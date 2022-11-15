Security cameras are getting better and better, and while they seem to be getting wider fields of view every year, they still don’t let you see everything. There’s still room in the market for a great camera that you can remotely pan and tilt to change the view and see what’s going on in your home — at least until Amazon finally ships that security drone that roams your home. That’s exactly where the Blink Mini Pan-Tilt comes in.

