Augusta, GA

Temporary lane closures in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The driving public needs to be informed of some temporary lane closures. There will be a temporary lane closure on Towne Centre Drive, which will be in the westbound, right through lane and right turn lane at the intersection of North Belair Road. The temporary lane closure will be due […]
More grocery options coming for south Augusta residents

More grocery options coming for south Augusta residents
Augusta city leaders approve $1.07 billion budget for 2023

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission this week approved the Fiscal Year 2023 budget totaling $1.07 billion. The budget was approved Tuesday and takes effect Jan. 1. “The acceptance of the FY 2023 budget reinforces our commitment to fiscal stewardship, operational efficiency, and strategic investments to provide cost-effective, high-quality...
Small fire in Columbia County school causes evacuation

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - Representatives from Columbia County schools say an electrical outlet in a Columbia Middle School bathroom caught fire Thursday. Principal Holly Barnes says the small fire caused smoke in the building, requiring an evacuation of students. Barnes says students were able to return to class within about...
In Aiken, 'One Table' event brings the community together

In Aiken, 'One Table' event brings the community together
Edgefield County schools to keep year-round calendar

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - School leaders in Edgefield County decided to keep the year-round school calendar, with the next school year starting July 15. This will be the second year the district had a modified calendar, a trend Aiken County schools will follow next year. We met with leaders in...
Richmond County School Board election winner found dead from suicide

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an elected official in the county. According to the sheriff's office, the deputies are on the 1000 block of Alexander Dr. The Richmond County Coroner's Office confirms twenty-year-old Tyrique Robinson died of suicide. Robinson was recently elected to the Richmond County School Board.
Back Paddle Brewing draws acclaim in Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WJBF) – Lincoln County is home to Back Paddle Brewing, the newest brewery in the CSRA. “Lincoln County is a lake community. A lot of people will say it’s a bedroom community. Folks live here but they don’t necessarily work here. We have a large tourism drive, but we still have a large […]
Have you seen these 2 Augusta robbery suspects?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects in a robbery. The “robbery by force” happened Thursday at LuLu’s Car Wash, 1456 Jackson Road. The suspects were identified as:. Joquel Downs, 28, described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and...
Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2

Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2
