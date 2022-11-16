MECHANICSBURG, Pa. - Moravian Academy needed two overtimes to capture the PIAA-1A title over Winchester Thurston, 2-1. The Lions scored the first goal of the match, Trey Sheeler with the opener early in the first half. They would hold this lead until early on in the second half. Winchester Thurston would score the equalizer just under eight minutes in.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO