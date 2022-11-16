ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Stolen Truck Returned Within Hours Thanks To 911 Calls

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PAeHK_0jCPLBz100

A man arrested for stealing a pickup truck and trailer told police ‘the voices made him do it.’

“He said if you don't take the next right, you're done. He said I’ll show you gangster,” said Jesse Wiley.

According to an Edmond Police report, a team of arborists were working in a neighborhood near E. 2nd. Street and Air Depot Boulevard when their pickup and trailer were stolen.

After he initially walked past the truck, video showed Wiley circled back, climbed into the truck, and then drove off.

“I said where's the truck?” said business owner Gary Land.

Caller: We were literally gone ten minutes, and it was gone.

Land managed to stay calm even with his livelihood on the line.

“I’m a very small company and we're dependent on two trucks,” said Land.

More importantly, Land did not lose faith.

“They said do you want to go look for the truck? I said nope, Jesus will bring it back. We're just going to work, he's going to bring it back before lunch,” said Land.

An hour later, motorists spotted the stolen truck and trailer.

911 caller: It was a little odd seeing a truck rolling through the intersection with no driver.

911 caller: There's a gentleman, I don't know if he had a heart attack or what, but he ran a stop sign and ran into a tree.

Shortly after the calls to 911 were made, police found Wiley walking along a road. Wiley was captured on police bodycam and told police that “the voices” ordered him to stop driving the truck.

Wiley's demeanor took a sudden turn once he realized he was being placed under arrest. And after he attempted to run, he was tazed by police.

Following Wiley’s arrest, the stolen property was returned to Land.

“They just said we got your truck, I think it was Jesus, yes!” said Land.

Wiley was arrested for stealing a vehicle and resisting arrest.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Edmond Man Arrested After Truck Theft

Investigators said a man stole a pickup truck in Edmond before jumping from the vehicle. Edmond Police said the truck belongs to a work crew who were trimming trees in a neighborhood. Investigators said Jesse Wiley was caught on this video eyeing the pickup, and the keys for which were...
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

Metro Couple Hacked By Scammers Posing As OKC Senior Wellness Program

Oklahoma City police are investigating a computer hacking scam that targets elderly citizens. Jean Setzer, 70, never imagined a computer search for the Pete White Health and Wellness Center in southwest Oklahoma City would lead to near financial ruin. “I kept trying to get to the aquatic swimming lesson times...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Elderly Oklahoma couple falls victim to scammers

OKLAHOMA CITY — An elderly Oklahoma couple said they fell victim to online scammers this month. A fake website posing as the Pete White Health and Wellness Center tricked Jean Setzer and her husband on Nov. 3. "I was paralyzed with fear," Setzer said. "I did exactly what he...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police investigating after vehicle strikes woman in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after a vehicle struck a woman early Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. A woman called 911 shortly before 6 a.m. after saying she had been hit by a vehicle near Southwest 29th Street and South May Avenue. She also said the vehicle kept going afterward.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Man taken to hospital after suffering stab wound while running from OKC police

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was taken to a hospital after authorities say he suffered a stab wound while running from police overnight in Oklahoma City. Shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, police went to an area near Northwest 36th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue and found a man who had previously been allowed to stay there. Police told KOCO 5 that he was no longer welcome.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Norman police find unidentified man dead in a ditch

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department said officers found a man dead in a ditch on Wednesday morning. Police said they were called near the intersection of Classen Avenue and Boyd Street around 8:30 a.m. and found the man. His identity has not been revealed. The Medical...
NORMAN, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Pregnant Woman Shot, Injured In SW OKC

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in southwest Oklahoma City. Police said the incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home near Southwest 55th Street and South Agnew Avenue. Officers said when they arrived on scene they found a woman laying in the living...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy