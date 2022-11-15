Read full article on original website
Why Fiat is bringing back the 500e EV it once asked Americans not to buy
The reborn 2024 Fiat 500e is coming to the U.S., Stellantis confirmed this week, although not until the first quarter of 2024. This won’t be the first time Fiat has sold the 500e in the U.S. The previous generation of this model was sold exclusively in California and Oregon—although it became a favorite among EV enthusiasts (and enthusiasts of quirky small cars) for its perky driving personality, consistent range, and bargain lease prices.
Chevy 3100 becomes an electric truck thanks to Kindred
Companies offering EV conversions for some much-loved classics are springing up all over the country. The latest is San Rafael, California-based Kindred Motorworks, which on Thursday revealed its latest offering, an electric Chevrolet 3100 pickup truck. The 3100 is Chevy’s half-ton pickup built between 1947 and 1953. While its design...
2024 Subaru Impreza loses manual and sedan, gains RS model
The sedan is a dying breed, but the hatchback is even less popular. Subaru is bucking the latter trend by eliminating the sedan from the 2024 Impreza lineup and sticking only with the hatchback. Subaru showed the new Impreza on Thursday at the Los Angeles auto show. The sixth-generation Subaru...
Hyundai Home helps EV buyers set up charging, solar, energy storage
Hyundai this week released details of Hyundai Home, a service that allows EV owners to shop home charging, solar, and energy storage hardware through one website. Announced in 2021 as a home-energy ecosystem, Hyundai Home is now available in 16 states, according to an announcement during the 2022 Los Angeles auto show. Hyundai said the service will be overseen by dealerships in those states, with assistance from partner company Electrum.
Acura NSX production comes to an end
Production of the Acura NSX V-6 hybrid supercar came to an end this week at Acura’s Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio. The second-generation NSX, sold in most markets around the globe as the Honda NSX, enjoyed a six-year run, with the final 2022 model year consisting of a special NSX Type S variant that spits out 600 hp. Production of the Type S was limited to 350 units, split 300 for the U.S. and the rest for Canada, and the price for one was $171,495, including a $1,995 destination charge.
Waymo reveals robotaxi based on Zeekr SEA-M platform
Waymo late on Wednesday revealed its new robotaxi based on a platform developed by Geely and its Zeekr EV brand. Alphabet Inc.’s self-driving division first announced plans for the robotaxi in late 2021, and at Wednesday’s reveal the company said the vehicle will be deployed in the Waymo One robotaxi service in “the years to come.”
Fiat 500 returns to US in 2024 as pure EV
U.S. fans of the Fiat 500 can look forward to a new, fully electric generation of the pint-sized hatchback in early 2024. Fiat made a formal announcement later on Thursday at the 2022 Los Angeles auto show, where it will present three one-off examples of the car with designs inspired by famous Italian fashion and lifestyle brands Armani, Bulgari, and Kartell.
Rimac Nevera hits 256 mph, becomes world’s fastest production EV
The Rimac Nevera reached a top speed of 256 mph at a German test track, which the company claims is a record for production electric vehicles. Rimac chief test and development driver Miro ZrnÄeviÄ accomplished that feat at the Automotive Testing Papenburg track in Papenburg, Germany, the company said in a press release. The oval track was selected by Rimac for the top-speed run because of its pair of 2.4-mile straights.
Most affordable car: 2023 Nissan Versa starts at $16,825
The 2023 Nissan Versa is the most affordable new car on the market, based on pricing announced by Nissan this week. The 2023 Versa S small car costs $16,825, including a $1,095 destination fee. With the discontinuation of the Chevy Spark, and the 2023 Mitsubishi Mirage no longer offered with...
Nissan sweetens Ariya and Leaf EV ownership with these perks
Nissan announced new ownership perks for the Ariya and Leaf that could be a selling point for these EVs when the strong supply-pinched market starts to cool off. Called Nissan EV Carefree+, the package includes maintenance and charging perks for buyers and lessees of 2023 Nissan Ariya and Leaf vehicles, along with roadside assistance, Nissan said in a press release in advance of the 2022 Los Angeles auto show.
Flywheel energy will help charge rental EVs in New York
Zooz Power will use its flywheel technology to charge electric rental cars at New York City’s LaGuardia airport, the Israel-based company formerly known as Chakratec announced earlier this month. Zooz recently announced a memorandum of understanding with an unnamed car rental company to pilot flywheel energy charging at LaGuardia...
Consumer Reports ranks Toyota, Lexus most reliable, Mercedes worst
Hybrid vehicles and sedans are the most reliable cars, while electric vehicles and pickup trucks pose the most problems for new car owners, according to respondents of a Consumer Reports study announced Tuesday. In its annual consumer survey based on more than 300,000 vehicles from the 2000-2022 model years, the...
