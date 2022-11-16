Read full article on original website
Barr: DOJ probably has ‘basis for legitimately indicting’ Trump over Mar-a-Lago documents
Barr told PBS’s Margaret Hoover during an interview on "Firing Line" he thinks the DOJ has the evidence they would need to indict his former boss.
COP27 climate summit considers new proposal for 'loss and damage' fund
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The United Nations climate agency on Saturday published a draft proposal for a deal to tackle the issue of "loss and damage" that said the COP27 summit would agree to launch a new fund to help countries cope with the cost of climate damage.
Russia trying to exhaust Ukraine's air defenses, Pentagon official says
WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Russia's surge in missile strikes in Ukraine is partly designed to exhaust Kyiv's supplies of air defenses and finally achieve dominance of the skies above the country, a senior Pentagon official said on Saturday.
Iran security forces ‘shoot dead at least three civilians’
Iranian security forces have shot dead at least three people in the western province of Kurdistan in the latest deadly protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a rights group said. The country’s clerical leadership under Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is facing its biggest challenge since the Islamic Revolution of...
