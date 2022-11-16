Read full article on original website
Moravian Academy captures the PIAA-1A title in double overtime
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. - Moravian Academy needed two overtimes to capture the PIAA-1A title over Winchester Thurston, 2-1. The Lions scored the first goal of the match, Trey Sheeler with the opener early in the first half. They would hold this lead until early on in the second half. Winchester Thurston would score the equalizer just under eight minutes in.
Northwestern, Moravian Academy to play for PIAA titles
Several more trips to the PIAA title game at stake around the state on Wednesday night. Northwestern and Moravian Academy punching their tickets to this weekend. In the 2A semifinal, the Tigers knocked off Lewisburg in penalty kicks, 5-3. The Tigers overcame a first half lead to tie things up in the second.
Whitehall readies for PIAA-5A opener against Delaware Valley
WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall readies for the opening round of the PIAA-5A playoffs for the second time in the last three years. The Zephyrs taking on District II champion, Delaware Valley. For the Zephyrs, they're hoping for their second season surge to continue. After two losses to end the regular season, the Zephyrs found their stride in the District XI playoffs.
Twin Valley takes aim at more program history with semifinal showdown at Bishop-McDevitt
ELVERSON, Pa. - Twin Valley heads to Bishop-McDevitt for the District III-4A semifinal this week. The Raiders making it this far for the first time in program history, off the first District one in program history as well. The Raiders making noise all throughout Berks County during the regular season,...
Reading's standout guard, Ruben Rodriguez commits to Rider University
READING, Pa. - The high school basketball season will be getting underway shortly across the region. Prior to the start of it all, Reading senior, Ruben Rodriguez announced his commitment to Rider University. The guard led Berks County in scoring a season ago, with a near 20 points per game...
