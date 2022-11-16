ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Florida man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase on Route 13

A Florida man was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase on Route 13 Tuesday. The chase started in Northampton County and continued through the length of Accomack County before the driver was apprehended. The pursuit started after Northampton deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop for reckless driving...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA

