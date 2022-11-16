ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

CBS News

Bus carrying 28 migrants from Texas arrives in Philadelphia, including girl with dehydration and fever

Philadelphia — A bus carrying 28 migrants from Texas arrived in Philadelphia on Wednesday, including a 10-year-old girl suffering from dehydration and a high fever who was whisked to a hospital for treatment. Advocates who welcomed them as they arrived before dawn said the families and individuals came from Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Cuba. The city and several nonprofit groups were ready to provide food, temporary housing and other services.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Sports wagering apps offering early sign-up incentives to Marylanders

BALTIMORE -- Maryland sports fans are filled with anticipation as they await the launch of mobile sports betting next Wednesday. Mobile sports betting apps awarded licenses this week are also offering early sign-up incentives, offering free wagers. In a regular sports bet, you receive your winning and the amount you...
MARYLAND STATE

