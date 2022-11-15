Read full article on original website
Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Flexible Solutions International Inc. (FSI) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is...
Greg Fortunoff Ups Stake in Kingstone Companies (KINS)
Fintel reports that Fortunoff Gregory has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 568,000 shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS). This represents 5.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated September 28, 2022 they reported 379,826 shares and 3.56% of the company, an increase in shares...
El Pollo Loco (LOCO) Signs Agreement to Expand Its Footprint
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. LOCO is leaving no stone unturned to expand its presence. Recently, the company has signed a franchise agreement to develop eight restaurants in the Kansas City area as well as other parts of Kansas and Missouri in the next 10 years. The company has signed...
Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products
In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.8%. Within that group, CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.7% on the day, and down 2.14% year-to-date. CMS Energy Corp, meanwhile, is down 4.67% year-to-date, and Edison International, is down 6.87% year-to-date. Combined, CMS and EIX make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Rewards Investors With 11% Dividend Hike
In a shareholder-friendly move, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.CHRW announced a hike in its dividend payout. CHRW’s board of directors has approved a dividend hike of 11%, thereby raising its quarterly cash dividend from 55 cents per share to 61 cents. The raised dividend will be paid out on Jan...
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades
Dividends are a way for companies to return value to investors, but they are also a signaling mechanism. A long streak of annual dividend increases is a sign of both success and commitment to shareholders. Three companies that have proven their long-term worth to investors many times over are Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT), Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), and Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB).
Want $2,000 In Passive Income? Here's 1 Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid
There are quite a few ways to get your money to make more money. Dividend stocks are one of the first places that many investors look, and with good reason. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are often attractive places for investors seeking passive income, as they're obligated to disburse a high percentage of their earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. Let's examine two popular REITs to determine which one is the better option for income investors looking to make a relatively small sum of $2,000 in dividends annually.
Jana Partners Discloses Position in NEWR / New Relic Inc
Fintel reports that Jana Partners Llc has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,212,444 shares of New Relic Inc (NEWR). In their previous filing dated June 21, 2022 they reported 3,529,118 shares and % of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Friday 11/18 Insider Buying Report: BHIL, BKD
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. On Tuesday, Benson Hill's Chief Financial Officer, Dean P. Freeman, made a $168,500...
Top Analyst Reports for Lowe's, Gilead Sciences & Intuitive Surgical
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Reasons Why You Should Invest in H&R Block (HRB) Stock Now
H&R Block, Inc. HRB is a consumer services company that has performed exceptionally well in the past year and has the potential to sustain this momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.
Validea Joel Greenblatt Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/19/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields. VERITIV CORP (VRTV) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according...
Wabtec (WAB) to Take Over Super Metal for Global Expansion
To boost its presence in the international markets, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation WAB, operating as Wabtec Corporation, reached a definitive agreement to acquire the Brazilian company Super Metal. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Super Metal is a leading supplier of automated vehicles and equipment solutions supporting...
Daily Dividend Report: KMB,PEP,HD,MSI,SYY
The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.16 per share. The dividend is payable on January 4, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 9, 2022. This represents the 50th consecutive year that Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend and the 88th straight year that the company has paid a dividend to shareholders. The company also announced that it will hold its next annual shareholder meeting on April 20, 2023.
Here's Why You Should Retain Broadridge (BR) Stock for Now
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR is currently riding on a strong recurring revenue position and the Itiviti acquisition, which are helping it to grow internationally. The company’s earnings for fiscal 2023 and 2024 are expected to improve 8.8% and 8.5%, respectively, year over year. Revenues are expected to increase 7.5% in fiscal 2023 and 5.1% in fiscal 2024. The stock has gained 4.3% in the past six months.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gildan Activewear, Marriott International and Viatris
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/22/22, Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL), Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), and Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gildan Activewear Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.169 on 12/19/22, Marriott International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/30/22, and Viatris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/16/22. As a percentage of GIL's recent stock price of $28.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Gildan Activewear Inc to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when GIL shares open for trading on 11/22/22. Similarly, investors should look for MAR to open 0.25% lower in price and for VTRS to open 1.09% lower, all else being equal.
Agilent (A) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Agilent Technologies A is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 21. For the fiscal fourth quarter, A expects revenues of $1.750-$1.775 billion, suggesting growth between 10.3% and 11.8% on a core basis from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.77 billion, implying growth of 6.4% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.
What Makes Boyd Gaming (BYD) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Energy Sector Update for 11/18/2022: SJT,CRT,NILE,UGI
Energy stocks pared a portion of their earlier declines Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.0% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 0.7% although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was climbing 1.9%. West Texas...
