Ohio State Football Suffered Major Recruiting Loss Tonight
Ohio State lost a top 2023 recruit on Wednesday evening. Four-star running back Mark Fletcher Jr. announced his decision to decommit from the Buckeyes. "I would like to thank the Ohio State University, Coach Tony Alford, and Coach Ryan Day for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," Fletcher wrote on Twitter. "However, after long conversations discussing the best opportunities for me and my family, I have decided to recommit from the Ohio State University and open my recruitment. Please respect my decision."
Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals His Major 'Upset Alert' Pick
College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs could notch their first loss of the season against Baylor this weekend. Finebaum predicted the No. 4 team in the nation would fall to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend, but he was incorrect. He's "doubling down" on his TCU doubts heading into Saturday's game in Waco.
Projected college basketball rankings after Gonzaga gets blown out by Texas
Texas completely worked No. 2 Gonzaga in Austin on Wednesday night and the college basketball rankings are now getting a massive shake-up. It was a huge Wednesday night matchup the day after a wild Champions Classic with the No. 2 team in the college basketball rankings, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, going on the road to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns. Fans were expecting a toe-to-toe clash between two heavyweights of this season.
Dangerous Cities in Oregon
Oregon has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The state flag of Oregon, USA.By Enzwell - Public Domain. Wikimedia Commons.
The team that could stand between UGA and repeating as National Champions
Action network college football writer Brett McMurphy joined Dukes & Bell to talk about who could be the final four in the college football playoff and the one team that could stand in the way of UGA repeating as national champions.
Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest
Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach
Former NC State Wolfpack player Joseph Boletepeli spent two seasons with the program before transferring to the Maryland Terrapins to finish out his college football playing career. But it seems like he might have had some lingering resentment for NC State head coach Dave Doeren. According to a report from ESPN, Boletepeli was arrested this Read more... The post Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Washington, Oregon, & Utah Shredding in 'Reset'
Cascade Armory, Ablis CBD and Deschutes Brewing present RESET - A full feature MTB movie showcasing the talents of the Cascade Armory crew. This film showcases what incredible riding the West Coast has to offer in Syncline, WA. Hood River, OR. Bellingham, WA. Green River, UT. Virgin,UT. and Bend, OR. Featured riders include Austin Hemperly, Talus Turk, Arlie Connelly, Jacob Guthrie, Ryan Mcnulty, Devon Bumstead, and Matt Edleston.
Another Clemson lineman's playing days are over
Clemson was hoping to get a piece of its depth along the offensive line back at some point in the future, but that won't be happening. Mason Trotter has been practicing this fall but hasn't played in a (...)
Injury Report: Updated news for Oregon Ducks ahead of game vs Utah
Obviously, no one wants to see a player go down with an injury, but when Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was being helped off the field after a hit to the knee, you could hear a pin drop inside Autzen Stadium. The fate of the Oregon Ducks football season could rest on Nix’s knee. They need him to play. It would be the difference between a possible Pac-12 title with a trip to the Rose Bowl and an appearance in the Sun Bowl. When asked in his Monday press conference, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning didn’t give specifics, but he said he felt...
College football bowl predictions: Playoff, New Year's Six picks in Week 12
With just two weeks of the regular season left, the important conference and College Football Playoff races are starting to get clearer. At the top, we have four undefeated teams, but are guaranteed to finish with at least one fewer, as Ohio State and Michigan are set to renew their rivalry in the ...
Powerball Jackpot: Best and Worst States for Winners
The record $2 billion Powerball jackpot made news, and not for the exorbitant prize or the extremely low odds of winning -- about 1 in 292.2 million. Early Tuesday, Nov. 8, while lottery players...
Running back Mark Fletcher has decommitted from Ohio State
Ryan Day and running backs coach Tony Alford landed a commitment from one of the country’s top 2023 running backs, Mark Fletcher from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage in April. However, the past two weekends Fletcher has visited Miami and Florida, and thus the Ohio State staff had begun...
How to watch, listen, stream No. 10 Utah at No. 13 Oregon
Last week’s loss to Washington took some luster off of the Utah game this week, but not much. This is still one of the biggest games in the Pac-12 in the college football season. It’s just one of two huge matchups in the conference on Saturday as USC goes to the Rose Bowl to face cross-town rival UCLA. These games could be the semi-finals of the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas in December. Unfortunately, the TV networks don’t seem to be impressed as they have decided to put the Oregon-Utah game in the latest timeslot available. It’ll be a late night for Duck and Ute fans with a 7:30 pm PT/8:30 pm MT kickoff. How to watch Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Television ESPN Play-by-play: Dave Flemming Analyst: Rod Gilmore Sideline: Tiffany Blackmon 7:30 p.m. PT Autzen StadiumHow to listen to the Ducks Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK Oregon Sports Network KUJZ-FM 95.3, Eugene KFXX-AM 1080, Portland TuneIn.com Sirius: 133 XM: 197 Play-By-Play: Jerry Allen Analyst: Mike Jorgensen Sideline Reporter: Joey McMurry Pregame Show: Terry JonzHow to listen to the Utes Ethan Miller/Getty Images Utah Utes Sports Network 700 AM ESPN, Salt Lake City Sirius XM 81 TuneIn.com Play-by-Play: Bill Riley Analyst: Scott Mitchell Sideline: Stevenson SylvesterHow to streamfuboTV (try it free)11
Utah Utes unveil uniform combo for Oregon matchup
The Utes will return to their all-white throwback uniforms as they travel to Eugene to face the No. 12 Oregon Ducks.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
DeBoer Sends Best Wishes to Duck Injured Late in Game
UW coach refrains from getting worked up over questionable play at Oregon.
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Game Prediction: #10 Utah Utes at #12 Oregon Ducks
IB makes predictions for the matchup between the No. 10 Utah Utes and the No. 12 Oregon Ducks
