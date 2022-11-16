Stolen Truck Returned Within Hours Thanks To 911 Calls

A man arrested for stealing a pickup truck and trailer told police ‘the voices made him do it.’

“He said if you don't take the next right, you're done. He said I’ll show you gangster,” said Jesse Wiley.

According to an Edmond Police report, a team of arborists were working in a neighborhood near E. 2nd. Street and Air Depot Boulevard when their pickup and trailer were stolen.

After he initially walked past the truck, video showed Wiley circled back, climbed into the truck, and then drove off.

“I said where's the truck?” said business owner Gary Land.

Caller: We were literally gone ten minutes, and it was gone.

Land managed to stay calm even with his livelihood on the line.

“I’m a very small company and we're dependent on two trucks,” said Land.

More importantly, Land did not lose faith.

“They said do you want to go look for the truck? I said nope, Jesus will bring it back. We're just going to work, he's going to bring it back before lunch,” said Land.

An hour later, motorists spotted the stolen truck and trailer.

911 caller: It was a little odd seeing a truck rolling through the intersection with no driver.

911 caller: There's a gentleman, I don't know if he had a heart attack or what, but he ran a stop sign and ran into a tree.

Shortly after the calls to 911 were made, police found Wiley walking along a road. Wiley was captured on police bodycam and told police that “the voices” ordered him to stop driving the truck.

Wiley's demeanor took a sudden turn once he realized he was being placed under arrest. And after he attempted to run, he was tazed by police.

Following Wiley’s arrest, the stolen property was returned to Land.

“They just said we got your truck, I think it was Jesus, yes!” said Land.

Wiley was arrested for stealing a vehicle and resisting arrest.