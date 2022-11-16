One person died in Galloway fire, medical examiner confirms

One person died in a fire that destroyed a Galloway Township apartment building last month, an investigation found.

The quick-spreading fire at Apache Court destroyed a building containing 18 units.

One person was unaccounted for after the fire, Detective Mark Kienzle said.

Human remains were discovered in the debris of the partially collapsed building, he said.

The Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed they were of the missing person.

Police are not releasing a name at this time because the identity has not been confirmed.

Arson is not suspected, but the cause of the fire that began in Unit 27 is still under investigation.