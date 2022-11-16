ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Moravian Academy captures the PIAA-1A title in double overtime

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. - Moravian Academy needed two overtimes to capture the PIAA-1A title over Winchester Thurston, 2-1. The Lions scored the first goal of the match, Trey Sheeler with the opener early in the first half. They would hold this lead until early on in the second half. Winchester Thurston would score the equalizer just under eight minutes in.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Northwestern, Moravian Academy to play for PIAA titles

Several more trips to the PIAA title game at stake around the state on Wednesday night. Northwestern and Moravian Academy punching their tickets to this weekend. In the 2A semifinal, the Tigers knocked off Lewisburg in penalty kicks, 5-3. The Tigers overcame a first half lead to tie things up in the second.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Whitehall readies for PIAA-5A opener against Delaware Valley

WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall readies for the opening round of the PIAA-5A playoffs for the second time in the last three years. The Zephyrs taking on District II champion, Delaware Valley. For the Zephyrs, they're hoping for their second season surge to continue. After two losses to end the regular season, the Zephyrs found their stride in the District XI playoffs.
WHITEHALL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading's standout guard, Ruben Rodriguez commits to Rider University

READING, Pa. - The high school basketball season will be getting underway shortly across the region. Prior to the start of it all, Reading senior, Ruben Rodriguez announced his commitment to Rider University. The guard led Berks County in scoring a season ago, with a near 20 points per game...
READING, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy