Read full article on original website
Related
financemagnates.com
The Bahamas Regulator Orders FTX to Transfer Cryptos to Government Wallets
On Thursday, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas said that it has ordered the transfer of all digital assets held by FTX Digital Markets Ltd (FDM) to a government-controlled wallet for 'safekeeping'. The order was issued last Saturday. "The Securities Commission of The Bahamas ('the Commission'), in the exercise of...
financemagnates.com
FTX Saw ‘Complete Failure of Corporate Controls’ under Bankman-Fried
John Ray III, the new Chief Executive Officer of troubled cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, has described the running of the FTX Group under Sam Bankman-Fried, Co-Founder and former CEO, as “a complete failure of corporate controls.” Ray III also described the business environment under Bankman-Fried as "unprecedented.”. The new...
financemagnates.com
FTX’s Bahamas Unit Applies for Bankruptcy Protection in the US
FTX Digital Markets, the Bahamas subsidiary of troubled cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, has applied for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the United States. The unit is seeking protection from creditors in the US, a court filing registered late Tuesday in the Southern District of New York shows. This is even as another court filing processed the day before suggests that the FTX Group could be indebted to more than one million creditors. The development follows the approval of two provisional liquidators from PricewaterhouseCoopers by the Supreme Court of the Bahamas to oversee the comatose crypto exchange’s assets.
financemagnates.com
Crypto Lender Genesis Seeks $1B Emergency Loan
The cryptocurrency lender, Genesis sought an emergency loan of $1 billion from investors before the platform suspended customers’ withdrawals on Wednesday, a report by The Wall Street Journal revealed. It cited a “liquidity crunch due to certain illiquid assets on its balance sheet” for the fundraising. “There...
financemagnates.com
FCA Opts for Public Censure of Sonali Bank UK ex-CEO for AML Failure
The UK regulator fined Mohammad Prodhan, the former CEO, £76,400 in 2018. However, FCA is replacing that as a result of certain "exceptional circumstances". The United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has publicly censured Mohammad Prodhan, the former Chief Executive Officer of Sonali Bank UK (SBUK), for failing to establish and maintain effective anti-money laundering (AML) systems and controls at the bank.
financemagnates.com
CAPEX.com Receives In-Principle Approval to Operate a Crypto Trading License in Abu Dhabi
CAPEX.com announced today that it had received the In-Principle Approval to operate a cryptocurrency trading license in Abu Dhabi. It is not the first time the brand has received a vote of confidence from ADGM (Abu Dhabi Global Market), as it has been developing its strong Mena region presence since 2019.
Comments / 0