easternshorepost.com
Susan Schmid
Mrs. Susan Elizabeth (Peterson) Schmid, a resident of Northside Chesconessex, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock. She was 49. A native of Parksley, Susan was a strong woman with a soft heart. She was known for her love of animals; she...
easternshorepost.com
James E. Larrimore Sr.
Mr. James Edward Larrimore Sr., 66, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley. Born Nov. 23, 1955, in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Alma Larrimore and the late James King. Having spent his childhood growing up around the Baltimore and...
easternshorepost.com
Florida man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase on Route 13
A Florida man was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase on Route 13 Tuesday. The chase started in Northampton County and continued through the length of Accomack County before the driver was apprehended. The pursuit started after Northampton deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop for reckless driving...
