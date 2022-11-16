Read full article on original website
Related
Russia 'secretly moves 100 missiles back from Belarus, sparking fears he plans large-scale attack in Ukraine'
Vladimir Putin's commanders are reported to have secretly moved almost 100 air defence missiles to Russia from allied Belarus, sparking fears he is planning to launch a large-scale attack in Ukraine. Analysts have said the movement of the S-300 and S-400 missiles is either a sign of Russia taking precautions...
Squatters who took over a sanctioned Russian oligarch's mansion are told by judge they can stay
Sanctioned Russian billionaire Arkady Voloazh tried and failed to evict squatters who overtook his five-story luxury mansion in Amsterdam.
How the Poland missile strike could change Putin's war in Ukraine
Russia may not have fired the missile that landed in NATO territory but was ultimately responsible for the deadly blast, Western officials and analysts said Wednesday — suggesting that it will likely add to pressure on Ukraine’s allies to send new military aid at a crucial phase in the war.
House Republicans plan investigations and possible impeachments with new majority
WASHINGTON — House Republicans' majority will be smaller than expected, but they're eager to use their new oversight powers and pass a spate of bills to draw contrasts with Democrats and give the Biden administration heartburn. In this moment of divided government and fierce partisanship, it’s perhaps appropriate that...
CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival
Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia
After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
Judge rejects former White House press secretary Jen Psaki's effort to quash subpoena
A judge refused Friday to quash a subpoena issued to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki that seeks her deposition in a lawsuit filed by Missouri and Louisiana, alleging that the Biden administration conspired to silence conservative voices on social media. Psaki filed a motion in federal court in...
Justice Department signals it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate Biden’s student debt relief program
CNN — The Justice Department indicated in a court filing Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the Biden administration’s student debt relief program. “The government will be filing an application with the Supreme Court to vacate a separate injunction against the Secretary’s action...
Oath Keeper Loses Cool On The Stand In Seditious Conspiracy Trial
Jessica Watkins took the stand in a surprise move this week.
Ivanka Trump makes statement about father's presidential bid. Hear what she said
Former President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump announced that she doesn't plan to be involved in her father's campaign for president in 2024. CNN's Kate Bennett has more.
Polish villagers bury man killed in missile blast near Ukrainian border
One of the men killed by a missile that hit a Polish village this week will be buried on Saturday, following an incident that has raised fears that the war in Ukraine could spiral into a wider conflict. Poland and other western states have said the missile that landed in...
Who is Jack Smith, the special counsel investigating Donald Trump?
WASHINGTON — Jack Smith, the newly named special counsel in the Trump investigations, most recently served as the chief prosecutor for the special court in The Hague, where he investigated war crimes committed during the Kosovo War. Before The Hague, Smith served as the vice president of litigation for...
‘The world has moved beyond Trump’: Former Republican Congressman
Former Rep. Francis Rooney (R-Fla.) discusses former President Trump’s presidential bid and what it would take for the GOP to chart a path without Trump.Nov. 18, 2022.
'We survived': Kherson comes alive after Russian withdrawal
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — A week since the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson was liberated, residents can’t escape reminders of the terrifying eight months they spent under Russian occupation. People are missing. Thee are mines everywhere, closed shops and restaurants, a scarcity of electricity and water, and explosions day and night as Russian and Ukrainian forces battle just across the Dnieper River. Despite the hardships, residents are expressing a mix of relief, optimism, and even joy — not least because of their regained freedom to express themselves at all. “Even breathing became easier. Everything is different now,” said Olena Smoliana, a pharmacist whose eyes shone with happiness as she recalled the day Ukrainian soldiers entered the city.
Leaders of French-speaking countries hold summit in Tunisia
Leaders of French-speaking countries are gathering on the Tunisian island off the Mediterranean coast on Saturday for the 18th summit at the backdrop of soaring cost of living across Africa, Europe and the Middle East due to war in Ukraine
North Korea fires ballistic missile that had capability to hit U.S.
North Korea launched another missile that landed 130 miles off the coast of Japan but South Korean officials said the missile was capable of striking anywhere in the U.S. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez has the details. Nov. 18, 2022.
Vanessa Guillen’s family speak out following White House visit after revealing haunting encounter with prime suspect
MURDERED soldier Vanessa Guillen’s family demanded changes to the law so the military can be sued over sex harassment cases during a visit to the White House. U.S. Army specialist Vanessa, 20, went missing from the notorious Fort Hood military base in Killeen, Texas, in April 2020. Her dismembered...
Iranian protesters set fire to Ayatollah Khomeini’s house
Protesters in Iran set fire to the house of Ayatollah Khomeini on Friday, as unrest continues in the country two months after Mahsa Amini’s death in police custody.The childhood home of the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Khomeini, was being used as a museum — the Khomeini House Museum — in the western Markazi province and housed relics from his childhood and years of reign.Videos and images on social media showed part of the structure in the city of Khomein being set on fire by angry protesters who marched into the residence.Regional authorities have, however, denied there...
FBI raises national security concerns over TikTok
TikTok is now turning five years old, exploding in notoriety and concern as it remains the most popular overall app in the world. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky reports on how U.S. officials have sounded the alarm for years about data privacy, leading the FBI to now speak out. Nov. 18, 2022.
NBC News
540K+
Followers
60K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0