CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 18, 2022, there are currently 809 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 12​​ deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,581 deaths attributed to COVID-19. “This is an incredibly difficult time for the families and friends of these West Virginians, especially during the holiday season,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We offer our sympathies to each and every person connected to these individuals.”

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO