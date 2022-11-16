Read full article on original website
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders Take Momentum to Missouri State this Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – After a one-sided win Tuesday night over Rice to open Conference USA play, Middle Tennessee Men's Basketball heads to the Show-Me State for a non-league tilt this Saturday when they face Missouri State . The Blue Raiders will look to improve to 3-1 Saturday while evening...
goblueraiders.com
Traditions, new and old, mark first men’s and women’s basketball double feature of 2022-23
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Chants of "M-T-S-U" rang out across the glass and bleachers of the Murphy Center. Blue Raider and Lady Raider fans both went home with coupons, via their ticket stubs, for Wendy's Frosties (thanks to a pair of missed free throws from Rice's Andrew Akuchie and Belmont's Kilyn McGuff).
goblueraiders.com
Preview: Q&A with FAU Beat Writer Kevin Fielder
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Emotions will be high on Saturday in Floyd Stadium. For the Blue Raiders, the Senior Day ceremonies at 2:05 p.m. ahead of the 2:30 p.m. kick against Florida Atlantic will certainly bring all of the program's sentimentality to the forefront just before kickoff. On the opposite...
goblueraiders.com
MTSU adds Graduate Transfer Demis Taramonlis for 2023-24
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee men's tennis coach Jimmy Borendame announced the addition of Demis Taramonlis to the program for the 2023-24 season. "I am very excited to add Dimos to the team," said Coach Borendame. "He is another top team guy with lots of experience and will help us keep our culture strong."
goblueraiders.com
Lady Raiders Bowl Over Bruins, 80-62
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Middle Tennessee women's basketball defense showed up early and the offense showed up in the paint, with suffocating perimeter pressure and skill around the rim powering the Lady Raiders past Belmont, 80-62 at Wednesday night at the Murphy Center. MTSU (2-1) forced 17 turnovers in...
goblueraiders.com
“It’s going to be a good emotional feeling” — Seniors reflect on their time in Murfreesboro ahead of Senior Day
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The chill in the air on the turf of Floyd Stadium bit through the sweatshirts, the undershirts, the neck gaiters, and anything else the coaches and players of the Middle Tennessee football team wore out to practice on Tuesday afternoon. The wind howled through the concourse...
goblueraiders.com
Fluellen named TSWA Player of the Week
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Tennessee Sports Writers Association announced today that Middle Tennessee's Tra Fluellen is the organization's Player of the Week. Fluellen, a junior from Gilmer, Tex., helped lead a Blue Raider win over Charlotte on Saturday with a career performance. The safety recorded a personal-best 16 total tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup. The 49ers entered the game averaging 37.2 points a game, and Fluellen and the Blue Raiders held the potent attack to 14 points, including none in the second half.
goblueraiders.com
Adams signs four for 2023-24
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee women's golf has announced the signing of four student-athletes to National Letters of Intent to join the team for the 2023-24 season. Jillian Bowman, Sophia DiPaolo, Nicole Johnson and Ella Manley will join the Blue Raiders as true freshmen in the fall of 2023.
dalehollowhorizon.com
TSSAA QUARTERFINALS: Dawgs “ready to get it on” against Gordonsville tonight
CELINA-Clay County (11-1) is set to host a TSSAA State Quarterfinal here tonight on John Teeples Field for the first time in school history, as they welcome arch-nemesis Gordonsville (9-3) to town the second time this season for a rematch of last month’s Region 4-A Championship game. And Bulldog...
Crossville, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Crossville. The Cookeville High School basketball team will have a game with Cumberland County High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
goblueraiders.com
Deputy AD Diane Turnham to serve on NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track & Field and Cross Country Committee
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — MTSU Deputy AD Diane Turnham has spent many a Saturday in the Murphy Center watching the Blue Raiders or the Lady Raiders play on the court in front of her. While on her phone or her laptop had other women's basketball games from around the country Turnham was keeping tabs on as part of the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee.
goblueraiders.com
Men’s tennis inks their second graduate transfer, Javier Cueto Ramos for the 2023-24 season
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee men's tennis welcome student-athlete Javier Cueto Ramos for the 2023-24 season announced by head coach Jimmy Borendame. "I am excited to work with Javi," said Coach Borendame. "This is a very unique situation because he was originally signed to play for us in 2019, but things didn't work out and now we get to work together. Javi is a great guy and team player. His tennis speaks for itself and his doubles will be a huge asset. He is fiery and will be a great crowd pleaser with our huge crowds at the ATC and the new Bouldin Tennis Complex."
College player blasts his own offensive coordinator
It’s not often you see a college football player publically blasting one of his own coaches for their playcalling during a game, but that’s exactly what we got this week following Kentucky Wildcats‘ brutal loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon. During the game, the Wildcats struggled mightily on the offensive side of the Read more... The post College player blasts his own offensive coordinator appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hendersonville, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Friendship Christian School basketball team will have a game with Hendersonville High School on November 17, 2022, 17:30:00.
Columbia, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Hampshire Unit School basketball team will have a game with Zion Christian Academy on November 18, 2022, 13:55:00.
WSMV
PGA golfer donates $55,000 to Nashville Christian School to build golf practice facilities
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - PGA Tour professional Brandt Snedeker, along with his foundation and the Tennessee Golf Association, donated $55,000 to Nashville Christian School to build a golf practice facility on their campus. “Giving these kids access to golf they probably wouldn’t have had elsewise is something that we’re excited...
Titans Offensive Coordinator charged with DUI
The Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over 42-year-old Todd Downing for speeding in Williamson County.
ucbjournal.com
Halls and Lewisburg join Cookeville, Livingston, Mcminnville as “Main Street Communities”
45 Tennessee communities are part of the downtown revitalization program. Nashville – Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Halls and Lewisburg have achieved Tennessee Main Street accreditation. Cookeville, Livingston and Mcminnville in the Upper Cumberland are also Tennessee Main Street communities that...
wmot.org
White supremacist group holds annual meeting at Middle Tenn. State Park
(Mike Osborne) — A self-described white advocacy group began its annual three-day meeting Friday at Middle Tennessee’s Montgomery Bell State Park. American Rennaisance has been holding its yearly conference of white supremacists at the park since 2012. Park officials say free speech rights prevent them from rejecting the group’s gathering at the state-owned facility.
Sidelines
A review of Rutherford County’s midterm election results
With run-off elections happening in other states due to near ties or not meeting the threshold of votes, the Tennessee General Assembly saw mostly definitive election results soon after polls closed. Rutherford County’s state senate and house seats held Republican despite strong efforts from Democrats and aided by a new...
