Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
After discussion of legal ramifications, Augusta commission moves forward on bridge renaming
The Fifth Street Bridge has a new name, but commissioners discussed potential legal consequences before making the decision.
Augusta park to get makeover and memorial
The long-awaited plans for Fleming Park are moving forward, a major makeover is in store with a memorial to Malquan Robinson.
Commissioners vote to change the name of 5th Street bridge, remove plaques of Jefferson Davis
Jefferson Davis items are heading to a museum and the name of the Fifth Street Bridge is changing to Freedom Bridge after a seven to two commission vote Tuesday
Temporary lane closures in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The driving public needs to be informed of some temporary lane closures. There will be a temporary lane closure on Towne Centre Drive, which will be in the westbound, right through lane and right turn lane at the intersection of North Belair Road. The temporary lane closure will be due […]
Augusta commission agrees to buy sculpture for $30,000
Augusta commissioners after getting two options decide on which downtown sculpture the city will buy to keep a part of collection
WRDW-TV
More grocery options coming for south Augusta residents
Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center. What the Tech: Protecting your holiday mail from thieves. Updated: 5 hours ago. You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates,” but have you heard of mailbox muggers?...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: One person dead after HVAC leak at James Brown Arena
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office PIO has confirmed one person has died as a result of a HVAC leak at the James Brown Arena Friday night. That person was said to be an employee of the James Brown Arena. The HVAC leak happened at 7:12pm,...
WRDW-TV
Augusta city leaders approve $1.07 billion budget for 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission this week approved the Fiscal Year 2023 budget totaling $1.07 billion. The budget was approved Tuesday and takes effect Jan. 1. “The acceptance of the FY 2023 budget reinforces our commitment to fiscal stewardship, operational efficiency, and strategic investments to provide cost-effective, high-quality...
WRDW-TV
Shock, questions surround death of 20-year-old elected to school board
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Questions and shock are swirling through the community just a day after newly elected school board member Tyrique Robinson died by apparent suicide. He was the youngest member ever elected to the Richmond County Board of Education at just 20 years old. When he died, Melissa...
Ga. parapro resigns after being charged with using improper restraints on student
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A school paraprofessional has resigned after he was charged with simple battery for allegedly using improper restraints to de-escalate an incident involving a student at a school near Augusta. In a news release from the school district, it said James Mock was placed on administrative...
wfxg.com
Small fire in Columbia County school causes evacuation
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - Representatives from Columbia County schools say an electrical outlet in a Columbia Middle School bathroom caught fire Thursday. Principal Holly Barnes says the small fire caused smoke in the building, requiring an evacuation of students. Barnes says students were able to return to class within about...
WRDW-TV
In Aiken, 'One Table' event brings the community together
Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center. What the Tech: Protecting your holiday mail from thieves. Updated: 4 hours ago. You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates,” but have you heard of mailbox muggers?...
WRDW-TV
North Augusta officials need your input on Georgia Ave. enhancements
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, the City of North Augusta will have a public input workshop. Officials say the workshop is for residents to provide their input on potential pedestrian improvements along Georgia Avenue downtown. For those that can’t make it to the meeting, click HERE for the...
Richmond County Board of Elections preparing for December runoff and early voting
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Advanced voting for the runoff election runs from November 28th through December 2nd. Voters cast more than 60,000 ballots in the November election and turnout is expected to be strong in 3 weeks. Four locations will open for early voting in Augusta. That includes the municipal building, as well as the warren road, henry […]
Identity of man who died following gas leak at James Brown Arena released
A freon leak from an HVAC unit and a medical emergency led to an evacuation of James Brown Arena Friday night, according to fire officials.
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County schools to keep year-round calendar
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - School leaders in Edgefield County decided to keep the year-round school calendar, with the next school year starting July 15. This will be the second year the district had a modified calendar, a trend Aiken County schools will follow next year. We met with leaders in...
wfxg.com
Richmond County School Board election winner found dead from suicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an elected official in the county. According to the sheriff's office, the deputies are on the 1000 block of Alexander Dr. The Richmond County Coroner's Office confirms twenty-year-old Tyrique Robinson died of suicide. Robinson was recently elected to the Richmond County School Board.
Back Paddle Brewing draws acclaim in Lincoln County
LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WJBF) – Lincoln County is home to Back Paddle Brewing, the newest brewery in the CSRA. “Lincoln County is a lake community. A lot of people will say it’s a bedroom community. Folks live here but they don’t necessarily work here. We have a large tourism drive, but we still have a large […]
WRDW-TV
Have you seen these 2 Augusta robbery suspects?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in a robbery. The “robbery by force” happened Thursday at LuLu’s Car Wash, 1456 Jackson Road. The suspects were identified as:. Joquel Downs, 28, described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and...
WJBF.com
Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2
Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating …. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Flu cases: on the rise and expected to get worse. Your latest local headlines at 6pm. Copeland Elementary Spanish spelling bee helps...
Comments / 0