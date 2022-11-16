FTX Digital Markets, the Bahamas subsidiary of troubled cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, has applied for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the United States. The unit is seeking protection from creditors in the US, a court filing registered late Tuesday in the Southern District of New York shows. This is even as another court filing processed the day before suggests that the FTX Group could be indebted to more than one million creditors. The development follows the approval of two provisional liquidators from PricewaterhouseCoopers by the Supreme Court of the Bahamas to oversee the comatose crypto exchange’s assets.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO