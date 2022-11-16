College Football Playoff 2023: TCU holds onto top 4 spot in third rankings, updated title odds

For The Win is tracking the College Football Playoff rankings all season long. We’ll have updated title odds and notes on each contender every Tuesday the rankings are revealed. The first and second rankings can be found here.

The top four team in the last College Football Playoff rankings all escaped the weekend without any blemishes, but strong resumes are emerging for the programs behind them.

USC, Tennessee, Alabama and LSU continue to rack up signature wins while Ohio State and Michigan run roughshod over much weaker schedules in the Big Ten.

Here’s how the CFP committee is making sense of it all.