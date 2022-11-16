Read full article on original website
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
4 Free, Family-Friendly Things to do in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
The Top 3 Asian Food Spots in Lancaster, According to YelpMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Moravian Academy captures the PIAA-1A title in double overtime
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. - Moravian Academy needed two overtimes to capture the PIAA-1A title over Winchester Thurston, 2-1. The Lions scored the first goal of the match, Trey Sheeler with the opener early in the first half. They would hold this lead until early on in the second half. Winchester Thurston would score the equalizer just under eight minutes in.
WFMZ-TV Online
Whitehall readies for PIAA-5A opener against Delaware Valley
WHITEHALL, Pa. - Whitehall readies for the opening round of the PIAA-5A playoffs for the second time in the last three years. The Zephyrs taking on District II champion, Delaware Valley. For the Zephyrs, they're hoping for their second season surge to continue. After two losses to end the regular season, the Zephyrs found their stride in the District XI playoffs.
WFMZ-TV Online
Twin Valley takes aim at more program history with semifinal showdown at Bishop-McDevitt
ELVERSON, Pa. - Twin Valley heads to Bishop-McDevitt for the District III-4A semifinal this week. The Raiders making it this far for the first time in program history, off the first District one in program history as well. The Raiders making noise all throughout Berks County during the regular season,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wyomissing struggles to keep pace, falls in the PIAA semifinals
TULPEHOCKEN, Pa. - Wyomissing taking on Central Columbia in the 2A semifinals. The Spartans failing to keep pace offensively, 7-1 as their fine season comes to an end. The Spartans would get their lone goal of the game after it was 2-0 in the first half. Annie McCaffrey with the goal off a Cadi Hoke corner, the Spartans cut the deficit in half.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading's standout guard, Ruben Rodriguez commits to Rider University
READING, Pa. - The high school basketball season will be getting underway shortly across the region. Prior to the start of it all, Reading senior, Ruben Rodriguez announced his commitment to Rider University. The guard led Berks County in scoring a season ago, with a near 20 points per game...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northwestern, Moravian Academy to play for PIAA titles
Several more trips to the PIAA title game at stake around the state on Wednesday night. Northwestern and Moravian Academy punching their tickets to this weekend. In the 2A semifinal, the Tigers knocked off Lewisburg in penalty kicks, 5-3. The Tigers overcame a first half lead to tie things up in the second.
WFMZ-TV Online
Parking restrictions to be in place for Saturday's Lafayette vs. Lehigh football game in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette College vs. Lehigh University football game this Saturday will prompt road closures in Easton. The parking restrictions will be in place near Lafayette College's Fisher Stadium from 7 a.m. until the end of the game around 3 p.m., according to a news release from the Easton Police Department.
WFMZ-TV Online
Royals celebrate Latino night at Santander Arena
READING, Pa. -- The Royals celebrated their Latino fans tonight. It was "La Noche de los Reales" at Santander Arena. Dancers performed on the ice, and the Royals sold special jerseys for the occasion. A portion of ticket sales went towards Hurricane Relief efforts in Puerto Rico.
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Non-profit coffee company, employing individuals with special needs, opening 2 more Lehigh Valley locations
EASTON, Pa. - More locations are brewing for a Lehigh Valley-based, non-profit coffee company. Seth & Co. Special Brew, which aims to create valued work opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is planning to open two more outposts in Easton and Hanover Township, Lehigh County in the coming months.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown becomes 2nd city in Pa. to make declawing cats illegal
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Declawing cats is now illegal in the City of Allentown. If you have a cat, you may already feel strongly about what experts call a painful procedure, or maybe you're not sure why it's a big deal. "I don't think very many vets enjoy doing the procedure...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wyomissing's own Taylor Swift continues to break records
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – Wyomissing's own Taylor Swift continues to break records: Ticketmaster reports more than 2 million tickets were sold Tuesday ahead of her upcoming tour. That's the most sold for any artist in a single day. However, the record high demand also returned record high issues with the Ticketmaster website, which resulted in a lack of tickets for continued sales.
WFMZ-TV Online
Winter Village in Easton to open
EASTON, Pa. -- Easton is set to open its outdoor Winter Village Friday afternoon. Visitors can shop and ice skate around Centre Square. Vendors will have plenty of tasty holiday treats and trinkets on offer. The Winter Village will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. It will...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pen Argyl High School wraps up 'Stuff the Bus' campaign
PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Pen Argyl High School wrapped up its "Stuff the Bus" campaign Thursday afternoon. Students and teachers donated food for families in need in Pen Argyl so they can have a full Thanksgiving meal. Items were being collected since Halloween.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pre-K expansion celebrated in Schuylkill County
A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday celebrated the expansion of Pre-K Counts program at the Coaldale Complex as part of an effort to provide more access to high-quality pre-kindergarten programs. The complex is part of the early learning partnership the Lehigh Valley Children’s Centers has with Panther Valley School District.
WFMZ-TV Online
Ribbon cut at new Jordan Creek Greenway Trail in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A local trail system is expanding. Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk cut the ribbon Thursday on the Jordan Creek Greenway Trail, a new addition to Allentown's trail network. The greenway is 1.7 miles long.
WFMZ-TV Online
Frozen turkey drive held at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Birds, not Pigs, were in the spotlight Friday at Coca-Cola Park. Provident Bank, New Bethany Ministries, and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs teamed up for their third annual frozen turkey drive. They were trying to collect 1,000 turkeys for distribution in the area. They seemed to be off...
WFMZ-TV Online
Giant donates turkeys to Helping Harvest food bank
SPRING TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of families in Berks and Schuylkill counties no longer need to worry about providing the centerpiece of their Thanksgiving dinner table. Giant donated 1,000 turkeys to the Helping Harvest food bank in Spring Township. Employees of the retailer's local stores also volunteered some of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Some homeowners, landlords to be eligible for 'Whole Home Repair Program'
HARRISBURG, Pa. - There's a program on the way to help some homeowners and landlords fix up homes in Pennsylvania. Local officials and politicians talked about the Whole Home Repair Program Friday in Allentown. It will offer $125 million in grants and loans. Some low-income homeowners and landlords who own...
WFMZ-TV Online
Self-storage company opens first Lehigh Valley location
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A self-storage company has expanded into the Lehigh Valley. Guardian Storage opened its new location off of Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, the company said Thursday. The facility, called Allentown Airport Road, offers four stories of rentable space, with a variety of unit sizes,...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Lights in the Parkway' turning back on for 26th year
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's a holiday tradition that's more than a quarter-century old. Allentown's Lights in the Parkway is coming back for its 26th year. A City Council meeting back in September raised some questions about how the future of the event would look. But organizers say, fear not. If...
