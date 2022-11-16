Twitter reactions to Michigan State basketball's thrilling win over Kentucky

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Michigan State basketball was able to redeem a heartbreaking loss to No. 2 Gonzaga on Friday with a stunning, double overtime victory over No. 4 Kentucky in the Champions Classic on Tuesday on a huge national stage.

Of course, the win had social media buzzing, and you can see some of those reactions below.

