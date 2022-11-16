ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

How the Poland missile strike could change Putin's war in Ukraine

Russia may not have fired the missile that landed in NATO territory but was ultimately responsible for the deadly blast, Western officials and analysts said Wednesday — suggesting that it will likely add to pressure on Ukraine’s allies to send new military aid at a crucial phase in the war.
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival

Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
Vice

What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia

After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
The Associated Press

'We survived': Kherson comes alive after Russian withdrawal

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — A week since the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson was liberated, residents can’t escape reminders of the terrifying eight months they spent under Russian occupation. People are missing. Thee are mines everywhere, closed shops and restaurants, a scarcity of electricity and water, and explosions day and night as Russian and Ukrainian forces battle just across the Dnieper River. Despite the hardships, residents are expressing a mix of relief, optimism, and even joy — not least because of their regained freedom to express themselves at all. “Even breathing became easier. Everything is different now,” said Olena Smoliana, a pharmacist whose eyes shone with happiness as she recalled the day Ukrainian soldiers entered the city.
The Independent

Iranian protesters set fire to Ayatollah Khomeini’s house

Protesters in Iran set fire to the house of Ayatollah Khomeini on Friday, as unrest continues in the country two months after Mahsa Amini’s death in police custody.The childhood home of the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Khomeini, was being used as a museum — the Khomeini House Museum — in the western Markazi province and housed relics from his childhood and years of reign.Videos and images on social media showed part of the structure in the city of Khomein being set on fire by angry protesters who marched into the residence.Regional authorities have, however, denied there...
NBC News

FBI raises national security concerns over TikTok

TikTok is now turning five years old, exploding in notoriety and concern as it remains the most popular overall app in the world. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky reports on how U.S. officials have sounded the alarm for years about data privacy, leading the FBI to now speak out. Nov. 18, 2022.
NBC News

NBC News

540K+
Followers
60K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy