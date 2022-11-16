Read full article on original website
Picturing Evanston
The last unicorn of Evanston adorns the entrance of the Artist Book House aka the Harley Clarke Mansion on Sheridan Road. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will...
At This Time
This is an exceptional week for the owners of Soul & Smoke barbeque. On Monday, the City Council gave them a $650,000 grant to expand the restaurant at 1601 Payne. On Wednesday, the Chicago Tribune named Smoke & Soul a best new restaurant, one of only two in the suburbs. “We’ve never felt more loved by Evanston than we do right now,” said Heather Bublick, who owns the restaurant with D’Andre Carter. They met as interns at Chicago’s famed Moto Restaurant in 2008 and have two children. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
City announces Thanksgiving holiday schedule
The City of Evanston has announced changes in service delivery and facility hours in recognition of the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday. No collections will occur on Thursday, November 24. Thursday’s trash, food and yard waste and recycling collections will occur on Friday, November 25. Friday condo trash and recycling collections will occur on Saturday, November 26.
Norris Carter Larson, 1935-2022
Norris Carter Larson, 87, a retired sociology professor at Loyola University, sailor and former Eighth Ward Evanston City Council member, died Nov. 11 in Evanston. A son of working-class immigrants, Norris Carter Larson was the first of his family, both in the U.S. and Sweden, to have the opportunity for an education beyond high school.
The Woman’s Club of Evanston Holiday Bazaar is this weekend
The Woman’s Club of Evanston Holiday Bazaar 2022 is almost here! The Holiday Bazaar showcases over 50 carefully-curated vendors who hand-make or hand-design the best things for holiday shopping. The Opening Night Party will be Friday, November 18 from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The first 180 attendees will...
Third graders decorate gifts for Vet Center
In honor of Veterans Day Nov. 11, Washington Elementary School third graders donated more than 75 pounds of toiletries to the Evanston Vet Center at 1901 W. Howard St. They also decorated tissue boxes with messages telling veterans how brave they are and thanking them for keeping us and the world safe. Thank you!
City’s holiday light recycling program begins Dec. 1
The City of Evanston’s annual holiday light recycling program will be held from Thursday, December 1, 2022 through Tuesday, January 31, 2023 in conjunction with the Solid Waste Agency of Northern Cook County and Elgin Recycling. All holiday string lighting is accepted through this free program. Garlands, live greens...
Books: Q&A with local author Jarrett Dapier
Evanston resident Jarrett Dapier is an author, librarian and lifelong drummer. His debut picture book, Jazz for Lunch!, illustrated by Eugenia Mello, published by Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, received a starred review in Kirkus Reviews. Dapier’s second picture book, Mr. Watson’s Chickens, illustrated by Andrea...
Updated mobile app makes paying to park easier in Evanston
The City of Evanston announces the update of its mobile payment application for parking, ParkEvanston. The app, first launched in the fall of 2017, now includes an update with a more modern user interface allowing for smoother navigation, and improved transparency for changes in parking rates and rules. Drivers can use their smartphones to extend their parking sessions remotely using the convenient sliding scale feature, and the new “quick park” feature saves users’ most recently used parking locations so that paying to park is easier than ever before.
Parks and rec board talks pickleball, beach accessibility and Fifth Ward school
Unlike last month’s Parks and Recreation Board meeting, where nearly 50 residents showed up for a lively discussion about tennis and pickleball courts, there was no one beside the board at the Thursday, Nov. 17 board meeting. But the board expects a better turnout to spoke when it hosts...
COVID-19 Nov. 17 update, Evanston at ‘medium’ risk, Cook County at ‘low’ risk
This article was updated with data posted late last night, Nov. 17, in which the CDC reported that Cook County moved to the low risk level. In his latest weekly message, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra continued to “strongly recommend all that have not gotten full protection from COVID-19 and the flu to get vaccinated right away. Both the new COVID-19 bivalent booster and the flu shot target the current strains of these viruses.”
Robert H. ‘Bob’ Kurz, 1936-2022
Robert H. “Bob” Kurz passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 11. The son of Walter (former publisher of the Chicago Tribune) and Ethel Hull Kurz, he served as Associate Athletic Director of Northwestern University from 1974 to 1979. A lifelong sports fan and an avid golfer, he was...
UL divisions moving in downtown brings hope for economic growth
Evanston business leaders and economic development officials have repeatedly spoken about the importance of increasing foot traffic downtown, particularly coming out of the pandemic. More workers downtown presumably means more people frequenting restaurants and buying at local stores during their lunch hours and after work – and just as important,...
Letter to the community: Larry Suffredin on leaving office
Editor’s note: This is the letter Commissioner Larry Suffredin sent out today, his final day in office. Today, November 18, 2022, is my last day as a Cook County and Forest Preserve Commissioner. It has been my honor to serve for the last 20 years. Together we have seen the County and Forest Preserves governments transformed into effective operations. Thank you for the opportunity to represent you.
D65 two-way immersion families worry about future
Despite what some parents may have heard, Evanston/Skokie District 65 has not made any decisions yet about possible changes to the two-way immersion program (TWI), district officials said at a community meeting Tuesday night. The program offers instruction to elementary schoolers in both Spanish and English every day, so that...
Dr. Horton named Superintendent of the Year
District 65 Superintendent Dr. Devon Horton has been named Superintendent of the Year for his outstanding contributions to the educational advancement of African Americans by the National Alliance of Black School Educators (NABSE). Named after the first Black superintendent of District 65, Joseph E. Hill, and one of the founding NABSE members, the prestigious honor is returning home to Evanston/Skokie.
Josina Morita holds celebration to recognize historic Cook County commissioners election
Newly elected 13th District Cook County Commissioner Josina Morita will celebrate history as the first Asian American woman to sit on the Cook County Board with a community celebration on Sunday, November 20. The event will feature cultural performances by NaKapuno Hula Ukulele, Ho Etsu Taiko, and the Chinese Mutual Aid Association Lion Dancers and remarks by 13th District electeds, faith leaders, and community members to recognize the historic nature of Commissioner Morita’s election and celebrate the 13th District.
D65’s scores drop in four of five essentials for school success
On the 2022 5Essentials survey, School District 65 scored lower in four of the five essentials deemed critical for school success, than it did on 2021 survey. It stayed the same in one. The district scored in the “Less Implementation” range for two essentials: “Effective Leaders” and “Collaborative Teachers.” It...
Equity and Empowerment Commission to support Black employees at City Council
Editor’s note: To read about other action the Equity and Empowerment Commission took on the new Manager of Organizational Performance and Equity position, please click here. The Equity and Empowerment Commission decided this week it will attend Monday, Nov. 21 City Council meeting to support Black city employees, who have publicly complained about systemic racism in their workplace.
City revises 2023 budget proposal as it gets closer to a vote
A revised 2023 budget proposal will be presented Monday, Nov. 21, to the Evanston City Council with a reduced pricetag of about $12 million. This third set of revisions are a result of increased tax revenue estimates (up a total of $750,000) as well as belt tightening on proposed projects, which puts the new proposal at $390,574,677.
