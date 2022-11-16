The Brown County Commission met Tuesday morning, and much of the meeting was devoted to discussing American Rescue Plan Act funding. The commission was revisited by representatives of Second Harvest and the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club. Chad Hidgon of Second Harvest updated the group’s previous request for funding, and discussed at length the operations, funding and future plans for Second Harvest. Troy Kolb was present to discuss the HBSC indoor practice facility project, the progress on the building, and how the club might fit into the commission’s plans for ARPA disbursements.

BROWN COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO