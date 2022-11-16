ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

ksl.com

Sanogo scores 24, No. 25 UConn beats UNC-Wilmington 86-50

STORRS, Conn. — Junior Adama Sanogo scored 24 points to lead No. 25 UConn to an 86-50 victory over UNC-Wilmington on Friday night. Sophomore Jordan Hawkins returned from concussion protocol to add a career-high 20 points for the unbeaten Huskies. Hawkins was 5 of 8 on 3-pointers. Freshman Alex Karaban finished with 12 points. The Seahawks were led by Shykeim Phillips and Jamarii Thomas, who each had 16 points.
STORRS, CT
ksl.com

Michigan State survives Villanova comeback bid, 73-71

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tyson Walker scored 22 points and Michigan State held off a late Villanova rally to pull out a 73-71 victory. Walker's jumper with 1:58 left gave the Spartans a 70-63 lead, but Eric Dixon answered with a 3 to cut the Villanova deficit to 70-66, and after trading layups, Caleb Daniels stole the ball from Michigan State's Joey Hauser with 53 seconds left and Jordan Longino drained the 3-pointer to get the Wildcats within one, 72-71. Walker hit the first of two free throws with 16 seconds left to make it 73-71 and Dixon's potential winning 3 caromed off and the Spartans grabbed the rebound.
EAST LANSING, MI
ksl.com

Villanova's 1st-year coach Kyle Neptune learning on the job

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Villanova first-year coach Kyle Neptune is learning on the job. Jay Wright's successor was matched up with Michigan State's Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo and had a shot to win on his homecourt. Neptune helped the Wildcats stay calm and confident enough to rally from a 16-point deficit with 8:09 left to have a chance to win on the final possession. Izzo says he told Neptune to give him a call next week, adding they share some similarities after taking over programs in their late 30s.
RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA
ksl.com

Why are Utah's gas prices routinely higher than the national average?

SALT LAKE CITY — It currently costs, on average, a little more than $4 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Utah, according to the AAA gas prices index on Thursday. That's about 30 cents higher than it was last November, but also much lower than it was this summer as shortages and inflation drove prices up to a record $5.26 per gallon at the start of July.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation signs Utah hunting, fishing agreement

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah and the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation recently came to an agreement on fishing and hunting rights. The agreement covers combination licenses, as well as big game and other permits. It also takes into account treaties the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, which occupies parts of northern Utah and southern Idaho, had before Utah became a state.
UTAH STATE

