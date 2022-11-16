ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

Manhunt On Cape & Islands: Police Search For Masked Bank Robbers

TISBURY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Police are on an island-wide and Cape Cod manhunt for three suspects after a Rockland Trust was held up at gunpoint Thursday morning. The suspects rushed into the bank, located in the Vineyard Haven community of Tisbury, just as employees were opening for the day. According to witness accounts, the masked robbers were wearing gloves and were armed with handguns.
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Murder Defendant Deemed Incompetent to Stand Trial

A 34-year-old New Bedford woman, charged with murder in the March 2022 New Bedford homicide of 62-year-old Kevin Stoughton, has been deemed incompetent to stand trial at this time and has been civilly committed. Chelsea Pimentel was arrested in late March by Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to this office...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecoddaily.com

Barnstable Approves Funds to Fill Police Vacancies

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Town Council has approved a supplemental appropriation of $142,896 to fund the hiring of eight police officers at its most recent meeting. Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend told the council that the money would cover examinations, academy tuition, and equipment, but would be a one-time cost. “At the time our 2023 budget […] The post Barnstable Approves Funds to Fill Police Vacancies appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Several Massachusetts teens arrested for allegedly violently beating, dragging, officer

Several teens were arrested this week after officials say the group violently beat and dragged one of their own. According to police, on Monday just before 4:00 p.m., Transit Police officers were assigned to the MBTA’s Forest Hills station for the Boston Public School break. At this time there were approximately 40 to 50 youths who were loitering inside the station. The youths refused to move along and utilize public transportation. Police stated that their behavior was causing a public inconvenience and creating an unsafe environment within the station.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

24-year-old woman who abandoned her young dog in Bristol County sentenced

A 24-year-old woman who admitted to abandoning her young Chihuahua in Massachusetts this year has received her punishment. Dominique Scott of Pawtucket was sentenced to two years of probation. She saw her case continued without a finding if she completes a class for people that are charged with animal cruelty, and she does not own any pets while on probation.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
FUN 107

Does Massachusetts Law Allow Dogs to Poop in Neighbor’s Yards?

Even though we've had our dog, Bo, for more than 2 years, I still consider myself a dog rookie. I feel like our family still has so many hacks to learn about being dog owners. When it comes to dogs, one hot topic always seems to be about where they can relieve themselves. We are lucky enough to have an Invisible Fence for our dog, and he has a designated spot in the woods where he takes care of business, which is a super nice feature.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

One person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are investigating a shooting that left at least one person in need of medical attention. Officials said a victim was shot in the area of Main and Nilsson streets early Friday morning, where Brockton Police could be seen investigating around 1:30 a.m. Staff...
BROCKTON, MA
natickreport.com

Natick business buzz: Liquor store gets OK to move; Neiman Marcus-turned-lab thiiis close; Allurion cracks Deloitte Fast 500 list

The Natick package store soon-to-be-known as Fannon’s (changing from Austin’s Liquors too) got the got this Select Board’s approval this week to change its doing-business-as name and move about a mile down the road from 212 to 319 North Main St. The business has sold off its Austin’s chain, which is why it wants to go with the Fannon’s name instead.
NATICK, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery: Worcester woman won $1 million from scratch ticket

A woman from Worcester won $1 million when she bought a ticket for the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Melissa Lavin was purchasing a Powerball ticket when she decided to buy the ticket that ultimately won her the $1 million prize, the lottery said. It was the last ticket in the book for the $10 million Bonus Wins game, the lottery added.
WORCESTER, MA

