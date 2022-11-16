Best pictures from Michigan State basketball's thrilling win over Kentucky in the Champions Classic

Michigan State basketball played Gonzaga close on Friday but came up short. That was not the case on Tuesday, when the Spartans played Kentucky and managed to upset the Wildcats in the Champion’s Classic for a huge win against the No. 4 ranked team in the country.

Below, you can find the best pictures from a thrilling night in Indianapolis.

