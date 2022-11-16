ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

goblueraiders.com

Blue Raiders Take Momentum to Missouri State this Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – After a one-sided win Tuesday night over Rice to open Conference USA play, Middle Tennessee Men's Basketball heads to the Show-Me State for a non-league tilt this Saturday when they face Missouri State . The Blue Raiders will look to improve to 3-1 Saturday while evening...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Preview: Q&A with FAU Beat Writer Kevin Fielder

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Emotions will be high on Saturday in Floyd Stadium. For the Blue Raiders, the Senior Day ceremonies at 2:05 p.m. ahead of the 2:30 p.m. kick against Florida Atlantic will certainly bring all of the program's sentimentality to the forefront just before kickoff. On the opposite...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

MTSU adds Graduate Transfer Demis Taramonlis for 2023-24

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee men's tennis coach Jimmy Borendame announced the addition of Demis Taramonlis to the program for the 2023-24 season. "I am very excited to add Dimos to the team," said Coach Borendame. "He is another top team guy with lots of experience and will help us keep our culture strong."
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Lady Raiders Bowl Over Bruins, 80-62

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Middle Tennessee women's basketball defense showed up early and the offense showed up in the paint, with suffocating perimeter pressure and skill around the rim powering the Lady Raiders past Belmont, 80-62 at Wednesday night at the Murphy Center. MTSU (2-1) forced 17 turnovers in...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Fluellen named TSWA Player of the Week

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Tennessee Sports Writers Association announced today that Middle Tennessee's Tra Fluellen is the organization's Player of the Week. Fluellen, a junior from Gilmer, Tex., helped lead a Blue Raider win over Charlotte on Saturday with a career performance. The safety recorded a personal-best 16 total tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup. The 49ers entered the game averaging 37.2 points a game, and Fluellen and the Blue Raiders held the potent attack to 14 points, including none in the second half.
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Adams signs four for 2023-24

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee women's golf has announced the signing of four student-athletes to National Letters of Intent to join the team for the 2023-24 season. Jillian Bowman, Sophia DiPaolo, Nicole Johnson and Ella Manley will join the Blue Raiders as true freshmen in the fall of 2023.
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Deputy AD Diane Turnham to serve on NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Track & Field and Cross Country Committee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — MTSU Deputy AD Diane Turnham has spent many a Saturday in the Murphy Center watching the Blue Raiders or the Lady Raiders play on the court in front of her. While on her phone or her laptop had other women's basketball games from around the country Turnham was keeping tabs on as part of the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee.
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Men’s tennis inks their second graduate transfer, Javier Cueto Ramos for the 2023-24 season

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee men's tennis welcome student-athlete Javier Cueto Ramos for the 2023-24 season announced by head coach Jimmy Borendame. "I am excited to work with Javi," said Coach Borendame. "This is a very unique situation because he was originally signed to play for us in 2019, but things didn't work out and now we get to work together. Javi is a great guy and team player. His tennis speaks for itself and his doubles will be a huge asset. He is fiery and will be a great crowd pleaser with our huge crowds at the ATC and the new Bouldin Tennis Complex."
MURFREESBORO, TN
The Comeback

College player blasts his own offensive coordinator

It’s not often you see a college football player publically blasting one of his own coaches for their playcalling during a game, but that’s exactly what we got this week following Kentucky Wildcats‘ brutal loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon. During the game, the Wildcats struggled mightily on the offensive side of the Read more... The post College player blasts his own offensive coordinator appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Highschool Basketball Pro

Hendersonville, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Friendship Christian School basketball team will have a game with Hendersonville High School on November 17, 2022, 17:30:00.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Highschool Basketball Pro

Columbia, November 18 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Hampshire Unit School basketball team will have a game with Zion Christian Academy on November 18, 2022, 13:55:00.
COLUMBIA, TN
ucbjournal.com

Halls and Lewisburg join Cookeville, Livingston, Mcminnville as “Main Street Communities”

45 Tennessee communities are part of the downtown revitalization program. Nashville – Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Halls and Lewisburg have achieved Tennessee Main Street accreditation. Cookeville, Livingston and Mcminnville in the Upper Cumberland are also Tennessee Main Street communities that...
COOKEVILLE, TN
wmot.org

White supremacist group holds annual meeting at Middle Tenn. State Park

(Mike Osborne) — A self-described white advocacy group began its annual three-day meeting Friday at Middle Tennessee’s Montgomery Bell State Park. American Rennaisance has been holding its yearly conference of white supremacists at the park since 2012. Park officials say free speech rights prevent them from rejecting the group’s gathering at the state-owned facility.
Sidelines

A review of Rutherford County’s midterm election results

With run-off elections happening in other states due to near ties or not meeting the threshold of votes, the Tennessee General Assembly saw mostly definitive election results soon after polls closed. Rutherford County’s state senate and house seats held Republican despite strong efforts from Democrats and aided by a new...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

