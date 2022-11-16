Read full article on original website
Men's And Women's Basketball Teams In Action Over The Weekend
Both HCC men’s and women’s basketball teams were back in action over the weekend. On Friday, Nov. 11, Highland Community College men’s basketball team took on Southwestern Community College. The Scotties cruised in the first half, as they lead the Spartans by 18 at the half, 50-32. HCC never trailed in the game and won 91-76. Highland shot 52.6% from the field, and their bench scored 33 points. The Scotties had four players who scored in double digits.
Red and Blue Scrimmage set for Nov. 29
Hiawatha High is kicking off the basketball season with the Red and Blue Scrimmage on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The scrimmages will start at 6 p.m. in the roundhouse.
Quad State Showdown a success
Highland Community College’s “Quad State Showdown” was a tremendous success. With 13 teams from four different states, the aura of excitement did not disappoint. “Sure, we had some bumps during the event, but overall it was a success. We had over 2,000 viewers on our twitch stream which means that Highland Community College was exposed to over 2,000 people at one point during the event,” stated Coach Matt Ludwick.
Brown County native inducted into Farmbroadcaster's Hall of Fame
A Brown County native was inducted into the National Association of Farmbroadcaster’s Hall of Fame on Thursday during their annual convention at Westin Crown Center in Kansas City. Kathy (Trentman) Patton Strunk grew up on a 1950’s diversified farm near Fairview, where she was active in 4-H, sports, church...
County dives further in ARPA talks
The Brown County Commission met Tuesday morning, and much of the meeting was devoted to discussing American Rescue Plan Act funding. The commission was revisited by representatives of Second Harvest and the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club. Chad Hidgon of Second Harvest updated the group’s previous request for funding, and discussed at length the operations, funding and future plans for Second Harvest. Troy Kolb was present to discuss the HBSC indoor practice facility project, the progress on the building, and how the club might fit into the commission’s plans for ARPA disbursements.
Kottich, Laura 1929-2022
FALLS CITY, Neb. Laura Kottich, 93, of Falls City, passed way Nov. 16, 2022, at Falls City. She was born on Feb. 13, 1929, to Jacob and Amelia (Clara) Niemeyer in Falls City.
KCKCC purchases 12 acres on K-7 to build new site in Leavenworth County
Kansas City Kansas Community College is working with the city of Lansing to purchase 12 acres of the Lansing Towne Center to build a new educational facility, the community college announced Friday.
School Board hears lease proposal for sports complex
The Hiawatha School Board met Monday night for it’s regular November meeting and heard a proposal on a lease agreement for the Hiawatha Championship Sports Complex, which is currently under construction. Troy Kolb, president of the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club, approached the board with a lease proposal that...
WIBW
Toppers Pizza set to open location in Topeka this month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new pizza joint is coming to Topeka with promises of unrivaled quality. Toppers Pizza plans to open November 28 at 21st and Randolph, just down the road from Washburn University. Toppers prides itself in unique house pizzas, with toppings ranging from pepperoni to steak, tater...
Kansas interchange project gains new meaning after tragic death of 3 children
AUBURN (KSNT) – Local leaders are exploring a project on the Kansas Turnpike that could save lives. This comes after a deadly crash killed three young Topeka girls last month. Shawnee County Commissioners want to add an interchange to the Kansas Turnpike in the Auburn area. They say this is the result of a conversation […]
2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust
HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
‘Three Dog Night’ makes stop at Prairie Band Casino and Resort
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The iconic rock band from the 60’s and 70’s, “Three Dog Night,” made a stop at the Prairie Band Casino & Resort Thursday evening. The rock band played to a sold-out house in the Great Lakes Ballroom. Three Dog Night started in 1967, with founding members Danny Hutton, Cory Wells and Chuck […]
Hiawatha Police participating in Thanksgiving Safe Arrival enforcement
Beginning Saturday, Nov. 19 through Monday, Nov 27, Hiawatha Police Department will join many other law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, in the Kansas THANKGIVING SAFE ARRIVAL traffic enforcement campaign. Although all Kansas Traffic Laws will be enforced, this extra provision will be actively enforcing Hiawatha occupant protection laws.
Jingle Bell Ride rode again
Hiawatha residents saw several horses and riders, along with wagons and a glimpse of Santa Claus on Sunday for the 26th Annual Jingle Bell Ride. This year’s Jingle Bell Ride had some changes, as there were no public events around the square. Riders left from the Fisher Center parking lot at 1 p.m. and broke off into teams to canvas the community and pick up gifts for the upcoming Jingle Bell Store.
Hit and run on Turnpike leaves vehicle on side
DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – A driver escaped serious injury after being sideswiped Tuesday in Douglas County. The 42-year-old Topeka man suffered minor injuries but was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital after being sideswiped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The man was passing the 202 entry ramp on I-70 when he was sideswiped which caused […]
Little Russia Chili Parlor opens in former Porubsky’s Deli in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The diner that fed Topekans for 100 years has reopened its doors under new leadership. In May of 2022 Porubsky’s Deli closed unceremoniously after decades of serving cold plates and hot pickles. A soft launch this week saw the historic diner reopen as the Little Russia Chili Parlor. The diner will be […]
Fairbridge Inn Express celebrates opening with Chamber ribbon cutting
The Fairbridge Inn Express celebrated its recent opening with a Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau ribbon cutting on Tuesday. Owners Mike and Mary Ananzeh gave tours of the newly renovated hotel that sits atop the hill at the junction of U.S. 36 and 73 highways on the south edge of Hiawatha. Mary said they have been busy renovating the hotel for nearly 3 years now and are pleased with the results of the 40-room hotel.
UMC planning Magical Christmas Store
The First United Methodist Church in Hiawatha is planning it's 2nd Annual Magical Christmas Store and is in need of volunteers and donations. The event will be on Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the church, located at 410 Hiawatha Ave. There will be a Children's Christmas Store, meal and photos with Santa Claus. Children are able to shop for their family at this event!
Evergy Fined $120,000 for Alleged Violations at Retired Topeka Plant
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Utility company Evergy will pay a fine for allegedly breaking federal rules after alarmingly high arsenic levels were found at one of its sites. The Environmental Protection Agency says the company broke groundwater monitoring rules at a retired power plant near Topeka. The site previously...
