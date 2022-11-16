Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect discovers “atrocious” problem with Warzone 2 on launch day
Dr Disrespect is already on fire with opinions about Warzone 2, slamming the game’s looting issues. The former level designer for Call of Duty games turned world-famous streamer, Doc has no shortage of opinions on the series’ battle royale game Warzone. He was incredibly outspoken during the first...
dexerto.com
Who is Cassiopeia in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? Mysterious character behind Operation Star Street revealed
At the start of the journey in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, players will meet a mysterious figure named Cassiopeia, and this guide will peel back their secret identity. *SPOILER ALERT* This article contains spoilers regarding key moments in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet storyline. If you wish to stay unspoiled, turn back now!
dexerto.com
Rell rework in League of Legends Season 13 leans into “mounted fantasy”
Rell’s long-awaited mid-scope update is finally arriving in League of Legends Season 13. The support’s rework will lean heavily into her “mounted fantasy”, with a leaked kit potentially indicating a shapeshifter-style swap like Jayce, Nidalee, and Elise. Rell has sat in an awkward spot in League...
dexerto.com
JGOD explains why Warzone 2 plays ‘more like Apex Legends’ than CoD
Warzone YouTuber JGOD explained why Warzone 2 needed more time and how it strays away from the traditional CoD Formula. JGOD began his YouTube career in 2017, and his popularity skyrocketed during Warzone’s heyday. The Warzone guru established himself as a go-to source for loadout guides and tip videos. He is passionate about CoD and unafraid to share his opinion on the negative aspects of the series.
dexerto.com
When is Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season One Reloaded?
With the life-cycles of both Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 now in motion, players are wondering when Season One Reloaded will drop and bring the rest of the season’s promised content. Here’s what we know. Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season One brought...
dexerto.com
How to get Iron Valiant in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: Ralts, Kirlia, Gardevoir & Gallade
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will be able to capture and raise Ralts in the Paldea region, and those who are playing Violet will have the opportunity to encounter Future Form Paradox Pokemon Iron Valiant. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will see many mascot Pokemon included in the Gen 9...
dexerto.com
Maya reveals new Twitch plans after returning from two-month break
Twitch streamer Maya Higa has just returned from her two-month break from content creation and has revealed her plans for the future. Just two months after taking her indefinite break from Twitch, Maya Higa made good on her announcement that she was set to return to streaming on November 16.
dexerto.com
Emiru reveals creepy “grooming” messages from big Twitch streamers when she was in school
Popular Twitch streamer Emily ‘Emiru’ Schunk revealed during a recent Noodle Shop podcast episode that she received creepy messages from “big Twitch streamers” while she was still in high school. Like many of the top creators on Twitch, Emiru has been streaming for quite some time...
dexerto.com
Where to find Riolu & Lucario in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Evolution method
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans will again be able to add the popular Fighting-types Riolu and Lucario to their teams. Below is everything players need to find and evolve Riolu in Paldea. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have their pick of favorite species from past games and regions. From the...
dexerto.com
How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2
Slide canceling used to be an important tactic in Warzone and there is a workaround to use it in the new game. Here’s how you can slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Slide cancel is a momentum and movement-based mechanic that proves to be quite useful...
dexerto.com
Twitch streamer perfectly captures Pokemon Scarlet & Violet performance issues
A Twitch streamer managed to capture the perfect clip showing off the massive performance issues plaguing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has officially launched, and players are already knee-deep in their journey into the new Paldea region. Sadly for many trainers, performance issues on the Nintendo Switch...
dexerto.com
How to get Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon, & Iron Jugulis in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
The generation 5 pseudo-Legendary Hydreigon returns in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and here is where players can find Deino, Zweilous, and the new Iron Jugulis Future Paradox form in Paldea. With each generation of Pokemon games comes a brand new line of pseudo-Legendaries. These are fearsome Pokemon that have a...
dexerto.com
How to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge & Armarouge in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Ceruledge and Armarouge are two of the most anticipated Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet. Here is how trainers can catch their pre-evolution Charcadet and what they need to do to evolve it. During a Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trailer shown in September 2022, TPCi debuted Ceruledge and Armarouge, two humanoid...
dexerto.com
How to get Wooper & Quagsire in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: In-game trade location
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet still has a method for finding the original blue form of Wooper, not just Paldean Wooper. Here, we’ll show you a simple NPC in-game trade to get it and Quagsire. The Gen 9 Dex has added a brand-new Wooper form, Paldean Wooper, and it’s got...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go Mythical Wishes Season leaked alongside new holiday items
Popular Pokemon Go leakers ‘PokeMiners’ have leaked the next in-game season, Mythical Wishes, alongside new avatar items for Christmas and New Years. For the last couple of years, Pokemon Go has spruced up its events with various three-month-long seasons. The Season of Alola brought focus to the introduction...
dexerto.com
How to get Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: locations and Eeveelutions explained
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will likely be eager to spot an Eevee for their starting team. This guide will tell you where to find an adorable Eevee, and how to evolve it into one of its eight Eeveelutions. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans will again be able to look...
Everything to Know About Season 5 of ‘The Crown’: Cast, Premiere Date and More
Ready for more? The Crown has captivated viewers since its first season dropped in November 2016 — and the drama is showing no signs of slowing down. The Netflix hit began by recounting the story of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022, and her decades-long reign, as well as her marriage to […]
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 streamers unleash first-ever nuke on Al Mazrah
Call of Duty streamers Marked and Wagnificent are the first to unleash a nuke on Al Mazrah in Warzone 2. Marked and Wagnificent’s Warzone 2 squad is the very first team to figure out the nuke feature in all of the game, and it was an absolute sight to behold.
dexerto.com
Best Expedite 12 Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, perks
The Expedite 12 Shotgun packs a nasty punch in MW2 and is set to be a go-to pick in Warzone 2. Here are the best attachments, Perks, and equipment to pair with this underrated gem. Warzone 2 emphasizes medium to long-range engagements, but a short-range weapon makes clearing out buildings...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Legends Arceus glitch turns trainer into Shiny Pokemon
A strange Pokemon Legends Arceus glitch that no one’s been able to explain turned a player’s Trainer shiny. Developer Game Freak released Pokemon Legends Arceus as an action role-playing title earlier this year on the Nintendo Switch. While the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl prequel adventure blew fans away, like most games, it isn’t without its fair share of flaws.
Comments / 0