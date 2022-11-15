Read full article on original website
Kuala Lumpur International looks to implement cargo community system
Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) is looking to an adopt an air cargo community system developed through a partnership of Kale Logistics Solutions (Kale) and Dagang Net Technologies. Under the agreement, both parties will conduct a study on the implementation of the “first-of-its-kind digital platform”, connecting airport stakeholders at the...
Pouwels returns to cargo in Validaide role
Validation platform Validaide has appointed industry stalwart Bart Pouwels as chief commercial officer. Pouwels has held several roles in logistics and air cargo and recently worked as head of cargo at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. He was also industry manager lifesciences at DHL Express. As chief commercial officer, Pouwels will lead...
Air New Zealand Cargo selects ACP Worldwide as GSA
Air New Zealand has selected ACP Worldwide to provide general sales agent (GSA) services for several locations in Australia. The company will provide GSA services in locations including Adelaide, Hobart, Cairns and the Gold Coast. Through ACP Worldwide, the airline’s customers will be able to obtain rates and access to...
Cargojet delays B777F delivery
Freighter operator Cargojet has delayed the delivery of one of its B777 converted freighters as part of efforts to manage capital expenditure (CapEx). Speaking following the publication of the Canada-based airline’s third-quarter results, president and chief executive Ajay Virmani said that the company had delayed the delivery of one of its eight B777 converted freighters until 2027 as part of risk mitigation efforts as the industry faces a slowdown.
Qatar Airways Cargo increases global flights
Qatar Airways Cargo has introduced new routes and increased flight frequencies to multiple destinations in the Middle East, Europe and the Americas to meet growing demand this winter season. The carrier recently launched a new freighter service to Riyadh, operating Boeing B777 freighters twice a week, with 100 tonnes cargo...
UK freighter operator CargoLogicAir enters administration
UK-based freighter operator CargoLogicAir (CLA) has finally entered administration after sanctions related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine affected its ability to do business. The carrier, which at its height operated a fleet of four B747 freighters, had its remaining two freighters effectively grounded in March following the outbreak of...
Covid restrictions continue to impact Cathay Pacific’s cargo volumes
Pandemic containment measures in China have continued to impact Cathay Pacific’s cargo volumes while European network expansion has softened the blow. Although travel restrictions and quarantine requirements have now eased in Hong Kong, it is still impacted by China’s Covid policy. Chief customer and commercial officer Ronald Lam...
Amazon partners with Azul Cargo on e-commerce in Brazil
Amazon and Azul Cargo have partnered to speed up the delivery of air cargo e-commerce packages in North Brazil. The agreement between the two companies also aims to strengthen package delivery volumes. Azul was chosen by Amazon due to the large number of commercial flights it carries out and the...
