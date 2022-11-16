Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Related
Dodgers Rumors: Justin Verlander 'More Realistic' for LA Following Loss of All-Star SP
The Dodgers have a huge hole to fill with Tyler Anderson being trader to the Angels
Former Vikings TE Suspended for Rest of Season
One might not think it possible for a free agent to get suspended, but it’s evidently a thing, as the NFL laid down the law on Wednesday. Chris Herndon, who played for the Vikings in 2021, was suspended by the NFL for eight games, amounting to the remainder of the regular season.
Longtime MLB Announcer Won't Return For 2023 Season
The Miami Marlins parted ways with radio announcer Glenn Geffner on Wednesday. The MLB organization decided not to renew the veteran broadcaster's contract for the 2023 season, ending his 15-year run with the franchise. According to reports from the Miami Herald, the Marlins want a more conversational approach to their...
MLB World Is Furious With The Pete Rose Decision
It's been decades since Major League Baseball banned all-time hits leader Pete Rose from the league for life. Unfortunately, that ban isn't being removed this year - or anytime soon - much to the disgust of fans. Speaking to the media this week, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred stated that he...
Dodgers Roster News: LA Shocks World By Non-Tendering 3 Players
He's spent the last four seasons with the Dodgers.
Aaron Judge Rumors: Insider Sees $320M+ for Free Agent if Dodgers Enter Sweepstakes
There's no doubt the Dodgers will have to pay top dollar to bring in the star outfielder
Dodgers Roster News: Former LA Pitcher Back With the Team For a Third Time
This is his third stint with the Dodgers in his career.
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Angles, Twins Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade
The Angels have bolstered their infield this Friday, acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela in a trade with the Twins. ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to break the news that the Twins traded Urshela to the Angels in exchange for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. This trade has been confirmed by both parties.
Report: Twins choose to run it back with Emilio Pagan
Pagan served up 12 homers and blew seven saves in 2022.
Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search
The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach
Former NC State Wolfpack player Joseph Boletepeli spent two seasons with the program before transferring to the Maryland Terrapins to finish out his college football playing career. But it seems like he might have had some lingering resentment for NC State head coach Dave Doeren. According to a report from ESPN, Boletepeli was arrested this Read more... The post Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Phoenix Suns appear close to finalizing big three-team trade involving Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns appear close to finalizing a three-team trade that would send Jae Crowder to an unknown team at the moment.
2 Former Vikings on Tap vs. Dallas on Sunday
When the Minnesota Vikings face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, they’ll see at least one familiar face — and perhaps two. Jayron Kearse will once again enter U.S. Bank Stadium as a guest, and with a little injury-recovery luck, Anthony Barr will see his former team, too. Kearse...
Florida Football Player Reportedly Kicked Off The Team
The Florida Gators got a little thinner in the front seven after Billy Napier decided to dismiss an upperclassmen at linebacker over the weekend. According to GatorsOnline.com, former JUCO transfer Diwun Black is no longer a member of the team for "undisclosed disciplinary reasons." He's no longer listed on Florida's...
Angels News: Arte Moreno Could Face $300 Million in Stadium Repair Charges
The city of Anaheim may give him a large going away bill.
New York Yankees Reportedly Re-Sign Key Player
The New York Yankees have agreed to bring back shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year, $6 million contract, per ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan. The team reportedly considered nontendering him before today’s 8 p.m. deadline, but ultimately decided to keep him in the picture. Kiner-Falefa's $6 million is fully-guaranteed,...
The Vikings Teensy Magic Number
The Green Bay Packers won in Week 10, but the Minnesota Vikings didn’t lose, so the Vikings magic number shrank. Green Bay surprised the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field via comeback, while the Vikings and Bills authored a suspense thriller. The Vikings were triumphant over the Super Bowl-frontrunning Bills, 33-30.
WGRZ TV
Will the Bills game be cancelled? This is what we know
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One big question we're getting about the lake effect snow storm forecasted this weekend is if the Bills game will be cancelled. The game remains scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium. A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Erie County...
MLB Trade Rumors
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
946K+
Views
ABOUT
MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
Comments / 0