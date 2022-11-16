Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
Air Force's Mysterious Spaceplane Finally Lands After Spending 2.5 Years in Orbit
The U.S. Space Force’s spaceplane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida after spending two and a half years orbiting around Earth on a secretive mission. The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-6 (OTV-6) landed on November 12 at 5:22 a.m. ET, setting a new record of 908 days in orbit. The Boeing-built reusable vehicle’s previous record had been 780 consecutive days in orbit.
NASA shares first view of Earth from Artemis I Moon rocket
Following the successful launch of NASA’s most powerful rocket in the world — the Space Launch System (SLS) — the public space agency's Orion spacecraft is on its way to the moon, marking the first such mission in 50 years.
Liftoff! NASA launches mega Moon rocket, ushering new era of exploration
NASA launched the most powerful rocket ever built on a journey to the Moon on Wednesday, in a spectacular blaze of light and sound that marked the start of the space agency's new flagship program, Artemis. "This is the next beginning, this is the Artemis generation," added Nelson, who said he watched the launch from the roof of the rocket assembly building along with a group of astronauts.
Space Force’s mysterious space plane likely source for sonic boom over Florida
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A “sonic boom” was heard by many in Florida shortly before an uncrewed U.S. military space plane landed before dawn at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Saturday. The solar-powered vehicle, which looks like a miniature space shuttle, landed at 5:22 a.m. EST...
scitechdaily.com
Artemis I Retrograde Orbit: NASA’s Orion Spacecraft Will Travel 40,000 Miles Beyond the Moon
This morning at 1:47 a.m. EST, NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) launched the agency’s Orion spacecraft on its way to the Moon as part of the Artemis I mission. During this mission, which will pave the way for missions with astronauts, NASA’s Orion spacecraft will journey thousands of miles beyond the Moon in what is called a Distant Retrograde Orbit (DRO) to evaluate the spacecraft’s capabilities. DRO provides a highly stable orbit where little fuel is required to stay for an extended trip in deep space to put Orion’s systems to the test in an environment far from Earth.
Gizmodo
NASA's Asteroid Probe Captures Haunting Images of the Earth and Moon
NASA’s Lucy spacecraft got its first view of the Earth-Moon system one year after launching from its home planet to explore a distant swarm of asteroids. The spacecraft captured beautiful, and somewhat daunting, images of Earth and its natural satellite as it whizzed past for a gravitational assist. The...
msn.com
NASA’s Atremis I rocket is running out of time
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission. After multiple delays, the launch of NASA’s Artemis I rocket is looming on the horizon. But, if the rocket does see another delay, it could put the booster at great risk of running out of time. That’s because the expiration dates on certain components of the Artemis I boosters are coming up in December.
NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission heads for lunar orbit after crucial engine burn
NASA's Artemis 1 mission is officially on its way to the moon, thanks to an 18-minute-long engine burn by the upper stage of the SLS rocket.
CNET
NASA Heat Shield That Could Land Humans on Mars Goes for Wild Test Ride
NASA is a long way from shipping humans to the surface of Mars, but it's busy preparing for that momentous day. On Thursday, the space agency conducted a flight test of a new inflatable heat shield design that could become a key component of a human landing system for the red planet.
NASA water-hunting moon cubesat ready to launch with SpaceX
NASA's Lunar Flashlight mission will deploy a small satellite to skim the moon's surface and use lasers to search for water ice in lunar craters.
NASA's nighttime Artemis 1 moon rocket launch will light up Florida's coast (visibility map)
NASA's Artemis 1 moon rocket will be visible for hundreds of miles around during its nighttime launch, scheduled for the early hours of Nov. 16.
Success! NASA's tiny CAPSTONE probe arrives at the moon
NASA's CAPSTONE spacecraft slipped into orbit around the moon on Sunday evening (Nov. 13), becoming the first cubesat ever to visit Earth's nearest neighbor.
NASA launches its new Moon rocket for 1st time
NASA's Space Launch System rocket took flight for the first time Wednesday, ushering in a new era of exploration for the space agency. Why it matters: This uncrewed launch — called Artemis I — is expected to pave the way for NASA to one day send astronauts to the Moon for the first time since the end of the Apollo program in the 1970s.
SpaceX to launch Falcon Heavy rocket for U.S. Space Force mission
SpaceX will launch a Falcon Heavy rocket on Tuesday for the first time in more than three years as part of a U.S. Space Force mission.
BBC
Golden asteroid: Nasa mission set to launch in 2023
Somewhere between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter lurks a massive metal asteroid known as 16 Psyche. Nasa has announced it plans to launch a mission to the 140-mile-wide rock in October 2023. The asteroid is thought to contain a core of iron, nickel and gold worth a whopping $10,000...
History made: NASA's moon rocket roars to life launching on Artemis 1 test flight
The Artemis I moon rocket successfully launched early Wednesday, starting the Orion spacecraft's journey to orbit the moon and marking a major step toward returning humans to the moon.
The Verge
NASA’s Artemis 1 mission is finally headed toward the Moon
With a roar that lit up the night sky, NASA sent its colossal next-generation rocket soaring into space for the first time on Wednesday. The Space Launch System rocket, or SLS, took off at 1:47AM ET from Cape Canaveral, Florida, signaling the start of a bold new era for the US government’s space program.
President Biden, VP Harris hail NASA Artemis 1 moon rocket launch and its 'limitless possibilities'
Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also chair of the National Space Council, wished NASA and its partners well as Artemis 1 flies towards the moon.
ECSU to create aerospace hub with $576K NASA grant
Elizabeth City State University students will soon be learning not only how to fly drones but how to design and build them. The university recently announced it had received a $576,333 NASA grant to establish “a regional aerospace high-volume manufacturing educational and training hub” where students will be taught how to design and build drones and advanced air mobility vehicle parts “using high-volume manufacturing practices.” The three-year grant will fund...
See the first photo of Earth from NASA's moon-bound Orion spacecraft
The first Earth view from NASA's moon-bound spacecraft has been shared after Orion spacecraft about ten hours in flight.
