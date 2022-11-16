Read full article on original website
Stellantis Design Chief to Receive Major Award
Ralph Gilles, who has helped design most of Stellantis' and Chrysler's premiere vehicles, will receive a Lifetime Design Achievement Award. One of the most talented and respected people in the automotive realm is being honored for his career in automotive design. Ralph Gilles, the designer behind the Dodge Viper SRT, Chrysler 300, Dodge Challenger SRT and countless other vehicles will receive the 2023 EyesOn Design Lifetime Design Achievement Award. The winner of prestigious award is chosen by other award-winning designers.
2022 Ram 1500 Named 'Best Truck Brand' for 4th Year in a Row
See why U.S. News & World Report Names Ram Truck 'Best Truck Brand' for Fourth Consecutive Year. Lots of vehicles may be ‘One Hit Wonders’ getting a great award here or there but there are several reasons that the 2022 Ram 1500 is the most awarded truck ever. U.S. News and World Report has singled out the Ram 1500 as ‘Best Truck Brand’ for four years in-a-row. U.S. News rates vehicles based on industry-wide excellence and meeting customer demands.
Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime Boast Improved Fuel Economy and Acceleration
When you hear the word “hybrid,” chances are the Toyota Prius comes to mind. But even though hybrids have been growing in popularity, Prius sales have slumped as buyers flock to pure EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and hybrid SUVs instead. It’s a shame because we’ve always thought the Prius is one of the best options out there for car buyers who prioritize practical, economical, and reliable transportation.
5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat
The BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S are just two examples of super sports sedans faster than the fire-breathing Hellcat. The post 5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Diesel Truck Rolls Coal Into Corvette
This is why you should just do the zipper merge instead of being a jerk…. We’ve all been there, sitting in heavy rush hour traffic merging from one freeway to another when one of the lanes is eliminated. Some people do the right thing and let one car from the other lane merge in front of them, doing what’s called the “zipper merge” like teeth from a zipper coming together. This, along with whether or not you put your shopping cart into the corral in the story parking lot, determines just what kind of person you are. A Corvette driver recently showed he wasn’t that kind of a courteous person and paid dearly for it.
2023 Kia EV6 GT delivers 576 hp for $62,695
Buyers in the market for an electric vehicle that offers serious performance don't need to drop six figures, as there are interesting options that won't break the bank, such as the 2023 Kia EV6 GT which can be had for $62,695, including a $1,295 destination charge. It isn't cheap, especially...
Next-Generation Ford Edge Will Offer Hybrid Powertrain
Details regarding the elusive next-generation Ford Edge are beginning to trickle in. It seems likely that the crossover will be offered exclusively in China, as evidenced by an information leak in the Asian country, although it’s unclear at this point if it could be sold in North American markets after the 2023 model year. In China, at least, the next-generation crossover will retain the turbocharged Ford 2.0L I4 EcoBoost as the current-gen Edge, but Ford Authority has learned that its powertrain options will include a hybrid electric powertrain as well.
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
CR Says The New Subaru Forester Is Your Best Small SUV Choice For 2 Reasons
Is the 2023 Subaru Forester a good choice for compact SUV shoppers? Consumer Reports says it's your best pick for two reasons. Check out CR's ten top models here. Why did Consumer Reports pick the 2023 Subaru Forester as the best choice for compact SUV shoppers? CR gives two reasons why it's your best choice now. The Forester gets excellent fuel mileage and sells slightly over the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP).
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
Mercury Marine Launching V-10 Verado Outboards
During a press event yesterday at its Lake X product development and testing facility, Mercury Marine introduced the first-ever V-10 outboard engines in the form of 350- and 400-hp Verado models. According to a press release from the Fond du Lac, Wis., company, the SmartCraft-compatible, 5.7-liter engines are the quietest in their class.
The 2023 Ford F-150 King Ranch Is the Luxury Truck
The 2023 Ford F-150 King Ranch is a luxury truck. Is it actually worth over $60,000? The post The 2023 Ford F-150 King Ranch Is the Luxury Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Need an SRT Ram 8.3L V10? This Shop Has Five for Sale
X2 BuildersThe Viper-derived engine is a real gem, but you don't see many up for grabs.
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
What Is the Most Fuel-Efficient Luxury Car?
If you're looking for a luxury car that's filled with a amenities and can take you far between fill-ups, here is the most fuel-efficient one. The post What Is the Most Fuel-Efficient Luxury Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style
The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in Tokyo on Wednesday, stressed that the company was still defying the skeptics who keep asking how much longer the Japanese automaker will stick with hybrids in a rapidly electrifying industry. “Simply because the Prius is an eco-car within everyone’s reach. In order to achieve carbon neutrality, everyone in the world must participate. We need...
Subaru Won’t Build Electric Cars in the US Because of McDonald’s
Find out why the CEO of Subaru says it can't build electric cars in the US because of...McDonald's? The post Subaru Won’t Build Electric Cars in the US Because of McDonald’s appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius due for Nov. 16 reveal
A new generation of the Toyota Prius is at last ready for a debut this Wednesday, Nov. 16. The 2023 Toyota Prius will mark the first full redesign for this efficiency icon since the arrival of the very energy-efficient Tesla Model 3. The last time the Prius was fully redesigned was for the 2016 model year. Then a much-improved plug-in Prius Prime rolled in for 2017, followed by all-wheel-drive Prius AWD-e versions for 2019.
A startup claims to improve ICE engines' torque by 30 percent with a small design change
A small design change in the engine could improve the performance and efficiency of internal combustion engines, a recently funded company, Transcend Energy Group, has claimed. The group showcased its design change at the recently concluded SEMA show in Las Vegas. When the world is looking at electric vehicles to...
KBB’s 12 Best Holiday Road Trip Cars - One Feature Makes 2023 Subaru Outback The Top Pick
Is the 2023 Subaru Outback a good vehicle for a holiday road trip? See why Kelley Blue Book says it's the sixth-best model. There's one feature that makes it the best. A new survey from Cars.com says 80 percent of Thanksgiving travelers will drive. For families who do drive, Kelley Blue Book (KBB) picks the 2023 Subaru Outback as one of the best cars for a holiday road trip this year. With the Thanksgiving holiday coming up and families hitting the road, KBB picked the 12-best vehicles for the holiday trip. Out of the top picks for consumers this winter, KBB says the Outback is the sixth-best model you can buy.
