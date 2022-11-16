Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Manhunt On Cape & Islands: Police Search For Masked Bank Robbers
TISBURY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Police are on an island-wide and Cape Cod manhunt for three suspects after a Rockland Trust was held up at gunpoint Thursday morning. The suspects rushed into the bank, located in the Vineyard Haven community of Tisbury, just as employees were opening for the day. According to witness accounts, the masked robbers were wearing gloves and were armed with handguns.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Murder Defendant Deemed Incompetent to Stand Trial
A 34-year-old New Bedford woman, charged with murder in the March 2022 New Bedford homicide of 62-year-old Kevin Stoughton, has been deemed incompetent to stand trial at this time and has been civilly committed. Chelsea Pimentel was arrested in late March by Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to this office...
capecoddaily.com
Barnstable Approves Funds to Fill Police Vacancies
BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Town Council has approved a supplemental appropriation of $142,896 to fund the hiring of eight police officers at its most recent meeting. Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend told the council that the money would cover examinations, academy tuition, and equipment, but would be a one-time cost. “At the time our 2023 budget […] The post Barnstable Approves Funds to Fill Police Vacancies appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Several Massachusetts teens arrested for allegedly violently beating, dragging, officer
Several teens were arrested this week after officials say the group violently beat and dragged one of their own. According to police, on Monday just before 4:00 p.m., Transit Police officers were assigned to the MBTA’s Forest Hills station for the Boston Public School break. At this time there were approximately 40 to 50 youths who were loitering inside the station. The youths refused to move along and utilize public transportation. Police stated that their behavior was causing a public inconvenience and creating an unsafe environment within the station.
newbedfordguide.com
Dartmouth Police charge New Bedford man and woman for trafficking cocaine and Fentanyl
“On Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at approximately 3:15 p.m., Dartmouth Police detectives, with the assistance of members of the Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant at #542 Sawyer Street, New Bedford. The warrant was issued as a result of an investigation initiated by Dartmouth detectives.
‘I won’t be done until I’m dead’: Mother of murdered Yarmouth police officer fights for change
YARMOUTH, Mass. — More than 4 years ago, an act of violence permanently reshaped a local family and police department. In 2018, Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon was serving a search warrant when he was fatally shot. His family has channeled their pain into a call to action ever...
fallriverreporter.com
24-year-old woman who abandoned her young dog in Bristol County sentenced
A 24-year-old woman who admitted to abandoning her young Chihuahua in Massachusetts this year has received her punishment. Dominique Scott of Pawtucket was sentenced to two years of probation. She saw her case continued without a finding if she completes a class for people that are charged with animal cruelty, and she does not own any pets while on probation.
Police: Man conned Bristol woman out of $3K+
Richard McDermott is wanted for obtaining money under false pretenses and exploitation of an elder.
Three New Bedford Fishermen Selflessly Handed Out 50 Turkeys for Families in Need
If you ask me what my favorite time of year is, I'll gladly tell you it's Thanksgiving without hesitation. Surprisingly it has nothing to do with the food and everything to do with paying it forward. That's precisely what three local fishermen did. On the evening of Thursday, November 17th...
Two Massachusetts House races may be headed for recounts
One week after polls closed, voters still do not know the winners in two Massachusetts House races that are likely headed toward recounts with high stakes for the already-depleted Republican minority.
Missing North Smithfield man found
A North Smithfield man reported missing Wednesday has been found, according to authorities.
ABC6.com
‘Pretty clear many don’t want him to run’: Rhode Island political expert reacts to Trump’s campaign launch
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to officially announce his third campaign Tuesday night for the White House. And it’s stirring up more chaos for the GOP party. “I think it’s pretty clear many Republican leaders would prefer it if Trump didn’t run. But...
bostonagentmagazine.com
Boston ZIP code 02199 named one of the most expensive in the nation for real estate
Boston ZIP code 02199 is one of the most expensive in the nation for housing, a new report from PropertyShark shows. From January through October of this year, the Boston ZIP code had a median home sale price of $3.245 million, good for No. 27 in the U.S., the report found.
Cape Cod bridge plan: Replace the 2 current spans with 4 new ones
BOURNE, Mass. — The math may soon be two times two when it comes to replacing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges, which connect Cape Cod with the mainland. MassDOT has revealed plans to build 4 new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal, as it still seeks billions of dollars in federal money for the massive undertaking.
WCVB
Massachusetts school bus driver with 40 students on board charged with OUI
PEMBROKE, Mass. — A 53-year-old school bus driver was arrested and charged with operating under the influence after a 911 caller reported an erratic bus driving down a Massachusetts highway. State police said the erratic school bus driver was traveling north northbound on Route 3 in Pembroke with about...
Does Massachusetts Law Allow Dogs to Poop in Neighbor’s Yards?
Even though we've had our dog, Bo, for more than 2 years, I still consider myself a dog rookie. I feel like our family still has so many hacks to learn about being dog owners. When it comes to dogs, one hot topic always seems to be about where they can relieve themselves. We are lucky enough to have an Invisible Fence for our dog, and he has a designated spot in the woods where he takes care of business, which is a super nice feature.
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are investigating a shooting that left at least one person in need of medical attention. Officials said a victim was shot in the area of Main and Nilsson streets early Friday morning, where Brockton Police could be seen investigating around 1:30 a.m. Staff...
natickreport.com
Natick business buzz: Liquor store gets OK to move; Neiman Marcus-turned-lab thiiis close; Allurion cracks Deloitte Fast 500 list
The Natick package store soon-to-be-known as Fannon’s (changing from Austin’s Liquors too) got the got this Select Board’s approval this week to change its doing-business-as name and move about a mile down the road from 212 to 319 North Main St. The business has sold off its Austin’s chain, which is why it wants to go with the Fannon’s name instead.
Mass. State Lottery: Worcester woman won $1 million from scratch ticket
A woman from Worcester won $1 million when she bought a ticket for the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Melissa Lavin was purchasing a Powerball ticket when she decided to buy the ticket that ultimately won her the $1 million prize, the lottery said. It was the last ticket in the book for the $10 million Bonus Wins game, the lottery added.
UMass Dartmouth Police Investigating After Person Shot With Projectile
DARTMOUTH (1420 WBSM) — UMass Dartmouth officials are informing the campus community about two public safety incidents that happened on back-to-back nights earlier this week. An email was sent to the UMD community by Dr. Kimberly Scott, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, detailing the two incidents. First, there was...
