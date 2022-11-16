ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Moravian Academy captures the PIAA-1A title in double overtime

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. - Moravian Academy needed two overtimes to capture the PIAA-1A title over Winchester Thurston, 2-1. The Lions scored the first goal of the match, Trey Sheeler with the opener early in the first half. They would hold this lead until early on in the second half. Winchester Thurston would score the equalizer just under eight minutes in.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Whitehall readies for PIAA-5A opener against Delaware Valley

WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall readies for the opening round of the PIAA-5A playoffs for the second time in the last three years. The Zephyrs taking on District II champion, Delaware Valley. For the Zephyrs, they're hoping for their second season surge to continue. After two losses to end the regular season, the Zephyrs found their stride in the District XI playoffs.
WHITEHALL, PA
Wyomissing struggles to keep pace, falls in the PIAA semifinals

TULPEHOCKEN, Pa. - Wyomissing taking on Central Columbia in the 2A semifinals. The Spartans failing to keep pace offensively, 7-1 as their fine season comes to an end. The Spartans would get their lone goal of the game after it was 2-0 in the first half. Annie McCaffrey with the goal off a Cadi Hoke corner, the Spartans cut the deficit in half.
WYOMISSING, PA
Reading's standout guard, Ruben Rodriguez commits to Rider University

READING, Pa. - The high school basketball season will be getting underway shortly across the region. Prior to the start of it all, Reading senior, Ruben Rodriguez announced his commitment to Rider University. The guard led Berks County in scoring a season ago, with a near 20 points per game...
READING, PA
Northwestern, Moravian Academy to play for PIAA titles

Several more trips to the PIAA title game at stake around the state on Wednesday night. Northwestern and Moravian Academy punching their tickets to this weekend. In the 2A semifinal, the Tigers knocked off Lewisburg in penalty kicks, 5-3. The Tigers overcame a first half lead to tie things up in the second.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Royals celebrate Latino night at Santander Arena

READING, Pa. -- The Royals celebrated their Latino fans tonight. It was "La Noche de los Reales" at Santander Arena. Dancers performed on the ice, and the Royals sold special jerseys for the occasion. A portion of ticket sales went towards Hurricane Relief efforts in Puerto Rico.
READING, PA
Eat, Sip, Shop: Non-profit coffee company, employing individuals with special needs, opening 2 more Lehigh Valley locations

EASTON, Pa. - More locations are brewing for a Lehigh Valley-based, non-profit coffee company. Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is planning to open two more outposts in Easton and Hanover Township, Lehigh County in the coming months.
EASTON, PA
Wyomissing's own Taylor Swift continues to break records

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – Wyomissing's own Taylor Swift continues to break records: Ticketmaster reports more than 2 million tickets were sold Tuesday ahead of her upcoming tour. That's the most sold for any artist in a single day. However, the record high demand also returned record high issues with the Ticketmaster website, which resulted in a lack of tickets for continued sales.
WYOMISSING, PA
Winter Village in Easton to open

EASTON, Pa. -- Easton is set to open its outdoor Winter Village Friday afternoon. Visitors can shop and ice skate around Centre Square. Vendors will have plenty of tasty holiday treats and trinkets on offer. The Winter Village will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. It will...
EASTON, PA
Pen Argyl High School wraps up 'Stuff the Bus' campaign

PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Pen Argyl High School wrapped up its "Stuff the Bus" campaign Thursday afternoon. Students and teachers donated food for families in need in Pen Argyl so they can have a full Thanksgiving meal. Items were being collected since Halloween.
PEN ARGYL, PA
Pre-K expansion celebrated in Schuylkill County

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday celebrated the expansion of Pre-K Counts program at the Coaldale Complex as part of an effort to provide more access to high-quality pre-kindergarten programs. The complex is part of the early learning partnership the Lehigh Valley Children’s Centers has with Panther Valley School District.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Frozen turkey drive held at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Birds, not Pigs, were in the spotlight Friday at Coca-Cola Park. Provident Bank, New Bethany Ministries, and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs teamed up for their third annual frozen turkey drive. They were trying to collect 1,000 turkeys for distribution in the area. They seemed to be off...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Giant donates turkeys to Helping Harvest food bank

SPRING TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of families in Berks and Schuylkill counties no longer need to worry about providing the centerpiece of their Thanksgiving dinner table. Giant donated 1,000 turkeys to the Helping Harvest food bank in Spring Township. Employees of the retailer's local stores also volunteered some of...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Some homeowners, landlords to be eligible for 'Whole Home Repair Program'

HARRISBURG, Pa. - There's a program on the way to help some homeowners and landlords fix up homes in Pennsylvania. Local officials and politicians talked about the Whole Home Repair Program Friday in Allentown. It will offer $125 million in grants and loans. Some low-income homeowners and landlords who own...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Self-storage company opens first Lehigh Valley location

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A self-storage company has expanded into the Lehigh Valley. Guardian Storage opened its new location off of Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, the company said Thursday. The facility, called Allentown Airport Road, offers four stories of rentable space, with a variety of unit sizes,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
'Lights in the Parkway' turning back on for 26th year

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's a holiday tradition that's more than a quarter-century old. Allentown's Lights in the Parkway is coming back for its 26th year. A City Council meeting back in September raised some questions about how the future of the event would look. But organizers say, fear not. If...
ALLENTOWN, PA

