Idaho football coach Jason Eck offers space for players to grieve student deaths

BOISE - Initial enrollment numbers are in for K-12 schools across the state, showing that Idaho’s school-aged population has increased by just 0.3%, or about 1,000 students. That’s comparatively low; for years, Idaho’s annual enrollment growth hovered around 1.3%, until it dropped by 1.6% at the pandemic’s height in the 2020-2021 school year. That was the state’s first enrollment drop in 30 years.

IDAHO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO