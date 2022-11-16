Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
'Momentous:' US advances largest dam demolition in history
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory...
Yelp names San Francisco restaurant best brunch in California
The brunch spot serves fried chicken and waffles as well as Thai fusion dishes.
Report reveals wild tale behind killing of a turkey by Northern California postal worker
The birds seemed to be specifically targeting postal workers.
What to know about Kauai’s 'secret' Kauapea Beach, Hawaii's worst-kept secret
"Be safe. The ocean has taken hundreds here."
SFGate
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast
WAZ021-200100- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,. .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly. cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East wind 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance...
Comments / 0