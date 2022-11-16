Read full article on original website
WLBT
Jackson City Council approves stipulated order with EPA, DOJ
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A court order approved by the Jackson City Council Thursday will give the city about a year to bring its water system into compliance with federal law, one council member says. Following a two-hour executive session at a special called meeting on November 17, the council...
Ohio Man Who Wore His Company’s Jacket on Jan. 6 Spouts QAnon Talking Points at Sentencing
A small business owner from Ohio who said he believes Donald Trump is “combatting human trafficking” will spend months behind bars for kicking in a window to the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. Troy Faulkner, 41, was sentenced Thursday to five months in jail after pleading guilty...
Justice Department investigating US Attorney Rachael Rollins
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated PressWASHINGTON - The Justice Department's inspector general has opened an investigation of the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, prompted by U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins' appearance at a political fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden, The Associated Press has learned. An investigation by the department's internal watchdog targeting one of the nation's 93 U.S. attorneys - political appointees who are some of the highest-ranking federal law enforcement officials - is highly unusual. The ethics concerns surrounding Rollins threaten to undermine Attorney General Merrick Garland's efforts to restore the Justice Department's reputation for political independence...
votebeat.org
Federal appeals court releases True the Vote leaders from jail
After spending nearly a week in jail, Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips — leaders of Texas-based right-wing voting activist group True the Vote — have been released. They’d been held for contempt of court since Halloween, having repeatedly refused to release the name of a man they called a “confidential FBI informant” who is a person of interest in a defamation and hacking case against them.
'I want to get busted' | Virginia man pleads guilty to two felony counts in Capitol riot case
WASHINGTON — A Virginia man who bragged about destroying media equipment during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 pleaded guilty last week in federal court to two felony counts. Joshua Dillon Haynes, 40, of Covington, Virginia, entered a plea of guilty Friday to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding and once count of destruction of property, both felonies. According to his plea deal, Haynes could face 27-33 months in prison at sentencing on Jan. 31.
Judge didn’t consider ‘mass shooting’ evidence in Richmond case
The final court proceeding for Rolman Balacarcel-Bavagas, a man who Richmond Police linked to an unsubstantiated July 4th mass shooting plot, wrapped up Thursday.
Feds: Oath Keepers sought 'violent overthrow' of government
WASHINGTON (AP) — For weeks leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates discussed using violence to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and when rioters started storming the Capitol they saw an opportunity to do it, a federal prosecutor told jurors Friday as the seditious conspiracy case wound toward a close. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn Rakoczy said in her closing argument to jurors after nearly two months of testimony in the high-stakes case that Rhodes’ own words show he was preparing to lead a rebellion to keep Democrat Joe Biden out...
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next Week
The Trump Organization's criminal tax trial is set to officially begin Monday, October 24 with jury selection. Credit: Picturist (Getty Images) Reuters confirmed that the case will be tried in Manhattan state court.
CBS News
Mosby asks for federal trial to be moved to Greenbelt, arguing publicity would taint Baltimore jury
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby asked a federal judge this week to move her perjury and mortgage fraud trial out of Baltimore and to Greenbelt, where jury members would be less likely to be familiar with her case. Mosby's defense made the request to transfer venues last...
WTOP
Attorney General Garland to name special counsel to oversee Trump documents investigation, aspects of Jan. 6 probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Garland to name special counsel to oversee Trump documents investigation, aspects of Jan. 6 probe. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
DC’s Racial Equity Action Plan aims to provide opportunities
D.C. has released a draft version of its plan to move the District closer to racial equality. It’s called D.C.’s Racial Equity Action Plan, and Mayor Muriel Bowser said it will serve as the beginning of a roadmap to make D.C. prosperous for every resident. “We also know...
Who is DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith?
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a former Justice Department prosecutor to investigate two criminal cases involved former-President Donald Trump.
WTOP
Oath Keeper says she didn’t plan to obstruct Congress on Jan. 6
Washington — The Oath Keepers’ seditious conspiracy trial took an unexpected turn on Wednesday when defendant Jessica Watkins — a military veteran from Ohio — decided to testify in her own defense, a move that put her face to face with the Washington, D.C., jury that is set to decide her guilt.
IRS contractor gets more scrutiny in congressional report
House investigators reported Thursday that a federal contractor that provided identity verification services for the Internal Revenue Service exaggerated the amount of money being lost to pandemic fraud in an apparent attempt to increase demand for its product and that it also overstated its capacity to provide services.The investigation of ID.me, which uses facial recognition to verify identities in some cases, was launched in April after critics of the software company said it could be a target of cyberthreats and presented privacy concerns. Other advocates were critical of a private company taking on what should be a core government...
