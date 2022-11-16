Read full article on original website
The Recorddelta
B-UMS to host Elks Hoop Shoot
BUCKHANNON — The Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022, 9 a.m. at Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School, a contest for children ages 8 to 13 for a chance to get their name in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Six Hoop Shoot...
The Recorddelta
Currence named to conference first-team honors
BUCKHANNON — Buckhannon-Upshur High School (B-UHS) Senior Kendal Currence was highlighted in the Big 10 Conference’s post-season volleyball awards, receiving First-Team Honors. Driven by her hard work ethic and desire to succeed, Currence outlines this past season as a stepping stone for the Lady Bucs. “This season was...
The Recorddelta
UCSE donates to BCA for safer student environment
BUCKHANNON — On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the Upshur County Safety Expo donated 14 medical first-aid kits to the students and staff of Buckhannon Christian Academy. Buckhannon Christian Academy (BCA) recently moved to Wayside Baptist Church on Brushy Fork Road to make use of the larger location. The staff and volunteers at BCA prepared code red bags, fire drill plans and emergency evacuation plans. The school was in need of more medical kits and when Upshur County Safety Expo got word of this, they were more than happy to donate.
The Recorddelta
Local duo Key to Adam to play at The Greenbrier
BUCKHANNON — Key to Adam is a local music duo from Upshur County. While the duo, comprised of Adam Moyer and Kiara Williams, has received multiple accomplishments, their dream of playing at The Greenbrier has come to fruition. As the holidays approach, Key to Adam shares the sentiment, “The Greenbrier is the most magical place in West Virginia during the most magical time of the year.” Learn more about the group and how they have come to reach what was self-proclaimed as “an impossible feat.”
The Recorddelta
Tallmansville man fires weapon, flees St. Joseph’s Hospital
UPSHUR COUNTY — On Monday, November 14, 2022, around 6 p.m., a Tallmansville man was taken into custody after being charged with Wanton Endangerment, Brandishing a Deadly Weapon and Domestic Battery. The criminal complaint states that Sergeant G.S. DeWeese, of the West Virginia State Police (WVSP), was notified of...
The Recorddelta
One transported to hospital following Thursday afternoon accident
BUCKHANNON — On Thursday, November 17, a two-vehicle accident sent one person to the hospital. The accident occurred in the intersection of Clarksburg Road and Liggett Addition. Patrolman Angel McCauley, of the Buckhannon Police Department (BPD), shared the accident involved a white Chevy Sonic and a silver Dodge pick-up...
