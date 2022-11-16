ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Longtime MLB Announcer Won't Return For 2023 Season

The Miami Marlins parted ways with radio announcer Glenn Geffner on Wednesday. The MLB organization decided not to renew the veteran broadcaster's contract for the 2023 season, ending his 15-year run with the franchise. According to reports from the Miami Herald, the Marlins want a more conversational approach to their...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

MLB World Is Furious With The Pete Rose Decision

It's been decades since Major League Baseball banned all-time hits leader Pete Rose from the league for life. Unfortunately, that ban isn't being removed this year - or anytime soon - much to the disgust of fans. Speaking to the media this week, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred stated that he...
The Spun

Angles, Twins Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade

The Angels have bolstered their infield this Friday, acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela in a trade with the Twins. ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to break the news that the Twins traded Urshela to the Angels in exchange for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. This trade has been confirmed by both parties.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search

The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUBURN, AL
The Comeback

Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach

Former NC State Wolfpack player Joseph Boletepeli spent two seasons with the program before transferring to the Maryland Terrapins to finish out his college football playing career. But it seems like he might have had some lingering resentment for NC State head coach Dave Doeren. According to a report from ESPN, Boletepeli was arrested this Read more... The post Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
VikingsTerritory

2 Former Vikings on Tap vs. Dallas on Sunday

When the Minnesota Vikings face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, they’ll see at least one familiar face — and perhaps two. Jayron Kearse will once again enter U.S. Bank Stadium as a guest, and with a little injury-recovery luck, Anthony Barr will see his former team, too. Kearse...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Florida Football Player Reportedly Kicked Off The Team

The Florida Gators got a little thinner in the front seven after Billy Napier decided to dismiss an upperclassmen at linebacker over the weekend. According to GatorsOnline.com, former JUCO transfer Diwun Black is no longer a member of the team for "undisclosed disciplinary reasons." He's no longer listed on Florida's...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

New York Yankees Reportedly Re-Sign Key Player

The New York Yankees have agreed to bring back shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year, $6 million contract, per ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan. The team reportedly considered nontendering him before today’s 8 p.m. deadline, but ultimately decided to keep him in the picture. Kiner-Falefa's $6 million is fully-guaranteed,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Teensy Magic Number

The Green Bay Packers won in Week 10, but the Minnesota Vikings didn’t lose, so the Vikings magic number shrank. Green Bay surprised the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field via comeback, while the Vikings and Bills authored a suspense thriller. The Vikings were triumphant over the Super Bowl-frontrunning Bills, 33-30.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WGRZ TV

Will the Bills game be cancelled? This is what we know

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One big question we're getting about the lake effect snow storm forecasted this weekend is if the Bills game will be cancelled. The game remains scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium. A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Erie County...
BUFFALO, NY
