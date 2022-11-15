Read full article on original website
Family Volunteer Day to take place at Greenville Community Garden
The Sustainability Program in partnership with Love A Sea Turtle (LAST) will be hosting a Family Volunteer Day on Nov. 19 at the Greenville Community Garden to give back to and unite the community. Chad Carwein, the sustainability program manager, said Family Volunteer Day is a part of a series...
ECU partners with Mr. Beast for new program
An East Carolina University email was sent out by the Office of the Chancellor on Nov. 16 announcing an exclusive partnership with YouTube content creator Jimmy Donaldson, more well-known as Mr.Beast. An article from News Services wrote that the partnership will be part of ECU’s research, economic development and engagement...
WBB seek out victory against Charleston Southern
East Carolina University women’s basketball (3-1, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) will go head to head against Charleston Southern University (1-3, 0-0 Big South Conference) on Nov. 20 for a 5 p.m. tipoff for the Pirates’ fifth straight home game to start the season in Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina.
ECU women’s basketball blew past High Point in overtime win
East Carolina University women’s basketball (3-1, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) squeezed in a win against High Point University (HPU) (1-3, 0-0 Big South Conference) on Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. in Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. This was the Pirates education day and students from across Greenville, North Carolina,...
