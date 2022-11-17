ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Homeless man stabs two people inside Target in downtown LA

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y6P61_0jCPkO8h00

Unprovoked stabbing at downtown LA Target reignites conversation surrounding homelessness 03:21

A 9-year-old boy and 25-year-old woman are hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday after being stabbed at a Target store in downtown Los Angeles.

The assaults led a security guard to shoot the suspect inside the store Tuesday evening.

"It's a troubling night with Los Angeles here — to see this type of violence in our city," said Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred at the department store located on 7th Street and Figueroa Street at about 6:20 p.m. Police said the suspect appeared to be a homeless man.

He allegedly grabbed the long knife, described by police as a 9-to-10-inch "butcher-style knife," off of a store shelf, which he used to stab the victims.

CBSLA

Two people were stabbed inside the store before a security guard shot the suspect.

According to Moore, one of the victims was a 9-year-old boy. He was stabbed in the shoulder. He added that the boy came to the store with his mother but separated from her before being stabbed.

"Told the young boy that he was going to stab him and kill him," said Moore. "He repeated that more than once."

After the suspect said this, the boy tried to get away from the situation.

"Without any further provocation [he] suddenly attacked and stabbed this young child in the back."

Moore said that the young boy suffered a "deep laceration in his left shoulder."

Good Samaritans attempted to help the child shortly after the attack.

The other stabbing victim was an approximately 24-year-old woman. She was "brutally" stabbed in the chest, according to Moore.

Good Samaritans pulled the female victim into a pharmacy and closed the gate to protect them against the suspect.

"The suspect then continued on his path towards the front of the store near some cashiers," Moore said. "When a security officer employed by Target, a security officer in uniform, comes across him and then confronts him."

Moore said that the security guard tried to de-escalate the situation and chose to use a baton at first. The guard pulled out a firearm after the suspect continued to advance toward him. The security guard fired one to two rounds and hit the suspect in the stomach.

The two stabbing victims were taken to the hospital, along with the suspect. The child has been stabilized but since he sustained some potential neurological damage continues to be listed as critical. As of Thursday, the woman is said to be in critical but stable condition.

"The female victim that was stabbed in the chest is in worse condition," said Moore. "She has now entered into surgery and they're working to stop the bleeding encountered by this deep stab wound to the front of her chest."

Police said that the suspect is in custody and was declared dead at the hospital.

One witness said she came face-to-face with the suspect after he attacked the two victims.

"In the aisle I was in you heard this kid screaming, 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry,'" said Dina Echevarria, one of the Good Samaritans who rushed to help the victims. "Then you see this man hovering over him. I looked back up again and saw the guy grabbing the knife off the wall. He ripped it out of the plastic, and that's when he goes and attacks the kid."

He walked past Echevarria, a gynecologist, before attacking the second victim, which is when she ran to help the boy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N5NpS_0jCPkO8h00
Homeless man stabs two people, including young boy, inside DTLA Target 03:09

Moore said this was an unprovoked attack and officers are trying to determine a motive.

"This is by no means a frequent occurrence here," said Moore.

He added that officers were already in the shopping complex responding to a different call for service.

Another person was injured while she and a big crowd ran out of Target, according to Moore. Initially, police reported that this victim was repeatedly punched by the suspect.

A spokesperson for Target issued a statement on Wednesday in regards to the incident.

"On Tuesday evening, an individual attacked multiple guests at our 7th & Figueroa store in Los Angeles. We can confirm that a third-party security guard intervened to stop the attack and the Los Angeles Police Department was quick to respond to the situation. Safety is our top priority and our hearts go out to the guests who were injured. We're grateful for the aid provided by the Los Angeles Police Department and others, and we're focusing on supporting our team in the wake of the incident. We'd refer additional questions to law enforcement."

The unprovoked stabbing has reignited a conversation about the need to address mental illness and tackle the homelessness crisis.

Homeless advocate Andy Bales said the solution goes beyond getting people into housing. He added that any solution to this crisis needs to include proper mental health care and addition care.

"We need to not leave precious human beings on the streets until they are destroyed physically, emotionally and mentally," he said. "Destroyed in every way that's what we are doing."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Man suing LA County for wrongfully detaining him after dangerous pursuit

Adrian Cruz says he still can't believe it. "They pretty much beat the crap out of me," he said. Cruz is suing Los Angeles County, claiming that deputies beat him up and wrongfully detained him during last week's dangerous high-speed pursuit. It spanned two counties and came to an end in Hacienda Heights, where Cruz was with his family in their white sedan at a stoplight at Gale Avenue and South Hacienda Boulevard."The cop slammed into [the suspect's] car, slammed into mine and they immediately start shooting," he said. "Not one warning to get out of the way."Panicked, Cruz said he got...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Authorities arrest shooting suspect in Temple City

Authorities on Friday arrested a shooting suspect in Temple City. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 6600 block of Rosemead Boulevard in San Gabriel at around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they learned that a suspect fired upon the home and fled from the scene. Nobody was struck by the gunfire. Deputies were able to track the suspect to his home in Temple City, located in the 6000 block of E. Encinita Avenue. They took him into custody without further incident, according to deputies with LASD's Temple City Station.There was no known motive for the shooting.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
CBS LA

Man found insane at time of attack on 2 men near synagogue

A Seattle man who was accused of trying to run over two men near a synagogue in a Jewish neighborhood in the Wilshire area nearly four years ago has been found to have been insane at the time of the crime.In a non-jury trial Thursday, Superior Court Judge Drew Edwards found Mohamed Abdi Mohamed, 36,  guilty of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon -- a vehicle -- along with a hate crime allegation, but acquitted him of two counts of attempted murder by reason of insanity, according to Deputy District Attorney Richard Ceballos.Then Los Angeles Police Chief Michel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police searching for four suspects who attempted to rob 7-Eleven in Westchester

Police are searching for four suspects who attempted to rob a Westchester 7-Eleven early Friday morning. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the suspects, all men, targeted the store on 5500 W. Centinela at around 2 a.m., when the store's security guard intervened. He fired at the suspects, causing them to run from the store. The security guard, who spoke with CBS off camera, said that he was sitting inside of his car when he saw the suspects attack the store clerk, beating him while he was on the floor. He said he fired at least two rounds, but doesn't believe he hit any of the suspects.It was not immediately clear what, if anything was stolen, though the security guard said that they grabbed e-cigarettes on their way out of the store.Officers have yet to detain any of the suspects. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police searching for hit-and-run driver that broadsided vehicle, leaving multiple injured

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who broadsided a vehicle back in October, leaving multiple injured. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the crash occurred at around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard. The hit-and-run driver, who has not been identified, was behind the wheel of a gold 2007 Acura TL, with the license plate 7USH327, when they ran a red light and broadsided another driver. The suspect fled from the scene without stopping to assist the others involved. Occupants of the uninvolved vehicle, a 2011 Nissan Sentra, were treated at the scene for injuries suffered during the crash. Police said that the owner of the Acura has been contacted, but the owner denies driving the car at the time the crash occurred back in October. The vehicle has since been impounded. LAPD reminds the public that a 2015 City Council motion amended L.A.'s Administrative Code, creating the Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund, which offers a reward of up to $5,000 for anyone who provides information leading to the identification or arrest of a suspect. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA City Hall to be lit in red to honor victims of drunk driving

Los Angeles City Hall will be lit red Friday evening to honor the victims of drunk driving. The event is in accordance with Mothers Against Drunk Driving's 36th annual "Tie One On for Safety" campaign. It will be the first time that the hall is lit red to in memory of victims of drunken and drugged driving, according to Patricia Rillera, MADD's state executive director.The lighting will be preceded by a candlelight vigil, beginning at 4:45 p.m. The campaign is planned to highlights efforts to save lives ahead of one of the most dangerous times of the year on the United States roadways — the holiday season between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.Drivers are asked to tie a red ribbon, or more recently place red ribbon magnets or decals, on their car as a reminder to alwaysdesignate a non-drinking driver. Its name stems from when people would use the phrase "tie one on" as slang for consuming alcohol.According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, from 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Eve through New Year's Eve in 2020, there were 1,133 drunken driving fatalities across the nation, accounting for 30% of all traffic fatalities.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Deputy, police shootings kill suspects in Santa Clarita, Santa Ana

An armed man was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy in Santa Clarita, authorities said Thursday. The shooting occurred at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday during a “possible burglary in progress” near the intersection of Island Road and Bridgeport Lane, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service.
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Woman with depression reported missing in Santa Clarita

The L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman last seen in Santa Clarita Wednesday evening.Jessica Laura Ramirez, 32, was last seen at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on the 25200 block of Keats Lane in a silver 2001 Honda Civic with California license plate number 4UDW126.Ramirez was possibly driving to the 9700 block of Roslyndale Ave. in Arleta, according to the sheriff's department.Ramirez has been diagnosed with depression. She was reported missing Thursday morning.Ramirez, also known as "Jess," is described as a Latina woman standing 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 119 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has "sleeve" tattoos on both arms. She was last seen wearing a blue Los Angeles Chargers jersey and blue jeans.Anyone with information about Ramirez was asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

22 alleged rail thieves arrested for stealing $18 million in goods

The task force organized to stop thieves from looting trains said they arrested almost two dozen members of a criminal network responsible for stealing millions of dollars in merchandise.Authorities believe that the arrests have effectively shut down the criminal network but know there are more still operating. Police hope that this mass crackdown sends a clear message to anyone thinking about stealing from railroad cargo containers. In January, the Union Pacific tracks in downtown Los Angeles were littered with thousands of discarded boxes and packages after thieves routinely pilfered cargo containers of passing trains. In response to the skyrocketing number of...
CBS LA

Downtown LA business owners concerned crime is uncontrollable

Tuesday night's stabbing spree inside a target store in Downtown Los Angeles has residents and people who work in the area extremely concerned. There's no question that homelessness has expanded dramatically in Downtown LA but now business owners are demanding more from the city government in order to prevent another stabbing like the one that took place Tuesday. A homeless man stabbed a child and woman that night inside the Downtown LA Target store located on 7th and Figueroa Street. The suspect was shot by a security guard and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The two victims did not suffer fatal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Deputies say crash was intentional; release driver citing insufficient evidence

The driver that plowed through dozens of Los Angeles County Sheriff's recruits did so intentionally, according to investigators. "They developed probable cause to believe it was intentional,"  Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in an interview with NewsNation. Deputies later released the driver because they had "insufficient evidence." The department said they'll continue to investigate and may arrest him again. The Sheriff's Department has not released specific information as to why this crash is now believed to be intentional. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office wrote in a statement that they could not comment on the evidence in the case. "We have been in contact...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
189K+
Followers
26K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy