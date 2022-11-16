ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

ediblemontereybay.com

Where to Dine Out on Thanksgiving

November 15, 2022 – Let’s take a moment to give thanks for the wonderful local chefs and kitchen crews who will be laboring over the stoves on Thanksgiving Day, so you don’t have to cook. There are plenty of options around the Monterey Bay for a special turkey day feast out on the town, and some of them don’t even involve turkey! Here’s a rundown of some of the best options. Don’t forget to reserve in advance.
MONTEREY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

A List of Local Food Drives on the Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- There are plenty of local organizations helping out families that are in need as the holidays are around the corner Here are a list of food drives and also where you can go to receive free meals or meal packs. This list will be updated throughout the holiday season. Monterey County The post A List of Local Food Drives on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Found Treasure: Moonscoops Double Trouble

November 18, 2022 – There are a number of striking—and colorful—elements to Marina’s new Moonscoops Ice Creamery, including maybe the most insane milkshake known to man. It’s the neon pink sign that hits first, and presents a good place to start, because it hints at how...
MARINA, CA
KSBW.com

Watsonville school gets state of the art kitchen, fresh garden for students

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Starlight Elementary students in Watsonville have a new garden and kitchen. The project was a collaboration through the celebrity chef, Emeril Lagasse Foundation called, Emeril's Culinary Garden And Teaching Kitchen, the Pajaro Valley Unified school district and the Life Lab nonprofit organization. Life Lab has...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Handcar tours in Marina make return Thanksgiving weekend

MARINA, Calif. — Handcar tours will officially make its return as they will have an grand opening event set for Thanksgiving weekend. The tours are held by a Southern California family who re-designed old-school handcars and brought them to under used train track in Marina. Video Player: New handcar...
MARINA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz County Starbucks Locations on Strike

SANTA CRUZ, CALIF. (KION-TV)-  Starbucks may be celebrating National Red Cup Day, but not in Santa Cruz. Workers are out on strike this Thursday, frustrated with the company.  If you’re in Santa Cruz and looking for that cup of joe or maybe your favorite holiday drink, you’re out of luck. Three different locations in Santa Cruz The post Santa Cruz County Starbucks Locations on Strike appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Ice Skating by the Bay to reopen in Monterey soon

SALINAS, Calif. — Ice Skating by the Bay will return to Monterey in November. The rink, located in Custom House Plaza, will open on Nov. 25 and run through Jan. 1, 2023. Admission is $15 for adults and $13 for kids 12 years old or younger. There is also a season pass option which sells for $225.
MONTEREY, CA
losgatan.com

DISCOVER LOST GATOS: It’s showtime!

The imminent reopening of the Los Gatos Theater is the perfect time to take a look back at the history of this major downtown site. The Los Gatos Canning Company occupied most of the block for 30 years before the construction of a movie theater. The cannery, established in 1882 to serve the growing number of local orchardists, was staffed by what the Los Gatos Weekly News described as “labor which is not in demand in other business, namely women, boys, and girls.” The workday started at 6am and continued until 9pm six days a week. A female “expert hand” was paid $3.50 for a 15-hour day while children were paid $2 or less per day.
LOS GATOS, CA
KSBW.com

Birders flock to Santa Cruz to spot rare Red Footed Booby

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A rare red-footed booby was spotted at the Santa Cruz Wharf. The tropical bird rarely migrated this far, leaving many in awe that it is here on the Central Coast. “We only expect to see them in places like Hawaii and Baja California is probably...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Annual Monterey turkey and ham drive needs public’s help to meet 3,000 donation goal

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The owners of Old Fisherman’s Grotto and The Fish Hopper have teamed up with The Salvation Army of the Monterey Peninsula to provide needy families with Thanksgiving dinners. They are raising money to buy turkeys and hams for families in need. The goal in 2022 is to donate 3,000 turkeys and hams. You can donate The post Annual Monterey turkey and ham drive needs public’s help to meet 3,000 donation goal appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
ediblemontereybay.com

Ivéta 545 Opens in Downtown Santa Cruz

November 15, 2022 – One would think the Bilanko family’s success with their Ivéta cafés on the Westside of Santa Cruz and at the Graduate Student Commons at UC Santa Cruz, as well as manufacturing their award-winning baking mixes, would keep the family in the dough. But they’ve recently opened a third eatery in Santa Cruz on lower Pacific Avenue.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Unsheltered in Santa Cruz: A deep dive into outreach at the Benchlands

On a bright, sunny morning in late October, Melody stood protectively next to a small cart neatly packed with her belongings, contemplating the day’s most pressing question — where she would sleep that night. Melody, who has been living unhoused since she was 13, is one of an estimated 1,774 individuals who currently live unsheltered in parks, streets, vehicles and other places not meant for habitation in Santa Cruz County, according to the 2022 Point-in-Time Count.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

'These guys are legit': Could the best Santa Cruz-centric surf film ever made be quietly in the works?

Ten years after Hollywood gave us "Chasing Mavericks," based on an iconic young Santa Cruz surfer, Jay Moriarity, who overcame odds and died too soon, there is another Santa Cruz-based surf film percolating. Because of the star power involved in its conception by the acclaimed filmmakers of "Nomadland," and the fact that filming could begin soon, the anticipation is palpable.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
myscottsvalley.com

Restoration of Watsonville Castro Adobe Complete

Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks today announced the restoration of the Castro Adobe is complete, 20 years after State Parks took ownership of the historic property and began a collaborative effort to preserve and restore the historic adobe. A new video celebrates the tremendous accomplishment, highlighting the work of...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Red ribbon cut as Phil’s Fish Market reopens in Castroville

CASTROVILLE, Calif. — On Monday, Phil’s Fish Market had a grand opening for its new location on Merritt Street, in Castroville. The original location had been in Moss landing for more than 20 years but had to close after the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute did not renew its lease due to an expansion project.
CASTROVILLE, CA

