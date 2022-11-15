ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Noozhawk

In-N-Out Plan in Buellton Raises Traffic Concerns; Planning Commission Keeps Project Alive

With multiple traffic concerns and a strong recommendation from staff to deny In-N-Out Burger's proposal, the Buellton Planning Commission has kept the project alive for now. On Thursday night, after hearing passionate reasons why they should approve or reject the plan for 515 McMurray Road, the commissioners directed staff to return with conditions and findings for approval to be considered at the Dec. 15 meeting.
BUELLTON, CA
Noozhawk

Bicyclist Airlifted to Santa Barbara Hospital After Incident in Los Alamos

A bicyclist was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Saturday after a crash or fall in Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Shortly after 10 a.m., firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the 9200 block of Foxen Canyon Road, fire Capt. Scott Safechuck said.
LOS ALAMOS, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Evacuation for Hazardous Material Incident in Orcutt

A hazardous materials incident resulted in an evacuation alert for residents in Orcutt Wednesday. At 1:24 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters and an HazMat team responded to the 3800 block of Telephone Road in the rural Santa Maria Valley. A produce tank was reportedly leaking Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) prompting an...
ORCUTT, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Girls Lose to Oak Park, 45-32

The Santa Barbara girls lost a non-league basketball game to Oak Park on Saturday, 45-32. Dayzia Mendoza led the Dons in scoring with 22 points, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range and a perfect 6-for-6 free throws. She also had five rebounds. Chloe Adams had a team-high seven rebounds...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoastnews.com

New owners at Jada Winery accused of unneighborly behavior

Neighbors of a Templeton winery owned by the Riboli Family of San Antonio Winery out of Los Angeles are complaining of sleepless nights after the family decided to place a loud wind machine next to a neighbor’s home. Claire Mamakos is infuriated that the new winery owners appear not...
TEMPLETON, CA
Bakersfield Now

Manhunt for Taft woman ends in arrest in Santa Barbara County

TAFT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A multi-agency manhunt of a woman Sunday beginning in Taft ended with her surrendering in Santa Barbara County, according to the Taft Police Department (TPD). Around 11:23 a.m. Sunday, Taft police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Sixth Street in Taft...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

