Akron, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Grant scores 24 points, leads Duquesne past Colgate, 85-80

AKRON, Ohio — Dae Dae Grant's 24 points helped Duquesne defeat Colgate 85-80 in the Dukes' annual trip to Akron. Tre Williams scored 15 points while shooting 7 of 7 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line, and added seven rebounds. The Raiders were led by Ryan Moffatt, who recorded 21 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
No. 7 Duke races past Delaware 92-58

DURHAM, N.C. — Kyle Filipowski led No. 7 Duke with 18 points in the Blue Devils' 92-58 victory over Delaware on Friday night. Filipowski made 7 of 13 shots and also had eight rebounds for the Blue Devils. Tyrese Proctor added 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. Jyare Davis led the visiting Blue Hens with 11 points and three assists. The Blue Devils used a 22-2 second-half run to put a cushion between themselves and the Blue Hens. Duke's win saw the debut of freshman Dariq Whitehead.
Ashton-Langford, Boston College beat George Mason 71-56

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — Makai Ashton-Langford scored 17 points, CJ Penha Jr. added 11 points and eight rebounds and Boston College beat George Mason 71-56 in a first-round game at the Paradise Jam. Penha hit a 3-pointer to cap an 11-2 opening run and Boston College led the rest of the way. Ronald Polite III hit a jumper that trimmed the Patriots' deficit to 21-15 with 10:51 left in the first half but they didn't score again until Saquan Singleton made layup with 4:16 until halftime that snapped a 15-0 run by Boston College (3-1). Victor Bailey Jr. led George Mason (2-2) with 15 points and seven rebounds.
Deaver's 19 help Navy down UCSD 78-69 in OT

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Led by Daniel Deaver's 19 points, the Navy Midshipmen defeated the UCSD Tritons 78-69 in overtime. The Midshipmen improved to 3-1 with the victory and the Tritons fell to 1-3.
