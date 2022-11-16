Read full article on original website
Mastercard Engage adds fintech Amount to partner network
Digital banking fintech Amount is now offering financial services solutions through the Mastercard Engage global partner network as the credit card giant enters the open banking space. Through an extended partnership that started nearly a year ago between the fintech and Mastercard Installments, a buy-now-pay-later consumer program, Amount is now supporting Mastercard customers by building […]
Visa Boosted Its Dividend: Is the Blue Chip Stock Now a Buy?
The payments processing giant recently announced a generous hike to its quarterly dividend.
Better Bear Market Buy: Nio vs. Rivian Stock
2023 could be a big year for both Nio and Rivian, but one EV stock could rebound faster in the near term.
3 Things Personal Finance 'Experts' Get Wrong
Sometimes the emotionally satisfying advice isn't as financially sound.
Europe Fintech Funding: WeGift raises $30.9M in series B
Digital payouts firm WeGift on Tuesday closed a $30.9 million series B funding round led by Element Ventures. The London-based platform automates the manual ordering and fulfillment process to allow businesses including Amazon and Apple to offer rewards with access via APIs to more than 1,300 digital gift cards, according to the WeGift website. “Innovations […]
Treasury Prime, Plaid team up for faster payments
Banking-as-a-service (BaaS) provider Treasury Prime and API-data network fintech Plaid are partnering to deliver faster payments for financial institutions and their customers. Through the partnership which has been in the works for two years, Treasury Prime clients will have access to platforms including cash flow app Branch and budgeting tool Rocket Money to improve user […]
3 ways banks can modernize document processing
Financial institutions looking to mitigate manual data entry and increase efficiencies are turning to automation for their document-heavy operations. Document processing allows banks to capture data and filter it for employee use, compliance needs or audits, Joe Labbe, vice president of product development at intelligent document processing firm KnowledgeLake, said today during the webinar “The […]
5 banks renew Jack Henry partnership
Financial institutions continued to invest in technology in the third quarter as mobile usership climbed and client preferences migrated further toward digital offerings. The shift to mobile banking has banks looking to tech providers — including Jack Henry’s Banno cloud-based digital banking platform, which enables online and mobile banking capabilities, and can be directly integrated […]
