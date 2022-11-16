Read full article on original website
Top 10 dive bars in Texas, according to Yelp reviews
Locals usually look for something more authentic than the nearest Coyote Ugly location when they pull up a stool. So we asked for help identifying the true top dives.
El Paso BBQ Joints That Can Easily Win A Texas BBQ Competition
We love BBQ in Texas; enough that's plenty of different competitions throughout the state. We have the Texas Barbeque Festival & the Texas Monthly BBQ Fest as some of the most popular across the state (and that's not including the local ones in various cities). And El Paso is no...
Is Sleeping In Your Car Legal In Texas? Find Out The Facts
Back in college before graduation, a buddy of mine wanted to travel all over the Great State of Texas before landing his first big job. He was seriously considering living out of his car to cut down on expenses and wondering if it was legal to do so. Whether you're...
KXAN
Check Out ‘The Big Texas Cookbook’ From Texas Monthly
Courtney Bond serves as an executive editor for Texas Monthly’s Food & Drink section, and more recently, she helped put together the magazine’s first-ever cookbook, The Big Texas Cookbook – which includes more than 100 recipes highlighting Texan cuisine. Food has always been a big part of...
Buc-ee's Breaks Ground On Biggest Store Yet And It's Right Here In Texas
The new location will be the biggest one yet.
10 Phrases That Only Make Sense to People From Texas
If you're not from the great state of Texas, some of the things we say might confuse you a little bit. It's not that we are illiterate, we've just come up with ways to say things that take less time. And, that leaves more time to do the things we really love to do in the Lonestar State.
Most Expensive and Largest High School Stadiums in The State of Tx
The most expensive high school football stadium in Texas can be found right up the road in KATY, Texas. In 2018, Legacy Stadium opened with a price tag of $72 million dollars. The capacity is 12,000 and while there are bigger stadiums, capacity-wise and bigger overall stadiums. The amenities are what set this stadium apart. Just check out that press box and VIP area up top. These are most of the schools that utilize this stadium. Cinco Ranch High School, Jordan High School, Katy High School, Mayde Creek High School, Morton Ranch High School, Paetow High School, Seven Lakes High School, and Taylor High School. I know the turf has recently been upgraded at Memorial Stadium in Victoria. Now it's time to upgrade the rest of the stadium. What do you think?
Report: How Texas’ property taxes compare to other states
Are property taxes in Texas too high?
It’s Been 10 Years & Texas License Plates Need A New Look Badly
Since 2012 Texas drivers have had the standard white license plate issued for everyone in the State. A lot of people have strong opinions on whether or not it looks good. One YouTuber in particular, Huggbees (who currently has over 1.3 million subscribers), uploaded a video where he roasts all 50 of the states license plates. If you want to hear his opinions on Texas, skip to about 23:11 in the video.
Thanksgiving Dinner? Here’s A Traditional Texas Menu.
So here we are, less than a week away from Thanksgiving. People are starting to plan their menus, buy up all the necessary ingredients to cook it all up and have the feast of the year. Everyone has a different idea of what Thanksgiving dinner should look like. That's the...
Can Texas legislators really strip city council? Bill filed to create ‘District of Austin’
Mixed in the stack of Texas bills intended to disrupt a historically liberal Austin City Council, House Bill 714 and House Joint Resolution 50 would strip it of its power altogether.
KVUE
License to scan: Plate readers found across Texas are mostly unregulated
AUSTIN, Texas — More Central Texas cities and counties are using license plate readers (LPRs) to help solve crimes, but the KVUE Defenders found that there are virtually no State regulations for how those cameras – and the data they generate – are used. This year, many...
TxDMV unveils ‘major design overhaul’ of temp tags tied to widespread fraud
Following years of widespread fraud and KXAN investigations, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles on Thursday announced a “major design overhaul” of its temporary paper tags.
North Texas city named safest place in Texas & one of safest cities in the US
Whenever you're looking to move to a new city, safety is always top of mind especially if you have a family.
Here Are the Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas
Apparently, a lot of things. Safewise created a survey asking Texans what crime concerns them the most and here are the results. Violent crime is more concerning to Texans compared to the national average, but why? Texans are worried about violent crime, and maybe, rightfully so. In just one year, violent crime rates in Texas went up 7%.
KOKI FOX 23
Organs flown through Oklahoma and Texas on uncrewed flight
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, an uncrewed aerial transport system moved donated human organs across three cities in the longest distance donated organs have ever been transported via an uncrewed aerial system. Three organ organ procurement organizations, LifeShare, LifeGift and Texas Sharing Organ Alliance, partnered with Matador Uncrewed Aerial...
‘Abolishing daylight saving’ and other new Texas bills that might make you say ‘huh?’
Texas representatives filed over 1,000 bills Monday for the next legislative session. KXAN perused the new bills and pulled four that made us scratch our heads.
Wait, What? Outdated Laws In The Great State of Texas
Can you believe it? Texas, just like other states, still has laws on the books that can get you fined or even jailed for doing some of the dumbest stuff. If you own a horse in Texarkana, you better not do this at night. Keep reading to find out what...
Winning Big: Texas bass pro Kyle Hall racking up big bucks
A congratulatory tip of the hat goes out to Kyle Hall for a job well done. The Granbury angler is easily the winningest bass pro in Texas these days. He’s assembled a plump nest egg over the past 10 months to show for the success. Hall, 25, is fresh off a dominating performance in the Major League Fishing Toyota Series Championship held November 3-5 on Lake Guntersville in Alabama. There, he topped more than 190 other pros with a threeday total of 59 pounds, 1 ounce. Hall bested second-place finisher Marshall Robinson of Landrum, South Carolina by nearly six pounds. He banked...
'High crime and taxes' push Texas lawmaker to propose bill that would dissolve city of Austin
This isn't the first attempt made by Texas Republicans to push similar measures. Those propositions never passed, though.
