Lexington, KY

Twitter reactions to Michigan State basketball's thrilling win over Kentucky

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Michigan State basketball was able to redeem a heartbreaking loss to No. 2 Gonzaga on Friday with a stunning, double overtime victory over No. 4 Kentucky in the Champions Classic on Tuesday on a huge national stage.

Of course, the win had social media buzzing, and you can see some of those reactions below.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

