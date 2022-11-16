Ex-boyfriend gets 20-year prison sentence for killing Parkrose High grad: ‘My baby isn’t ever coming back’

Ah, the truth does not ring here. She calls her mom and says he's going to shoot her. The gun "accidentally" miss fires "3" times? And he only gets 20 years? My heart breaks for this family. I hope karma serves him well in prison.
He should get another 20 years for not taking responsibility and blaming the victim. Tina will make sure he is out in a couple years.
“If I could switch places, I would,” Perhaps what he said is true. More likely he just said something trying to make himself not look quite like the murderer that he is. I’m strictly guessing here, I have no inside information, but before he’s even transferred to prison he’s already starting his journey to appear remorseful in hopes of getting paroled in a dozen years.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Man sentenced to two years in prison for shooting at a street racing event
‘Kingpin of bike thefts’ stole cars, sentenced to prison
Exasperated Multnomah DA says charges dropped against nearly 300 people with no public defenders
Two teens shot, injured in separate shootings over the weekend
Portland pot shops struck by stolen cars, robbed; police arrest three teens
Vancouver teen’s killer sentence reduced nearly 2 decades later
Arrest made in 2019 Portland murder, trial scheduled
PPB: Half of shootings in Portland are gang-related
Multnomah County DA prosecutes fewer than half of misdemeanor theft cases, including shoplifting
Gresham man arrested for drunk driving after pedestrian killed in SE Portland crash
Portland police: Man arrested in April shooting of 17-year-old girl
Federal Charges involving Fraud Ring, Nov. 22
Vancouver porch pirate flees crime on scooter
Teenage girl shot in N. Portland, rushed to hospital
Friend remembers victims in Washington Co. double murder
Portland man arrested in 2019 homicide, held without bail
Babysitter faces manslaughter charge after 10-month-old dies
Deputy shot woman in self-defense after she pointed gun at him in NE Portland, prosecutors find
Police shoot armed robbery suspect in Southeast Portland
Police looking for armed robbery suspect in Gresham, took cash from deli
The Oregonian
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 8