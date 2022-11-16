MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee men's tennis welcome student-athlete Javier Cueto Ramos for the 2023-24 season announced by head coach Jimmy Borendame. "I am excited to work with Javi," said Coach Borendame. "This is a very unique situation because he was originally signed to play for us in 2019, but things didn't work out and now we get to work together. Javi is a great guy and team player. His tennis speaks for itself and his doubles will be a huge asset. He is fiery and will be a great crowd pleaser with our huge crowds at the ATC and the new Bouldin Tennis Complex."

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO