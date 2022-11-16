ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

COP27 climate summit considers new proposal for 'loss and damage' fund

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The United Nations climate agency on Saturday published a draft proposal for a deal to tackle the issue of "loss and damage" that said the COP27 summit would agree to launch a new fund to help countries cope with the cost of climate damage.
The Guardian

Iran security forces ‘shoot dead at least three civilians’

Iranian security forces have shot dead at least three people in the western province of Kurdistan in the latest deadly protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a rights group said. The country’s clerical leadership under Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is facing its biggest challenge since the Islamic Revolution of...

