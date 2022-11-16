Read full article on original website
maxvonsteele
6d ago
Too bad the Oregonian no longer employs real journalist. I guess this is what you get when you pay people $12 an hour and a cup of Folgers. The Oregonian will soon be out of business- bottomly should be proud of kill a once good paper.
Reply(1)
5
American Patriot
6d ago
Only a far left judge could possibly come to that conclusion. If it were the other way around and a conservative attacked a lefty looney unprovoked. the trial would have been over before it began and Andy would be not just in jail, but in prison for years. This is the result and an accurate display of a banana republic in full blown attack on political rivals.
Reply
3
Related
Exasperated Multnomah DA says charges dropped against nearly 300 people with no public defenders
In a sign of mounting frustration, Multnomah County’s top prosecutor Monday released a list of the cases of nearly 300 people who have had charges dismissed against them this year because no public defenders were available to represent them. People accused of car theft, fleeing police and illegally carrying...
18-year-old victim identified in deadly Portland airport hotel shooting
An 18-year-old man killed Saturday night in a shooting at the Embassy Suites by Hilton near Portland International Airport has been identified. Parnell Badon, Jr., died some time after 9:30 p.m. at the hotel at 7900 N.E. 82nd Avenue, Port of Portland Police confirmed on Monday. The port police and...
Readers respond: Won’t miss Parade magazine
I, for one, will not miss Parade magazine at all, (“Letter from the Editor: Parade ends print run, but you can still read it,” Nov. 13). It has become nothing more than an advertising piece. I measured out the issue from Nov. 13 and found that Parade is about 80% advertising and 20% content. With it no longer being included as part of the paper issue, I have one less item to recycle.
Bike activist group sues Portland, alleging failure to build cyclist, pedestrian infrastructure
A cyclist advocacy group sued the city of Portland late last week, alleging that the city has failed to build pedestrian and bike infrastructure required under state law. The city is obligated to add bike and pedestrian upgrades whenever it relocates, constructs or reconstructs a street under Oregon’s 1971 “Bicycle Bill.” According to the lawsuit brought by BikeLoud PDX, Portland has failed to comply.
Portland pot shops struck by stolen cars, robbed; police arrest three teens
Portland police arrested a trio of teenagers early Monday after police said they drove stolen cars into the front of three cannabis dispensaries, stole merchandise and careened through Southeast Portland while being tailed by a police airplane. Police did not identify the three teenagers, whom Chief Chuck Lovell called “brazen...
‘Kingpin of bike thefts’ stole cars, sentenced to prison
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that a man was sentenced to more than four years in prison for stealing cars and drug possession on Monday.
Arrest made in 2019 Portland murder, trial scheduled
The suspect in the 2019 fatal shooting of Quincy Gill is going to trial in December.
KGW
Man convicted of 14-year-old’s 2005 murder re-sentenced in Clark County
Roy Russell had his life sentenced overturned when Washington’s “three strikes” law was revised. Now he’s been sentenced to 26 years, of which he’s served 17.
KTVZ
‘We barricaded ourselves in’: 1 dead in shooting at Portland airport hotel
PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — One person died following a shooting at a hotel near the Portland airport on Saturday night. The Port of Portland Police Department said at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way. They say a shooting happened inside the hotel. One person was shot and killed.
1 person dead after shooting at Embassy Suites hotel near airport, Port of Portland police say
One person was killed in a shooting at a hotel near the Portland International Airport on Saturday night, according to the Port of Portland Police. The port’s police department have released no details, only confirming to The Oregonian/OregonLive that one victim died at the Embassy Suites hotel at 7900 N.E. Airport Way.
oregontoday.net
Federal Charges involving Fraud Ring, Nov. 22
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a local woman for her alleged role in a fraud ring that used the stolen identities of multiple victims in the Portland area to open bank accounts and credit cards, purchase vehicles, and produce false documents. Mary Phoenix Nguyen, 40, of Oregon City, Oregon, has been charged with aggravated identity theft; social security fraud; illegally possessing device-making equipment; producing, using, or trafficking a counterfeit access device; making illegal transactions with an access device; and possessing fifteen or more unauthorized access devices. According to court documents, in April 2022, special agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) began investigating Nguyen and others in the Portland and Vancouver, Washington areas for their roles in a coordinated fraud ring targeting individuals in the Portland Metropolitan Area, Texas, Florida, and elsewhere. Nguyen and her associates used stolen identities and personal information to obtain credit cards, unlawfully access victims’ bank accounts, apply for multiple vehicle loans, rent at least six apartments and other residences, and fraudulently produce various personal and financial documents including social security cards, driver’s licenses, vehicle titles, and vehicle bills of sale. From at least February 2021 to October 2022, Nguyen and her associates are believed to have cost victims more than $120,000 and fraudulently obtained vehicles with a total estimated value of more than $150,000. On October 18, 2022, Nguyen was arrested at her Oregon City residence. She made her initial appearance in federal court today before a U.S. Magistrate Judge and was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and detained pending further court proceedings. A four-day jury trial is scheduled to begin on January 3, 2023. Illegally possessing device-marking equipment and making illegal transactions with an access device are punishable by up to 15 years in federal prison. Producing, using, or trafficking a counterfeit access device is punishable by up 10 years. Social security fraud is punishable by up to five years in prison. Aggravated identity theft is punishable by a mandatory minimum of two years in prison per count of conviction consecutive to any other carceral sentence imposed. This case was investigated by HSI and the Portland Police Bureau with assistance from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Sowray is prosecuting the case. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Black market marijuana grows filled 4 homes on one SE Portland block; owner gets prison time
When Oregon’s marijuana regulations became too onerous for him, Adrian Roland Gibson converted four rental homes on a dead-end block in Southeast Portland into extensive grow sites to tap into out-of-state demand. His workers came to tend the plants day in and day out. An overwhelming smell of pot...
kptv.com
Vancouver teen’s killer sentence reduced nearly 2 decades later
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - The man convicted of killing 14-year-old Chelsea Harrison in 2005 will be able to walk free after his life sentence was reduced to 26 years on Friday morning in Clark County Court. Supporters of Chelsea and her family rallied outside of the courthouse before the resentencing...
Gresham man arrested for drunk driving after pedestrian killed in SE Portland crash
A Gresham man was arrested Monday night after police say he was driving impaired and fatally struck a pedestrian with his car in Southeast Portland. Eric Caleb Ruckle, 48, could face charges of criminally negligent homicide and driving under the influence of intoxicants after police say he struck a person walking near Southeast Powell Street and 138th Avenue, in Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.
KGW
Suspect in Washington carjacking, police shootout linked to Clackamas County double murder
24-year-old Frank Nifon is accused of participating in the murder of two men in Clackamas County last month. His alleged accomplice was arrested in Washington.
‘Like a slap in the face’: Multnomah County cuts back on homeless supplies
PORTLAND, Ore. — Piles of wet clothes and blue tarps surround an outdoor space heater by a tent off of Southeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard Monday morning. 45 degrees with signs of rain on the way and those living around that campsite prepared for colder days ahead. “Not...
Police shoot armed robbery suspect in Southeast Portland
The man is hospitalized and no one else was injured in the early Saturday shooting.Police say they shot and wounded an armed robbery suspect in Southeast Portland early Saturday. The suspect's name and condition were not immediately released. No one else was injured. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 12:24 a.m. Nov. 19, East Precinct officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 5000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. A suspect vehicle description was broadcast to responding officers. A short time later, an officer spotted a vehicle similar in description to the suspect vehicle. The...
Local woman faces federal charges for alleged role in national fraud ring
A Portland federal grand jury is charging a local woman for an alleged role in a fraud ring that used stolen identities to open fraudulent accounts and produce false documents.
The Portland Mercury
Portlander Shot By Security Guard With Alleged White Nationalist Ties Calls on DA to Convict
It's been four months since Kolby Ross was shot in the gut and leg by a security guard in downtown Portland while walking past a club doorway. While his wounds are slowly healing, Ross' pursuit for justice following the shooting—which killed a 19-year-old acquaintance named Lauren Abbott Jr.—is far from over.
canbyfirst.com
Suspect Indicted in Clackamas County Double Homicide
A Clackamas man has been indicted and arraigned for his alleged role in a Clackamas County double homicide last month, while a warrant remains outstanding for a second suspect, who is currently being investigated for an officer-involved shooting in another state. Frank Nifon, 24, was indicted by a Clackamas County...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 7