. Hunting squirrel is a popular sport. It is a great introduction to skills needed to go after other games, like deer. Here in Texas, with the exception of the panhandle and...
Why Thanksgiving is Better in Texas Than Anywhere Else
Thanksgiving this year is November 24th. Time to start thinking about that all-important holiday meal. There are tons of surveys about the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in this state or that state. The most recent poll says green bean casserole is the number one Thanksgiving side dish in Texas. What? A vegetable?
Two Texas Cities Are in the Top 5 of Best Cities for Our Veterans
As veteran's day draws nearer on November 11th and with the latest news that veteran unemployment across America has dropped to an impressive 2.7%, finance website WalletHub.com just released their findings for the best and worst places for veterans to live across America. The findings were based on 3 main...
Is There A Dress Code For Voting in Texas?
It is election season. The midterms are coming up next week and early voting has already begun. Passions are running high on all sides. Almost every other commercial on t.v. is a campaign commercial. Voting is an important civic duty. What many people don't realize is, there IS a voting...
Texas Is NOT #1 When It Comes To Pickup Ownership
It's a known fact, a Texans love their pickup trucks. I would have thought there couldn't be any other state with a higher number of pickup truck owners. Once perceived as a strictly work vehicle, the modern pickup is every bit as roomy and comfortable as any other vehicle on the road.
November is Alzheimer’s Awareness and Family Caregivers Appreciation Month
Looking at my calendar and at the very top, it reminded me that November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month too. First off, anytime our local Abilene Alzheimer's Association is doing anything I am there to support them because our family has not been immune to Alzheimer's or dementia.
How Halloween Pranks Can Get You Scary Texas Jailtime
Halloween and pranking are almost synonymous. In fact, at various times during its long history, Halloween has been called "Mischief Night", "Prank Night" and "Devil's Night". The first use of "Mischief Night" was way back at Oxford in England in 1790. Then, the term applied to the day before May Day or April 30th. It began to be associated with Halloween in U.S. newspapers in the 1930s and 1940s.
Attention Prospectors, There’s Gold in Them “Thar” Texas Hills
When you think of panning for gold, a lot of places come to mind--California, The Yukon, or Alaska. Texas isn't one of them. Experts say not so fast. Believe it or not, there are several locations in Texas, where prospectors often find gold. While gold can be found in some...
These Two Winter Weather Predictions for Texas Are Complete Opposites
Okay, there are two sources of wisdom here when it comes to predicting the winter weather for 2022 through 2023 in Texas. The first one is my favorite the Old Farmers Almanac which I've trusted for a good many years and the second is the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA as many might know it the National Weather Service.
Texas Really is Leading the Country For the Most Jobs Added
While Texas Governor Greg Abbott was seen recently celebrating the latest September jobs surge numbers for Texas, following the latest release from our Texas Workforce Commission and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The latest numbers show that Texas is again way out in front of the nation in jobs added over the last 12 months.
If A Meteor or Space Junk Hits Your House, Are You Covered?
The odds of a meteor or a piece of space junk slamming into your house seem pretty high. According to wired.com, actually, they're 1 in 3,921.910.064,328. Yet, in Northern California, a house was destroyed, and the homeowner claims a meteorite hit it. Several witnesses came forward and reportedly saw a ball of light descending from the sky at the time of the fire.
Texas Red Dirt is Both Good and Bad and Can Grow Almost Anything
Okay, so here's my best and most educated explanation as to why our soil, clay, and or dirt is reddish-orange here in Abilene and throughout most of Texas. Red clay gets its color from an overabundance (and that is an understatement) of 'iron oxide' within the soil. Red clay (or "red dirt" as we Texans so fondly call it) is created through the breakdown of rocks in its own underlayer of the soil.
Nine Tips That Might Help You Win the Lottery’s Millions in Texas
Have you heard the name, Richard Lustig? If you are an avid lottery player his name will ring a bell because he's won lotteries so many times that he has published books and shared his "Secrets To Winning" on regular media and social media. First off Richard Lusting has won anywhere from $1,000 dollars and up to and over $842,000.00.
