Caltrans to Host Tire Amnesty Day at Locations in Eastern Kern County
Caltrans is hosting a tire amnesty day on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Ridgecrest, Tehachapi, Mojave-Rosamond, and Boron Landfills and the Kern Valley Transfer Station. Loads should be properly tarped before transporting to the landfill. Per state law, transport only 9 tires per trip.
Fire engulfs double wide trailer
On Wednesday, the Kern County Fire Department Emergency Communications Center began receiving multiple reports of a mobile home on fire in the 1600 block of Saguaro St. in Inyokern. According to a fire department news release, firefighters found a double wide mobile home well involved with fire upon arrival. Firefighters...
