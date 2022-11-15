At the moment, we announce the general public availability of Amazon’s state-of-the-art Alexa Teacher Model with 20 billion parameters (AlexaTM 20B) by way of Amazon SageMaker JumpStart, SageMaker’s machine studying hub. AlexaTM 20B is a multilingual large-scale sequence-to-sequence (seq2seq) language mannequin developed by Amazon. You should use AlexaTM 20B for a variety of business use-cases, from summarizing monetary studies to query answering for customer support chatbots. It may be utilized even when there are just a few out there coaching examples, and even none in any respect. AlexaTM 20B outperforms a 175 billion GPT-3 model on zero-shot studying duties equivalent to SuperGLUE and exhibits state-of-the-art efficiency for multilingual zero-shot duties equivalent to XNLI.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO