Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Related
momcollective.com
Ultimate Guide to Birmingham Christmas Lights
Christmas light hunting is something that I have enjoyed every year for as long as I can remember. My family and I would always pile into the car with some fast food (remember the Christmas ornaments that were in Happy Meals quite a while ago?) and go out. We always had two or three mainstays every year, but nothing was more exciting than finding something new to add to our list for the following year! So, now that I have my own family, I’m looking forward to making our own traditions here by finding some Birmingham Christmas lights to add to our mental checklist every year!
Bham Now
Where to get a FREE Thanksgiving meal + how to serve
Thanksgiving is a day to celebrate family, friends and give thanks. These five Birmingham organizations are saying thank you by serving free Thanksgiving meals to the community. Continue reading to find out where to get a free Thanksgiving meal this year or where you can serve others. 1. The Salvation...
Two bars and a bakery: Add these new Birmingham openings to your list
With less than two full months left in the year, Birmingham is still racking up the bar and restaurant openings. Four Birmingham industry veterans have opened the doors to their long-awaited projects, right in time for holiday season-- one of the dining industry’s busiest times of the year. Here...
Bham Now
10 spectacular events to look forward to this weekend—Nov. 18-20
It’s almost the weekend, y’all. Whether you’re looking to cherish the last moments of fall or counting down the days until Christmas, there is an abundance of fun events in The Magic City, November 18-20. It’s football time. When: Saturday, November 19 | 3PM. Where: Jordan-Hare...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa church gives food to families for Thanksgiving
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Outreach Ministry of Saint Paul Baptist Church continued a tradition that extends well beyond this holiday season. WBRC was there as it hosted its last drive through food giveaway of 2022. The church works to address food insecurity in West Tuscaloosa by having a food pantry and hosting food giveaways throughout the year.
birminghammommy.com
Holiday Events in Birmingham Not to Miss!
It’s the most wonderful time of the year!! And it’s full of things to do to get you in the mood for the holidays! Check out these special holiday events happening around town to make you feel merry and bright!. Glow Wild at the Birmingham Zoo. The Birmingham...
Bham Now
32 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Nov. 18-20
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 32 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Mike Wald at 205-541-0940 or...
CAPS Tuscaloosa to Give Away 100 Turkeys to Families in Need on Monday
Child Abuse Prevention Services of Tuscaloosa, along with several community partners, will host a turkey giveaway Monday afternoon to 100 families in need. CAPS, in partnership with Coca Cola, Sealy Furniture Outlet, CMB Holdings and West Alabama Wholesale, will give out the turkeys and drinks to the first 100 families in attendance at the drive.
wbrc.com
Brake Light Clinic to offer free light replacement, cover repair in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -For drivers around Birmingham needing their brake lights changed, Saturday, November 19 is the perfect chance to have that done for free. The Democratic Socialist of America (DSA) and Birmingham DSA AfroSocialists and Socialists of Color Section (AfroSOC) are hosting a Brake Light Clinic from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Birmingham Mutual Aid at 30 9th Court West.
wvtm13.com
Stores and churches lifting load for shoppers with rising inflation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Thanksgiving is exactly one week away and it's going to cost shoppers more to celebrate. According to Farm Bureau's annual survey, feeding 10 people will cost about $64—$10 more than last year. Stores in Central Alabama are trying to keep costs down for shoppers and...
TikToker stunned by Birmingham, Mobile’s apartment options: ‘What is going on?’
A popular TikTok reviewer of apartments around the world aimed his spotlight on several in Alabama, with a pointed comments along the way. Marre, who you can follow @marre.xm, takes his viewers on virtual tours of apartments, using the photos from real estate sites to look at what’s being offered. A quick view of his videos shows him rendering his opinion on living spaces in New York, Chicago, Tuscon and Knoxville, among others.
birminghamtimes.com
Meet the Millennials Opening Birmingham’s Newest Downtown Event Venue
Two Birmingham millennials this month hosted a grand opening for one of Birmingham’s newest event venues. Co-owners Giani Martin and Dezmon Stovall opened Gallery5 at 2023 4th Ave N Birmingham, AL 35203 in a building that makes up 3,800 square feet including 20-foot ceilings, front-facing panoramic windows, and a lofty mezzanine with accent furniture and dimmable lights.
Bham Now
Crumbl Cookies is bringing delicious sweet treats to Lane Parke
Cookie fans get excited! The delicious Crumbl Cookies is coming to Lane Parke later this year. This will be the second location in the Birmingham area and we can’t wait. Keep reading to learn all the deets. Crazy for Crumbl Cookies. Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors (CSREA) has announced...
wbrc.com
Friends, family, and loved ones remember 14-year-old Moriah Quib Marquez
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A family and community heartbroken tonight over the loss of 14-year-old student Moriah Quib-Marquez, who was shot and killed in Birmingham Wednesday morning. Family, friends, students, and teachers at Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School are struggling to make sense of it all. Moriah’s principal Wander Riley,...
wbrc.com
Birmingham councilmember to give away free turkeys for Thanksgiving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -One Birmingham councilmember is going to help make Thanksgiving a litter bit tastier for some in her district. Birmingham City Council President and District 7 representative Wardine Alexander is giving away 250 free turkeys to residents in her district. “I am thankful to be able to serve...
Bham Now
Why you’ll love having Kemp’s Kitchen cater your holiday meal
While Thanksgiving is a time of year where we look forward to yummy food, friends and family (and in the South—football), there’s no denying that Thanksgiving cooking can eat into family time and create a lot of mess. If you’re looking to support a locally-owned business + still...
wvtm13.com
City of Birmingham Holiday Tree lighting set for Nov. 27
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham will once again host a Holiday Tree Lighting Block Party for 2022. According to a news release, the tree-lighting event will happen Sunday, Nov. 27, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The location is on Short 20th Street North, in front of...
3 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
wbrc.com
Birmingham to open warming station ahead of freezing temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is partnering with Jimmie Hale Mission to open a warming station to the public ahead of the below-freezing temperatures beginning Wednesday, Nov. 16 through Saturday, Nov. 19. Those needing a warm shelter can go to the mission, located at 3420 2nd Avenue...
wvtm13.com
Warming station opens in Birmingham starting Wednesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Very cold temperatures are once again coming to the Birmingham area, and a warming station is set to open. The Jimmie Hale Mission will host the warming station from Wednesday, Nov. 16, through Sunday, Nov. 20. The station is located at 3420 Second Ave. North in...
Comments / 0