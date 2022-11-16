ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Women’s Basketball to Play at Xavier Saturday

Old Dominion (2-1) at Xavier (3-0) Game Info –Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. EST. Location – Cintas Center (Cincinnati, Ohio) CINCINNATI – The Old Dominion women's basketball team is in Cincinnati, Ohio this Saturday for a road game at Xavier. Tipoff at the Cintas Center is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST.
CINCINNATI, OH
Men's Tennis Signs International Standout For 2023-24 Class

NORFOLK, Va. -- Old Dominion head men's tennis coach Dominik Mueller announced on Wednesday the signing of Connor Van Schalkwyk from Windhoek, Namibia, as part of its 2023 recruiting class. "Connor comes from an outstanding family, and we couldn't be more excited to make him a member of our team,"...
NORFOLK, VA
Five Women's Soccer Standouts Named Academic All-District

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion women's soccer team had five players named on Tuesday to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team. The 2022 Academic All-District® Women's Soccer Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.
NORFOLK, VA
Maury's Jones & Lake Taylor's Britton selected for U.S. Army Bowl

NORFOLK, Va. — There have been plenty of former football players from the 757 who've showed out on the national stage as high schoolers and this year is no different. A pair of players from the city of Norfolk will get that opportunity next month. Maury Commodores running back,...
NORFOLK, VA
Women's Soccer Announces 2023 Recruiting Class

NORFOLK, Va. -- Coming on the heels of winning a second straight conference title, the first one in the Sun Belt Conference, the Old Dominion women's soccer team announced on Wednesday a seven-person recruiting class for the 2023 season. This is a wide-ranging class that comes from all parts of...
NORFOLK, VA
Chesapeake, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Western Branch High School football team will have a game with Oscar Smith High School on November 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Black Student Crowned First Female Drum Major at HBCU Norfolk State

Behold! Quiara Jackson is Norfolk State University’s first female drum major of the longtime Marching Spartan “Legion” Band. The sociology major and senior has been crowned Cap ’N Soul, which bestows her leadership over the team of about 250 staff and student musicians, dancers, and flags from states nationwide, The Virginian-Pilot reported. She is the first woman to hold the title at the Norfolk-based HBCU, and wants to be an exemplary model for women to lead.
NORFOLK, VA
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute

The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
NORFOLK, VA
Lottery Board approves license for Portsmouth casino

The Virginia Lottery Board unanimously approved the casino facility operator’s license for the Rivers Casino Portsmouth Wednesday. It was the second casino operator’s license issued in the state; the first was awarded in April to Bristol’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, which opened a temporary casino in July. Two more proposed casinos are in the pipeline in Danville and Norfolk.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Aaron Rouse To Be Democratic Nominee For SD-07 Special Election

Richmond, VA – Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker released the following statement on Aaron Rouse becoming the Democratic nominee for Virginia’s 7th Senate District special election. “Congratulations to Aaron Rouse, a born and raised Virginian and faithful public servant, for becoming the Democratic nominee for the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Grand Opening Set For Raising Cane’s In Hampton

HAMPTON-A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers new location in Hampton. Raising Cane’s announced earlier this year plans to open two new locations on the Peninsula. The Hampton restaurant is opening at 1044 West Mercury Blvd., in the space where Casual Male XL used to be located.
HAMPTON, VA

