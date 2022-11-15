ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
udmercy.edu

Architecture student displays ofrenda at Detroit Institute of Arts

Every year, in preparation for the first of November and the Día de los Muertos celebrations, Hispanic families around the world construct ofrendas, or offerings. They are altars to honor those who have died, as it is believed the dead return to visit their relatives at this time of the year. Ofrendas are placed in prominent spaces in Hispanic homes.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy