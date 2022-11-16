ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Comments / 7

default-avatar
maxvonsteele
6d ago

Too bad the Oregonian no longer employs real journalist. I guess this is what you get when you pay people $12 an hour and a cup of Folgers. The Oregonian will soon be out of business- bottomly should be proud of kill a once good paper.

Reply(1)
5
American Patriot
6d ago

Only a far left judge could possibly come to that conclusion. If it were the other way around and a conservative attacked a lefty looney unprovoked. the trial would have been over before it began and Andy would be not just in jail, but in prison for years. This is the result and an accurate display of a banana republic in full blown attack on political rivals.

Reply
3
Related
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Won’t miss Parade magazine

I, for one, will not miss Parade magazine at all, (“Letter from the Editor: Parade ends print run, but you can still read it,” Nov. 13). It has become nothing more than an advertising piece. I measured out the issue from Nov. 13 and found that Parade is about 80% advertising and 20% content. With it no longer being included as part of the paper issue, I have one less item to recycle.
TIGARD, OR
The Oregonian

Bike activist group sues Portland, alleging failure to build cyclist, pedestrian infrastructure

A cyclist advocacy group sued the city of Portland late last week, alleging that the city has failed to build pedestrian and bike infrastructure required under state law. The city is obligated to add bike and pedestrian upgrades whenever it relocates, constructs or reconstructs a street under Oregon’s 1971 “Bicycle Bill.” According to the lawsuit brought by BikeLoud PDX, Portland has failed to comply.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ

‘We barricaded ourselves in’: 1 dead in shooting at Portland airport hotel

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — One person died following a shooting at a hotel near the Portland airport on Saturday night. The Port of Portland Police Department said at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the Embassy Suites on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Airport Way. They say a shooting happened inside the hotel. One person was shot and killed.
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Federal Charges involving Fraud Ring, Nov. 22

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland has returned an indictment charging a local woman for her alleged role in a fraud ring that used the stolen identities of multiple victims in the Portland area to open bank accounts and credit cards, purchase vehicles, and produce false documents. Mary Phoenix Nguyen, 40, of Oregon City, Oregon, has been charged with aggravated identity theft; social security fraud; illegally possessing device-making equipment; producing, using, or trafficking a counterfeit access device; making illegal transactions with an access device; and possessing fifteen or more unauthorized access devices. According to court documents, in April 2022, special agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) began investigating Nguyen and others in the Portland and Vancouver, Washington areas for their roles in a coordinated fraud ring targeting individuals in the Portland Metropolitan Area, Texas, Florida, and elsewhere. Nguyen and her associates used stolen identities and personal information to obtain credit cards, unlawfully access victims’ bank accounts, apply for multiple vehicle loans, rent at least six apartments and other residences, and fraudulently produce various personal and financial documents including social security cards, driver’s licenses, vehicle titles, and vehicle bills of sale. From at least February 2021 to October 2022, Nguyen and her associates are believed to have cost victims more than $120,000 and fraudulently obtained vehicles with a total estimated value of more than $150,000. On October 18, 2022, Nguyen was arrested at her Oregon City residence. She made her initial appearance in federal court today before a U.S. Magistrate Judge and was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and detained pending further court proceedings. A four-day jury trial is scheduled to begin on January 3, 2023. Illegally possessing device-marking equipment and making illegal transactions with an access device are punishable by up to 15 years in federal prison. Producing, using, or trafficking a counterfeit access device is punishable by up 10 years. Social security fraud is punishable by up to five years in prison. Aggravated identity theft is punishable by a mandatory minimum of two years in prison per count of conviction consecutive to any other carceral sentence imposed. This case was investigated by HSI and the Portland Police Bureau with assistance from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Sowray is prosecuting the case. An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
OREGON CITY, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver teen’s killer sentence reduced nearly 2 decades later

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - The man convicted of killing 14-year-old Chelsea Harrison in 2005 will be able to walk free after his life sentence was reduced to 26 years on Friday morning in Clark County Court. Supporters of Chelsea and her family rallied outside of the courthouse before the resentencing...
VANCOUVER, WA
The Oregonian

Gresham man arrested for drunk driving after pedestrian killed in SE Portland crash

A Gresham man was arrested Monday night after police say he was driving impaired and fatally struck a pedestrian with his car in Southeast Portland. Eric Caleb Ruckle, 48, could face charges of criminally negligent homicide and driving under the influence of intoxicants after police say he struck a person walking near Southeast Powell Street and 138th Avenue, in Portland’s Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Police shoot armed robbery suspect in Southeast Portland

The man is hospitalized and no one else was injured in the early Saturday shooting.Police say they shot and wounded an armed robbery suspect in Southeast Portland early Saturday. The suspect's name and condition were not immediately released. No one else was injured. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 12:24 a.m. Nov. 19, East Precinct officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 5000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. A suspect vehicle description was broadcast to responding officers. A short time later, an officer spotted a vehicle similar in description to the suspect vehicle. The...
PORTLAND, OR
canbyfirst.com

Suspect Indicted in Clackamas County Double Homicide

A Clackamas man has been indicted and arraigned for his alleged role in a Clackamas County double homicide last month, while a warrant remains outstanding for a second suspect, who is currently being investigated for an officer-involved shooting in another state. Frank Nifon, 24, was indicted by a Clackamas County...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy