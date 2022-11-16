DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — No. 7 Duke raced past Delaware for a 92-58 victory Friday night behind 18 points from Kyle Filipowski. He made 7 of 13 shots and also had eight rebounds for the Blue Devils. Tyrese Proctor added 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. Jyare Davis led the visiting Blue Hens with 11 points and three assists. The Blue Devils used a 22-2 second-half run to put a cushion between themselves and Delaware. Duke’s win saw the debut of freshman Dariq Whitehead.

