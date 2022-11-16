Read full article on original website
Clear Inc and Atlantium Announce World-Class Water Purification & Disinfection Technologies to be Incorporated into the Global Real Estate Industry
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Atlantium is pleased to announce a new global venture with Clear Inc., an innovative Canadian company that equips, monitors, and maintains buildings’ air and water 24/7. Clear’s aim is to improve public health and safety by implementing an additional level of disinfection purification, preventing illness where we live and work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005073/en/ The Future is Clear (Graphic: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Stord adds last-mile delivery optimization with Stord Parcel
In what has already been an extremely busy year for innovation and advancement, cloud supply chain firm Stord has added another tool into its growing suite of services. Stord Parcel is a carrier-agnostic last-mile delivery solution that uses advanced modeling to choose the most efficient and cost-effective carrier and service level for each package.
Recycling Today
Remade releases circular economy workforce development roadmap
The Remade Institute, Rochester, New York, a public-private partnership established by the United States Department of Energy, has released its latest education and workforce development roadmap, which outlines the institute's training plans for the future. The Remade Institute says it enables early-stage applied research and development of technologies to reduce...
Recycling Today
Roadrunner Recycling announces $20M funding by Fifth Wall
RoadRunner Recycling, a leader in comprehensive sustainable waste management, has announced the close of $20 million in a Series D extension round led by Los Angeles-based Fifth Wall. The financing will support the continued growth of RoadRunner’s core business, expanding its enterprise offering and doubling down on its investment in technology.
freightwaves.com
FloorFound builds out reverse logistics recommerce network
FloorFound has launched what it said is the largest recommerce network in North America for oversized items. The network, which includes facilities, fulfillment and transportation, provides retailers of oversized items a “plug-and-play infrastructure” with little to no upfront investment, the company said. FloorFound said the network enables retailers...
Universal Robots Reaches 1,000 Employees
ODENSE, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Universal Robots, the largest company in a fast-growing Danish robotics hub, has become the cluster’s first organization to reach 1,000 employees – one of only a few Danish companies founded in this millennium to hit this milestone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005830/en/ Universal Robots is the world’s leading manufacturer of collaborative robots - or cobots. The fast-growing company just hired its 1000th employee. (Photo: Business Wire)
3 Dividend-Paying Companies That Are Investing in the Energy Transition
These legacy companies are making an effort to lower their carbon footprint.
freightwaves.com
22 logistics firms among fastest-growing companies
Nearly two dozen logistics firms have been named among North America’s fastest-growing companies. Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list, which was announced Wednesday, is a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America. Four of the logistics companies that made...
bicmagazine.com
DOE invests millions in America’s massive lithium-production potential
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) took a huge step forward in its effort to shore up America’s domestic supply of battery-grade lithium—a substance that is indispensable to our transition to a clean-energy economy. Lithium, which, after a refining process, is used to produce cathode materials for lithium...
Fluor Achieves Substantial Engineering Completion for Albemarle Lithium Conversion Project
IRVING, Texas & SHANGHAI, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has achieved substantial engineering completion for Albemarle’s Lithium Conversion project in China. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006037/en/ Fluor has reached the substantial engineering milestone for Albemarle’s lithium conversion project at Meishan City in the Sichuan Province of China. When complete, the facility will produce 50,000 tons of lithium hydroxide per year. (Photo: Business Wire)
Can We Achieve A Better Healthcare Business Model?
Medical Practice Growth and Sustainability Needs a Platform-Enabled Ecosystem. Illumination publication initially publicized this article on Medium!. The prevailing notion is that building a successful medical practice is about making the right team, having a vision, developing a brand, and creating a business and financial plan. However, amid the extreme penetration of the medical industry by digital technology players taking those steps are no longer sufficient.
insideevs.com
Ford Is One Of First US Automakers To Partner With Manufacture 2030
Earlier this week, Ford announced a new strategic partnership with Manufacture 2030 (M2030). The Big Three automaker is among the first to join up with the organization, which aims to help Ford's suppliers meet carbon emissions requirements. According to Ford's official press release, it has already included its global supply...
PV Tech
Enel to build 3GW solar cell and module manufacturing factory in US
Enel North America intends to build a solar cell and module manufacturing facility in the US with an initial capacity of at least 3GW. The factory is intended to produce bifacial heterojunction (HJT) PV cells, while the modules will have a tandem structure, utilising two stacked cells to capture more light than a single-cell structure, according to Enel. It said that the modules produced will be able to exceed 30% efficiency.
electrek.co
Panasonic secures massive high-nickel cathode deal with Tesla co-founder’s Redwood
Redwood Materials, a company founded by Tesla co-founder JB Straubel, announced that it will supply high-nickel cathode material for battery cell production in Panasonic’s new Kansas plant. The company believes that this will be the first time cathode material will be produced in North America at “Gigafactory scale”....
Recycling Today
Sonoco expands Sonopost cornerpost manufacturing in Europe
Recycled packaging producer Sonoco has announced the expansion of its Sonopost cornerpost manufacturing operations in Europe with the November opening of a new protective packaging production facility in Bursa, Turkey. The opening comes a year after the Hartsville, South Carolina-based company opened its first Sonopost manufacturing plant in Sochaczew, Poland.
freightwaves.com
Wabtec to acquire Brazilian maintenance-of-way equipment supplier
Rail technology and equipment provider Wabtec plans to acquire Super Metal, a supplier of automated vehicles and equipment solutions headquartered in Brazil. Pittsburgh-based Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) says the acquisition will complement a March 2021 purchase of maintenance-of-way (MOW) manufacturer Nordco and help expand its presence in international markets. Wabtec describes Super Metal as one of the leading companies in Brazil involved in MOW equipment.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Canadian plastic industry leaders launch ‘Save Plastic’
Leaders in the Canadian plastics industry have launched Save Plastic, a new campaign promoting plastic as a valuable resource that—when managed responsibly—is essential for a modern, sustainable way of life. This awareness campaign encourages Canadians to consider a different perspective on plastic using simple, evidence-based information. It’s time...
The Verge
Waabi announces ‘plug-and-play’ autonomous trucking solution
Waabi, the autonomous vehicle startup founded by former chief scientist at Uber’s Advanced Technology Group Raquel Urtasun, announced a new turnkey solution for semi truck manufacturers who want to transform their big rigs into robot trucks. The product, which is called Waabi Driver, is intended as a full-stack autonomy...
microcapdaily.com
Link Reservations Inc (OTCMKTS: LRSV) the Global Enterprises and Logistics, Inc. Reverse Merger
Link Reservations Inc (OTCMKTS: LRSV) is rocketing up the charts up over 100% on Thursday as penny stock speculators continue to bid the price higher in an OTC market that seems to be heating up finally. The Company filed a Quarterly report earlier this week with OTCMarkets reporting they had withdrawn the previously filed reverse split announced in June with they filed an LOI with Global Enterprises and Logistics, Inc. to acquire control of its company shares by way of a Share Exchange. Global Enterprises and Logistics, Inc. is a provider of refrigerated trucking and individualized logistics, that has grown year over year, servicing over 65,000 customers, while delivering over three quarters of a million loads.
Flying Magazine
Wheels Up, MAG Aerospace Launch Pilot Recruitment Partnership
Wheels Up said the PDP offers Wheels Up and MAG employees an opportunity to broaden their skill set while still being able to contribute to the aviation industry. [Courtesy: Wheels Up]. Wheels Up (NYSE: UP) is partnering with MAG Aerospace, a Virginia-based military contracting company, as it looks to boost...
