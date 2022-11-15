Read full article on original website
Santa Maria Planning Commission Gets Behind Proposal for Drive-Through Starbucks
A new drive-through Starbucks coffee shop planned for part of a site that is home to a car dealership on East Main Street has received approval from the Santa Maria Planning Commission. The project planned for 1313 E. Main St. would see the construction of a 2,200-square-foot building with a...
Bill Macfadyen: Is Santa Barbara County Really Putting Its Housing in Order with Rezoning Scheme?
This was supposed to be the first Best of Bill column to appear on Noozhawk’s new web platform, but our transition to the Newspack universe has been delayed yet again due to circumstances beyond our control. So ... Happy Thanksgiving!. I guess in some kind of a pre-Thanksgiving diet,...
Santa Barbara County Report Shows Rise in Birth Rate, Scores Cities for Social Factors of Health
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department recently issued a report of local birth data for 2017 through 2021, showing an increase in the county’s birth rate and describing how different social determinants of health affect birth rates. According to the report, the 2021 birth rate for Santa Barbara...
Popular hotel once sat at base of SLO County pier. Then a lightning storm struck
An 1892 advertisement called Hotel Marre “the pleasantest seaside resort on the coast.”
Jones closing in on Supervisor Gibson, latest SLO County election results
Dr. Bruce Jones is closing in on San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson in the District 2 supervisor race, with the two now now separated by 781 votes, according to election results released Wednesday. At stake is control over the five member board of supervisors. Gibson, a Democrat, is...
In-N-Out Plan in Buellton Raises Traffic Concerns; Planning Commission Keeps Project Alive
With multiple traffic concerns and a strong recommendation from staff to deny In-N-Out Burger's proposal, the Buellton Planning Commission has kept the project alive for now. On Thursday night, after hearing passionate reasons why they should approve or reject the plan for 515 McMurray Road, the commissioners directed staff to return with conditions and findings for approval to be considered at the Dec. 15 meeting.
Montecito Planning Commission Delays Decision on Cemetery Project for Review of Arborist Report
A plan to add more burial crypts to the Santa Barbara Cemetery is on hold after the Montecito Planning Commission requested that another arborist review the proposal. The project presented to the commission this week called for adding 2,358 precast underground burial crypts — tombs — to a 1.17-acre area of the cemetery at 901 Channel Drive.
Bicyclist Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Incident in Los Alamos
A bicyclist was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Saturday after a crash or fall in Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Shortly after 10 a.m., firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the 9200 block of Foxen Canyon Road, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
Emergency services respond to gas leak in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire, Sheriff's and a hazmat team determined the hazardous gas leak at 3800 Telephone Road low level. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's evacuation of the area were canceled. The post Emergency services respond to gas leak in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast
Up and down the coast there are furry felines making themselves at home outdoors. The post Free-roaming cats make themselves at home along Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
COVID-19 Cases Down in Santa Barbara County; State of Emergency Mandate Set to End in February
The number of new COVID-19 cases is down this week in Santa Barbara County. There were 246 new cases of COVID-19 in the county in the past week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s metric. The seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 in the county was 3.8%,...
Fire Department Files Protest After County Panel Picks AMR for Ambulance Services Contract
American Medical Response may continue as Santa Barbara County’s ambulance services provider after a review panel ranked the company’s proposal higher than the one submitted by the county Fire Department, the only other applicant. A contentious request-for-proposals process has pitted AMR, the existing provider, against the county Fire...
Paso Robles Police arrest logs for Nov. 7-13
On Nov. 7, Carson Baylor Phillips, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Creston Rd. for St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Nov. 7, Grace Ann Leblanc, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1400...
Evacuation for Hazardous Material Incident in Orcutt
A hazardous materials incident resulted in an evacuation alert for residents in Orcutt Wednesday. At 1:24 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters and an HazMat team responded to the 3800 block of Telephone Road in the rural Santa Maria Valley. A produce tank was reportedly leaking Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) prompting an...
Santa Barbara Girls Lose to Oak Park, 45-32
The Santa Barbara girls lost a non-league basketball game to Oak Park on Saturday, 45-32. Dayzia Mendoza led the Dons in scoring with 22 points, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range and a perfect 6-for-6 free throws. She also had five rebounds. Chloe Adams had a team-high seven rebounds...
New owners at Jada Winery accused of unneighborly behavior
Neighbors of a Templeton winery owned by the Riboli Family of San Antonio Winery out of Los Angeles are complaining of sleepless nights after the family decided to place a loud wind machine next to a neighbor’s home. Claire Mamakos is infuriated that the new winery owners appear not...
Manhunt for Taft woman ends in arrest in Santa Barbara County
TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A multi-agency manhunt of a woman Sunday beginning in Taft ended with her surrendering in Santa Barbara County, according to the Taft Police Department (TPD). Around 11:23 a.m. Sunday, Taft police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Sixth Street in Taft...
Convicted MS-13 Gang Member from Santa Maria Accused of Killing State Prison Inmate
Juan Serrano from Santa Barbara County and Jose Perez from Los Angeles County allegedly attacked a fellow inmate at Centinela State Prison in Imperial, according to California Department of Corretions and Rehabilitation officials. Prison staff responded at 10:16 a.m. Monday when Perez and Serrano allegedly attacked inmate William Quintero in...
Santa Barbara Boys Cross Country Qualifies for Program’s First CIF State Championships
The Santa Barbara High boys cross country team made history on Saturday at the CIF-SS Finals at Mt. SAC, qualifying for the State Championships for the first time in program history. The Dons finished fifth in the Division 2 team results to secure one of the division’s seven bids.
Santa Ynez Girls Basketball Beats East Bakersfield; Carpinteria Boys Hoops, Girls Water Polo Lose
The Carpinteria boys lost to Foothill Tech, 51-44, in a non-league game at home Friday. Senior Kainoa Glasgow led the Warriors with 18 points and sophomore Sebastian Campuzano added 14 points. Carpinteria hosts Orcutt Academy on Monday. Santa Ynez 52, East Bakersfield 23. Santa Ynez senior captain Jadyn Gardener and...
