Caltrans is hosting a tire amnesty day on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Ridgecrest, Tehachapi, Mojave-Rosamond, and Boron Landfills and the Kern Valley Transfer Station. Loads should be properly tarped before transporting to the landfill. Per state law, transport only 9 tires per trip.

