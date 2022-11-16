Read full article on original website
MLB World Is Furious With The Pete Rose Decision
It's been decades since Major League Baseball banned all-time hits leader Pete Rose from the league for life. Unfortunately, that ban isn't being removed this year - or anytime soon - much to the disgust of fans. Speaking to the media this week, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred stated that he...
Mariners Strike First Big Deal of Winter Landing Former Astros Outfielder
Longtime MLB Announcer Won't Return For 2023 Season
The Miami Marlins parted ways with radio announcer Glenn Geffner on Wednesday. The MLB organization decided not to renew the veteran broadcaster's contract for the 2023 season, ending his 15-year run with the franchise. According to reports from the Miami Herald, the Marlins want a more conversational approach to their...
Angels could be hinting at looming Shohei Ohtani trade
The Los Angeles Angels promotional giveaways for the 2023 season could include hints that Shohei Ohtani may be traded before the deadline. Will the Angels actually trade Shohei Ohtani in 2023? Fans in Los Angeles and elsewhere across the country are looking for signs wherever they can find them. What...
Yankees, Aaron Judge latest update | Team makes new offer, more
It’s been a busy week on the Yankees-Aaron Judge front, despite neither side agreeing to a deal. There were a few particularly interesting events Thursday. The Yankees have made an offer: That’s according to general manager Brian Cashman, who spoke to reporters Thursday just before sleeping outside on the streets of Manhattan to raise awareness for youth homelessness for the nonprofit Covenant House. “We’re in real time,” Cashman said. “We’re on the clock. So, we’re certainly not going to mess around. Of course, we’ve made another offer since spring training. Yes.” The GM declined to make public any details about the offer. Cashman added that he’s stayed in touch with Judge’s representatives as PSI Sports. Remember: On Opening Day, Cashman said that Judge turned down the Yankees’ offer of a seven-year, $213.5-million contract extension, and then Judge went and hit an AL-record 62 home runs, driving his price way up.
Anthony Rizzo Gave Simple Explanation For Returning To Yankees
The New York Yankees have one less thing to worry about this offseason, locking up their first base position for the immediate future, and receiving a great vote of confidence in the process. The Yankees locked Anthony Rizzo into a two-year deal, worth $40 million in guaranteed money Tuesday, helping...
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander Sees Fit With Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers have several needs to address this offseason, including starting pitcher, as Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney officially became free agents last week. The club wasted no time by reportedly re-signing Kershaw to a one-year contract worth an estimated $20 million. Even with the left-hander...
Cubs reportedly interested in adding catcher in free agency
Earlier this week, catcher Willson Contreras was one of 12 players to reject a qualifying offer, officially allowing the Cubs to recoup draft pick compensation if he signs elsewhere. As a team that did not pay the competitive balance tax or receive revenue sharing, the Cubs would be entitled to an extra pick just before the third round. That seems to be their goal. Contract talks with Contreras never seemed to gain much momentum, and they are now discussing other backstops, such as free agents Omar Narváez and Christian Vázquez, according to a report from Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. There’s nothing yet to indicate they have reached out to the players or their representatives, but the fact that other catchers have been “discussed internally” by the Cubs is nonetheless notable.
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series Win
Citizens Bank Park during the 2022 World SeriesBenhen1997. As a longtime, long-suffering Phillies fan, the team’s recent run to the World Series was both surprising and exhilarating in equal measure. The club’s ultimate loss in the World Series to a powerful Houston Astros team was disappointing, but could not severely dim the glow of the Phillies’ accomplishments.
Phillies Among Favorites to Land Cy Young Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies are among some of the betting favorites to land Justin Verlander in this winter's MLB free agency.
World Series Champion Moving Closer to a Sale
Sports have officially entered a new paradigm that has connected some of the most iconic sports franchises to Wall Street in ways that were unheard of previously. The appeal from Wall Street's view is obvious. Values for sports franchises have shot up in recent years, and there are few signs that the trend won't continue in the near future.
Hal Steinbrenner: Days of Yankees spending way to championships are over
Hal Steinbrenner told reporters that the Yankees can no longer spend their way to a title, as a the competitive balance is much different than it used to be.
Former Tigers’ exec has new job with Phillies
Longtime Detroit Tigers executive David Chadd has found a new home. Chadd has been hired as a special assignment scout by the Philadelphia Phillies, according to Phillies Nation. Phillies president Dave Dombrowski worked with Chadd for many years in Detroit. Chadd had been the Tigers’ assistant general manager since 2015...
Ranking Justin Verlander's free agency landing spots, including Astros return and Gerrit Cole reunion
Justin Verlander won his third career Cy Young Award Wednesday night after a season that saw him post a career-best 220 ERA+ in 28 starts. Verlander, who put forth that effort as a member of the Houston Astros, just so happens to be a free agent now. Tomorrow's price, you can rest assured, is not the same as today's price.
Red Sox Made 'Several Offers' In Free Agency, Expect To Break News Soon
The Boston Red Sox have been very active in the early stages of free agency, and expect to be able to announce new players soon.
Christian Vázquez rumors: Ex-Red Sox catcher has interest from Cubs (report)
The Cubs have interest in former Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez, according to a report from The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney. Sharma and Mooney wrote that the Cubs “are expected to add a veteran catcher” and “names such as Christian Vázquez and Omar Narvárez have been discussed internally.”
Blue Jays Next Move – Sign Dansby Swanson
After trading away a fan favourite, the Toronto Blue Jays need a big move and that should be signing another Swanson. Baseball free agency is upon us and there are endless ways that baseball teams can look to improve their rosters. Some teams will be looking for prospects as they rebuild, some teams will be looking for veteran ‘stopgaps’ as they thread water for another year, but the Toronto Blue Jays will be looking for the finishing pieces for their roster to propel them into a deep payoff run.
2024 All-Star Game location revealed, MLB world reacts
The 2024 MLB All-Star Game has a location. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday that the annual event will be held in Dallas, Texas at Globe Life Field. Manfred made the announcement to the media that the Texas Rangers and their stadium would host the event. The Texas Rangers will host the 2024 MLB All-Star Read more... The post 2024 All-Star Game location revealed, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLB insider hints Boston Red Sox ‘unlikely’ to sign two premium MLB free agents
The Boston Red Sox finished last in the AL East in 2022, sending them into MLB free agency at a
Houston Astros star Jeremy Peña fitted for World Series 'grillz' by designer Johnny Dang
If you didn't think No. 3 was a Houstonian yet, check out the one thing he did to cement his standing in the city.
