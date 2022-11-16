Best pictures from Michigan State basketball's thrilling win over Kentucky in the Champions Classic

The Oregon Ducks have been picking up steam in the recruiting world as of late, doing their best to try to flip 5-star offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, who is currently committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Proctor took a visit to Eugene last week for Oregon’s game against the Washington Huskies. Now, a new prediction has come in from On3’s Justin Hopkins for Proctor to flip his commitment from Iowa to Oregon.
Standing at 6-foot-7, 330 pounds, Proctor is rated as the No. 1 OT in the 2023 class. Landing a commitment from him would give the Ducks the No. 1 OT in back to back recruiting classes after getting 5-star Josh Conerly.
We’ll see in the coming days whether this report is true or not, but from my sources, I’ve heard that Proctor enjoyed his visit in Eugene and is still considering the Ducks, though a flip may not be a certainty just yet.
Kadyn Proctor’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
5
0.9972
IA
OT
Rivals
5
6.1
IA
OT
ESPN
5
90
IA
OT
On3 Recruiting
5
97.25
IA
OT
247 Composite
5
97
IA
OT
Vitals
Hometown
Des Moines, Iowa
Projected Position
Offensive Tackle
Height
6-foot-7
Weight
330 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on May 26, 2020
Previously visited Oregon from April 15-17, 2022
Committed to Iowa Hawkeyes June 30, 2022
Visited Oregon November 12, 2022
