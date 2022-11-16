Read full article on original website
Sanogo scores 24, No. 25 UConn beats UNC-Wilmington 86-50
STORRS, Conn. — Junior Adama Sanogo scored 24 points to lead No. 25 UConn to an 86-50 victory over UNC-Wilmington on Friday night. Sophomore Jordan Hawkins returned from concussion protocol to add a career-high 20 points for the unbeaten Huskies. Hawkins was 5 of 8 on 3-pointers. Freshman Alex Karaban finished with 12 points. The Seahawks were led by Shykeim Phillips and Jamarii Thomas, who each had 16 points.
Michigan State survives Villanova comeback bid, 73-71
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tyson Walker scored 22 points and Michigan State held off a late Villanova rally to pull out a 73-71 victory. Walker's jumper with 1:58 left gave the Spartans a 70-63 lead, but Eric Dixon answered with a 3 to cut the Villanova deficit to 70-66, and after trading layups, Caleb Daniels stole the ball from Michigan State's Joey Hauser with 53 seconds left and Jordan Longino drained the 3-pointer to get the Wildcats within one, 72-71. Walker hit the first of two free throws with 16 seconds left to make it 73-71 and Dixon's potential winning 3 caromed off and the Spartans grabbed the rebound.
Villanova's 1st-year coach Kyle Neptune learning on the job
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Villanova first-year coach Kyle Neptune is learning on the job. Jay Wright's successor was matched up with Michigan State's Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo and had a shot to win on his homecourt. Neptune helped the Wildcats stay calm and confident enough to rally from a 16-point deficit with 8:09 left to have a chance to win on the final possession. Izzo says he told Neptune to give him a call next week, adding they share some similarities after taking over programs in their late 30s.
Why are Utah's gas prices routinely higher than the national average?
SALT LAKE CITY — It currently costs, on average, a little more than $4 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Utah, according to the AAA gas prices index on Thursday. That's about 30 cents higher than it was last November, but also much lower than it was this summer as shortages and inflation drove prices up to a record $5.26 per gallon at the start of July.
Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation signs Utah hunting, fishing agreement
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah and the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation recently came to an agreement on fishing and hunting rights. The agreement covers combination licenses, as well as big game and other permits. It also takes into account treaties the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, which occupies parts of northern Utah and southern Idaho, had before Utah became a state.
Utah ski resorts made plenty of 'great upgrades' in the offseason. Here's what's new
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's ski season is off to a blazing start, as more than half of the state's 15 resorts are already open — and the rest should be open in the coming weeks. "We have plenty of snow," Nathan Rafferty, president and CEO at Ski...
Audit: Staff shortage at Division of Adult Probation and Parole contributing to repeat offenses
SALT LAKE CITY — A legislative audit blames recent "serious crimes" committed by people on probation or parole on high turnover rates and inexperience on one of Utah's parole boards. The Utah Department of Correction's Division of Adult Probation and Parole lacks the staff to adequately supervise and screen...
More alleged victims prompts more charges against unlicensed Utah eye doctor
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake eye doctor scheduled to go to trial in January on charges of performing surgeries while his license was suspended — leaving at least one patient blind — is now facing new criminal charges after more alleged victims were identified. Paul...
'Pretty shocking': Utah woman warns others about radon after cancer diagnosis
LEHI – A Utah woman is warning others about the danger of radon after she received a stage 4 cancer diagnosis for nonsmoking lung cancer. "The oncologist explained that it had metastasized," Lehi resident Kerri Robbins said. "So it had gone from my lungs to my brain." Doctors first...
