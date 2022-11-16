Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute
Walmart Location Temporarily Closed Due to Vehicle Crash. Driver and Employee Among the Injured.
Carnival Cruises announced major expansion in Norfolk (+ Video of Carnival Magic)
Virginia Beach's Free Things To Do
Women’s Basketball to Play at Xavier Saturday
Old Dominion (2-1) at Xavier (3-0) Game Info –Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. EST. Location – Cintas Center (Cincinnati, Ohio) CINCINNATI – The Old Dominion women's basketball team is in Cincinnati, Ohio this Saturday for a road game at Xavier. Tipoff at the Cintas Center is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST.
Minium: "Founding Mothers" Sacrificed and Built a Solid Foundation for ODU Volleyball
NORFOLK, Va. – They were dubbed on social media as the "Founding Mothers" of the Old Dominion women's volleyball program, and when he saw it, ODU coach Fred Chao decided the moniker fit nicely. "They were our founding mothers," Chao said with emphasis when speaking of Anna Burkhardt, Valentina...
Volleyball Drops Sun Belt Tournament Match to No. 6 seed Arkansas State, 3-2
FOLEY, Ala. – Old Dominion looked to complete the comeback with a 15-14 lead in the fifth set, but No. 6 seed Arkansas State earned three consecutive points to bring the Monarchs' 2022 season to a close with a 3-2 final Thursday in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Championship.
Men's Basketball Tangles With Virginia Tech In Charleston Classic Opener Thursday
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Old Dominion men's basketball team enters a loaded Shriners Children's Charleston Classic at TD Arena with a Thursday afternoon contest against the Virginia Tech Hokies. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. and will be seen on ESPN2 with Derek Jones and Perry Clark on the call.
Virginia Union must beat tough Wingate team to make history
Virginia Union has never won a playoff game in its storied history. It will look to change that this weekend. The post Virginia Union must beat tough Wingate team to make history appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Men's Tennis Signs International Standout For 2023-24 Class
NORFOLK, Va. -- Old Dominion head men's tennis coach Dominik Mueller announced on Wednesday the signing of Connor Van Schalkwyk from Windhoek, Namibia, as part of its 2023 recruiting class. "Connor comes from an outstanding family, and we couldn't be more excited to make him a member of our team,"...
Five Women's Soccer Standouts Named Academic All-District
NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion women's soccer team had five players named on Tuesday to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team. The 2022 Academic All-District® Women's Soccer Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.
Maury's Jones & Lake Taylor's Britton selected for U.S. Army Bowl
NORFOLK, Va. — There have been plenty of former football players from the 757 who've showed out on the national stage as high schoolers and this year is no different. A pair of players from the city of Norfolk will get that opportunity next month. Maury Commodores running back,...
Volleyball to Play No. 6 Seed Arkansas State in Second Round of Sun Belt Championship Tournament
NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion volleyball will compete in a conference championship for the first time in its three years as a program when the Monarchs face sixth-seeded Arkansas State in the second round of the 2022 Sun Belt Championship tournament this Thursday. First serve is scheduled for 1...
Women's Soccer Announces 2023 Recruiting Class
NORFOLK, Va. -- Coming on the heels of winning a second straight conference title, the first one in the Sun Belt Conference, the Old Dominion women's soccer team announced on Wednesday a seven-person recruiting class for the 2023 season. This is a wide-ranging class that comes from all parts of...
Chesapeake, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Suffolk, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Suffolk. The Kecoughtan High School football team will have a game with Nansemond River High School on November 18, 2022, 16:00:00. The Kecoughtan High School football team will have a game with Nansemond River High School on November 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
Black Student Crowned First Female Drum Major at HBCU Norfolk State
Behold! Quiara Jackson is Norfolk State University’s first female drum major of the longtime Marching Spartan “Legion” Band. The sociology major and senior has been crowned Cap ’N Soul, which bestows her leadership over the team of about 250 staff and student musicians, dancers, and flags from states nationwide, The Virginian-Pilot reported. She is the first woman to hold the title at the Norfolk-based HBCU, and wants to be an exemplary model for women to lead.
Norfolk is opening its first casino, who is the Native American tribe behind it?
The new entertainment facility is being built by one of Virginia's oldest native groups, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tribute
The popular promoter, self-made music manager, & CEO of AMilly Entertainment, LLC., Capri Lawrence, is hosting a birthday bash with Jeezy as the headline. Capri is well-known for her events, well-loved for her support, & well-respected among men & women artists alike. When it comes to promoting & successfully receiving results, the bar is raised & Capri's consistency led to the manifestation of Jeezy performing at her birthday celebration.
Smithfield favorite Farmer’s Table opening in Newport News
The Farmer's Table, established just months before the start of the pandemic in the middle of a Smithfield strip mall, is opening a second location at 11135 Warwick Blvd.
Virginia Business
Lottery Board approves license for Portsmouth casino
The Virginia Lottery Board unanimously approved the casino facility operator’s license for the Rivers Casino Portsmouth Wednesday. It was the second casino operator’s license issued in the state; the first was awarded in April to Bristol’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, which opened a temporary casino in July. Two more proposed casinos are in the pipeline in Danville and Norfolk.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Aaron Rouse To Be Democratic Nominee For SD-07 Special Election
Richmond, VA – Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker released the following statement on Aaron Rouse becoming the Democratic nominee for Virginia’s 7th Senate District special election. “Congratulations to Aaron Rouse, a born and raised Virginian and faithful public servant, for becoming the Democratic nominee for the...
peninsulachronicle.com
Grand Opening Set For Raising Cane’s In Hampton
HAMPTON-A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers new location in Hampton. Raising Cane’s announced earlier this year plans to open two new locations on the Peninsula. The Hampton restaurant is opening at 1044 West Mercury Blvd., in the space where Casual Male XL used to be located.
13newsnow.com
Rivers Casino Portsmouth gets operating license
The general manager of the coming casino said they're very proud of the milestone. This will be the second casino in Virginia.
