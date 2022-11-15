Idaho football coach Jason Eck offers space for players to grieve student deaths

Read full article on original website
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho K-12 Student Enrollment Up Slightly
BOISE - Initial enrollment numbers are in for K-12 schools across the state, showing that Idaho’s school-aged population has increased by just 0.3%, or about 1,000 students. That’s comparatively low; for years, Idaho’s annual enrollment growth hovered around 1.3%, until it dropped by 1.6% at the pandemic’s height in the 2020-2021 school year. That was the state’s first enrollment drop in 30 years.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Roommates of Slain U of I Students not Suspected, Some of the Victims Had Defensive Wounds
The Moscow Police Department released new details on Friday surrounding the investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students that occurred on Sunday, November 13. All of the known information is laid out in the below press release from the Moscow Police Department. On the evening of Saturday,...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Five WSU Faculty Named to Highly Cited Researchers List
PULLMAN - Washington State University faculty Dan “Annie” Du, Dogan Gursoy, Kris Kowdley, Yuehe Lin, and Nathan McDowell have been recognized in this year’s Highly Cited Researchers list, meaning they are among the top 1% most cited researchers in the world. The Highly Cited Researchers 2022 list...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Thursday, November 17, 2022
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Thursday, November 17, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------- Complaint of male getting into a vehicle who doesn’t seem fit to drive. Officer responded and arrested male for DUI. Report taken. ------------------------------------------------------------- 22-M10029 Noise Complaint. Incident Address: 1600 blk S MAIN...
